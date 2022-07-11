Hey there! This is my regular Q&A feature that allows readers to ask me questions that I can answer in a future newsletter. Last month I managed to devote several newsletters to answering some really good reader questions, and so I’m excited to keep this going.

So if you’re reading this right now, consider this a personal invitation: ask me a question. Obviously, I’m most knowledgeable on media industry stuff, but I’m also happy to field questions on other topics as well.

Here’s the thread where you can ask your question :

Last month I was able to respond to at least one question from every reader, so there’s a high likelihood that I will answer yours.

This month’s Office Hours session

So last month I got to host my first live “Office Hours” session. It’s basically a live Google Meet call with my paying subscribers. I kept the first session open ended; we started out by just shooting the shit about media industry topics, and then we discussed what subscribers wanted out of these Office Hours sessions. Here’s what we landed on:

For every Office Hours session, I’ll pick a topic. The topic might be about growing your newsletter audience, building out a native advertising operation, or launching a paid community. I’ll then find a featured guest who’s an expert on this topic.

But don’t worry, this won’t be one of those boring Q&As where you just watch me interview the guest. It will be an open ended discussion where anyone can contribute their expertise. My goal is for us to truly learn from each other during these sessions. I also think it’s a great networking opportunity.

So keep your eyes peeled for an invitation for this month’s Office Hours session. I’m hoping to host it later this month.

Anyway, those are my thoughts. As always, I’m happy to hear feedback, and I’m also open to ideas for future discussion topics.