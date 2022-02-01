Ask me a question (February edition)
Hey there! This is my regular Q&A feature that allows my paying subscribers to ask me questions that I can answer in a future newsletter. Last month I managed to devote several newsletters to answering some really good reader questions, and so I’m excited to keep this going.
So if you’re reading this right now, consider this a personal invitation: ask me…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Simon Owens's Media Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.