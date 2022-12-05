Image licensed from Getty Images

Hey there! This is my regular Q&A feature that allows readers to ask me questions that I can answer in a future newsletter. Last month I managed to devote several newsletters to answering some really good reader questions, and so I’m excited to keep this going.

So if you’re reading this right now, consider this a personal invitation: ask me a question. Obviously, I’m most knowledgeable on media industry stuff, but I’m also happy to field questions on other topics as well.

What makes a question good for my newsletter?

Two things:

1. Don't ask a question about Substack: I over index on Substack-related questions. Instead, maybe consider broadening your question so it's more about the larger newsletter ecosystem.

2. Don't ask hyper specific questions: I get a lot of people who ask questions about their very specific situations (for instance, last month I had someone ask me for advice about her sewing blog). That doesn't translate well for my newsletter audience. Remember, I'm answering these questions for an audience of 8000+ subscribers who work in the media and Creator Economy. Consider asking something about broader trends within those industries.

