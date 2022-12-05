Ask me a question! (December edition)
Hey there! This is my regular Q&A feature that allows readers to ask me questions that I can answer in a future newsletter. Last month I managed to devote several newsletters to answering some really good reader questions, and so I’m excited to keep this going.
So if you’re reading this right now, consider this a personal invitation: ask me a question. Obviously, I’m most knowledgeable on media industry stuff, but I’m also happy to field questions on other topics as well.
What makes a question good for my newsletter?
Two things:
1. Don't ask a question about Substack: I over index on Substack-related questions. Instead, maybe consider broadening your question so it's more about the larger newsletter ecosystem.
2. Don't ask hyper specific questions: I get a lot of people who ask questions about their very specific situations (for instance, last month I had someone ask me for advice about her sewing blog). That doesn't translate well for my newsletter audience. Remember, I'm answering these questions for an audience of 8000+ subscribers who work in the media and Creator Economy. Consider asking something about broader trends within those industries.
Here’s the thread where you can ask your question :
Hi Simon, what's your take on the future of professional publishing? (think Reed Elsevier, Bloomberg, etc.). Thanks!
On Twitter, I often see advertisements for various newsletters, whether independent creators or from legacy publication like NYT and Economist. In your view, what is the most effective paid marketing for driving subscriptions (whether paid/free).