Ask me a question!
Hey there! This is my regular Q&A feature that allows readers to ask me questions that I can answer in a future newsletter. Last month I managed to devote several newsletters to answering some really good reader questions, and so I’m excited to keep this going.
So if you’re reading this right now, consider this a personal invitation: ask me a question. Obviously, I’m most knowledgeable on media industry stuff, but I’m also happy to field questions on other topics as well.
Here’s the thread where you can ask your question :
Thanks!
What's the future of filmed entertainment post the streaming wars?
It seems as if Substack, which has recently laid off a number of people, needs to allow authors a bit more leeway to generate revenue. While the bigger journalism names, with large social media followers, are being taken care of (they bring in the subscribers), those of us with much smaller newsletters need to find other revenue streams. Will Substack ever allow advertising (where they also profit) to help the smaller publishers (with enough subscribers and opens to justify ad revenue)? Revue has tested it, I believe.