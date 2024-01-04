Hey there! I’m putting together a video and podcast series where I answer questions from my paying subscribers.
So if you’re reading this right now, consider this a personal invitation: ask me a question.
What makes a question good for this series?
Try to focus on questions that will appeal to a broad audience of people who work in traditional media, mark…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Simon Owens's Media Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.