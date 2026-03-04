Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

The Secretive Company Filling Video Game Sites With Gambling And AI

A marketing company has been secretly buying up gaming news websites and then using them to promote online gambling businesses. Some of these sites are fully populated with AI-generated content, whereas others pay freelancers around $135 to push out over a dozen blog posts a day. [Aftermath]

There are probably more of these zombie websites out there than we realize. Companies buy them cheaply and then exploit their existing SEO authority to generate revenue through low-quality programmatic ads and shady product marketing. In some cases, the sites aren’t even purchased from the original owners; they’re simply taken over once the domain expires.

Plunging Google Discover traffic hits Reach digital revenue

From Press Gazette:

Page views [at Reach] fell by 8% in the second half of the year as Google Discover referral traffic plummeted by almost 50% … Across Reach – which includes national brands Mirror, Express and Star and dozens of regional newsbrands – page views were up 6% in the first half of the year but then down 8%, mainly attributed to Google changes. Chief executive Piers North told investors Google Discover traffic to Reach sites was down 46% in the second half of the year as the platform prioritises more user-generated content and video. Press Gazette reported in late 2024 that Google Discover had become Reach’s biggest single referrer of traffic.

I've been saying for over a year now that Google Discover traffic is mostly a mirage and that publishers should avoid optimizing their content operations around it. It's a total crapshoot as to whether an article will get featured there, and the audiences who do click on those stories are likely to bounce off a website immediately. Publishers never owned those audiences and therefore should never have counted on them.

This former Amazon executive generates over $200,000 a year from a newsletter he sends just once a week

If you ask Dave Anderson what he does for a living, he’ll probably tell you he’s retired, but that’s not entirely true. While he did leave his last full-time job at Amazon back in 2020, he still writes a weekly newsletter on Substack about tech leadership. And even though he only works on the newsletter part time, it currently has over 2,000 paid subscribers. It turns out a lot of people want to tap into his insights gleaned from 20 years working in the tech industry, including over 10 at Amazon.



In a recent interview, Dave discussed the newsletter’s origin story, how it found its audience, and why he doesn’t have any ambitions to scale it into a larger media company. [Simon Owens]

NBC News Doubles Down on Steve Kornacki and his “Kornacki Cam” in Midterms Push

From the Hollywood Reporter:

As NBC News prepares to kick off its 2026 midterm election coverage Tuesday with the Democratic and Republican primaries in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas viewers will get a taste of what the network has in store for the rest of the year. And it involves a whole lot of chief data analyst Steve Kornacki, on every platform. The NBC News data analyst will get an expanded “Kornacki Cam” for 2026, and this year’s edition will stream everywhere people are already consuming news content: On NBC News’ digital platforms, plus YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, all complementing NBC’s main coverage … NBC tested out the new Kornacki cam back in December for a special election in Tennessee, garnering more than 1.5 million views, surprisingly large numbers for a one-off special election. Kornacki says they experimented in that stream, embracing the “behind the scenes” impact: While he was analyzing the results for the streaming audience, he would also tell them when he was about to go live on NBC News Now or the broadcast feed.

This is a smart move. On election night, every TV network focuses on capturing a small slice of the linear TV audience—even though most consumers have largely moved on from the format. It’s time for TV news outlets to start treating the cable bundle as a declining asset and instead build on the platforms that actually reach billions of users.

The accidental ad tech founder: Eric Hochberger’s 20-Year bet on the open web

In 2004, Eric Hochberger co-founded Mediavine, which would eventually become one of the most influential ad management companies on the open web. The company didn’t start as an ad tech firm — it began as a scrappy collection of SEO-fueled fan sites, built by three founders chasing traffic in the early blogosphere. While selling $50 sidebar ads and offering SEO consulting services, Eric and his partners learned firsthand how fragile and inconsistent early digital advertising could be. That experience ultimately pushed Mediavine to build its own header bidding system in 2014, a move that quadrupled the company’s ad revenue and transformed it from a publisher into an ad management platform.

Today, Mediavine represents roughly 17,000 publishers and operates with a 140-person team, primarily serving independent creators rather than legacy media brands. In a recent interview, Eric pulled back the curtain on how programmatic advertising actually works, why “made-for-advertising” sites are siphoning off industry dollars, and how Google’s AI Overviews are reshaping traffic patterns — sometimes wiping out entire businesses overnight.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

