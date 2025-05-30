Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

YouTube's last white whale

While YouTube has outcompeted Hollywood for years on viewership, the traditional TV networks and streamers continue to argue that their scripted, premium content produces higher engagement for advertisers. But now a growing number of YouTube-native channels are uploading their own scripted series that have amassed massive fanbases. It's only a matter of time before the top YouTubers can compete with veteran Hollywood studios on production quality:

Dhar Mann Studios uploads four or five half-hour episodes of original programming per week, appealing to a core audience of 13- to 24-year-olds. Mann got his start posting inspirational messages on Facebook while helping his wife run a beauty business. He now oversees one of the largest scripted programming businesses on YouTube. Mann has commandeered three sound stages in Burbank that house dozens of sets, including malls, apartments, high schools and a pawnshop. Thanks to a business that generates tens of millions of dollars a year in ad sales, he now has a staff of nearly 200. “Content that makes some sort of a positive difference in the world,” he says, “is key for virality.”

Even boring moving companies are courting influencers

Many of the largest furniture moving companies are regularly comping social media influencers for their entire moves in exchange for promotional posts. Even those with only a few thousand Instagram followers can get several hundred dollars knocked off their bills:

Once an influencer gets approved for Piece of Cake, they are told exactly what to post and how to post it via a memo, down to exactly how many Reels (one, and it must be a collaboration), posts (one front-facing testimonial), and how the post should look (for instance, if you take a selfie with the truck, make sure to flip it so the logo reads correctly). If the influencers don’t send their deliverables within 48 hours the company reserves the right to charge their card on file with the full amount of their move. Piece of Cake forbids shots with “messy” backgrounds and prefers images of boxes being sealed and carried, so the moves appear surreally seamless.

The question for local news nonprofits: paywall or no paywall

The Salt Lake Tribune, which converted to nonprofit status a few years ago, is experimenting with whether it can remove its paywall without gutting its subscription revenue. It's also publishing a regular column where it's radically transparent about how much money it's generating and what it's spending that money on:

The report has an abundance of financial information, including charts and graphs on revenue (about $15 million in 2023) and progress toward break-even. There is also a discussion of a changing income mix. It reveals the average salary of the Tribune’s 60 news staffers ($66,539).

What Google’s new AI video tool means for aspiring filmmakers

This is a fascinating look at what can currently be done using Google's new AI video tool.

On the one hand, it produces a lot of mistakes, especially when the entirety of the video is created with the AI tool. At the same time, this is clearly revolutionary for filmmaking, and it's easy to imagine how creators could use it to augment scenes within documentaries and films. Unfortunately, it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that a lot of lazy "entrepreneurs" will use it to generate mountains of AI slop that will further clog our feeds.

More traditional publishers are launching accounts on Substack

Press Gazette reports on the magazine BBC History launching a dedicated Substack account:

The Substack, called Lifestyle Lessons From History, sees Dave Musgrove, content director at BBC History and online brand HistoryExtra, ask historians who we can “live better, happier, healthier, or more productive lives” today … Musgrove described Substack as a “marketing channel to make people aware of what we’re all about”, similar to social media, and that it could be monetised later on but does not need to be.

We're seeing more and more traditional publishers tip toe onto Substack, which makes sense now that Substack is generating network effects within its platform. They're joining it for the same reason they maintain accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Bluesky — to market the content published on their owned and operated websites. In fact, there's an argument that Substack punches above its weight because, unlike those other platforms, it allows publishers to actually collect the email addresses of those who subscribe, and those addresses can easily be exported and incorporated into a publishers' other marketing channels.

What’s behind Business Insider’s drastic staff cuts?

Business Insider is cutting 21% of its staff and blaming traffic fluctuations caused by AI:

"We’re at the start of a major shift in how people find and consume information, which is driving ongoing volatility in traffic and distribution for all publishers. The impact on our industry has been profound, with many publications shuttering in recent years… 70% of our business has some degree of traffic sensitivity. We must be structured to endure extreme traffic drops outside of our control, so we’re reducing our overall company to a size where we can absorb that volatility."

At one point in the memo, its CEO claims the publication has doubled the amount of revenue generated from each visit. As a longtime paid subscriber of BI, I can tell you exactly how they did this: by installing incredibly abusive adtech that sometimes makes the site almost unreadable. I'm consistently amazed that a site that's supposedly focused on growing paid subscriptions would go to such great lengths to annoy its users.

As for the reduction in headcount, it's hard to read too much into it without knowing where those layoffs are concentrated. BI publishes a lot of good longform journalism, but its history is firmly rooted in aggregation, and it's always pumped out a high volume of articles that were basically rewrites of news published elsewhere. With platforms sending less and less traffic to websites, these layoffs could just be a recognition that aggregated content is seeing diminishing returns.

How scammers steal millions of dollars from legitimate musicians

The music streaming era has been revolutionary for indie musicians who can now reach a global audience without relying on the handful of gatekeepers that, in previous eras, facilitated the vast majority of record sales. But the open streaming ecosystems are also more vulnerable to fraud, with scammers siphoning millions of dollars away from legitimate artists by generating fake streams:

According to the indictment, [Mike] Smith uploaded the music onto streaming platforms and, with the help of contractors, created thousands of accounts. Using “small pieces of computer code” that he’d bought, Smith was able to “continuously” play the music on those accounts—essentially commanding a custom bot army to play his AI tracks nonstop. Those plays triggered royalty payments. In other words, Smith was—if the allegations are true—cementing his status as a master purveyor of AI slop. Indeed, the ranks of AI slopstars are filling up fast with the hustlers flooding Amazon with crappy robo-books and the schemers gobbling up websites and turning them into AI content mills. The internet has become a warehouse of algorithmically manufactured imitations of cultural products, all of it spewed into existence by people trying to game the faulty creator economy and get rich quick.

