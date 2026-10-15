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Katie
Oct 18

The evergreen point is the one I keep coming back to. ESPN JV and the Dude Perfect partnership Disney announced the next day look like two halves of the same plan. Disney gets access to part of Dude Perfect's existing short-form library for Disney+, ESPN and its social channels, and ESPN JV gives it a kids' channel on YouTube that won't go stale the way a game highlight does. For a company that spends billions on rights that lose their value within hours, owning content that keeps working for years is a sensible hedge. Do you think Disney eventually puts more of its kids' library on YouTube itself, or keeps that for Disney+?

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