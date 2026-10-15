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Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: ESPN is launching a new YouTube channel geared towards kids. It will “feature interactive challenges and appearances by both familiar Disney characters and top sports figures as well as videos that test viewers’ sports knowledge and explore memorable sports moments.” [Variety]

I think this is a smart move. It’ll help the company carve out a new viewing demographic — one that has the added benefit of aging into ESPN’s main offering.

But more importantly this will generate more evergreen content for a network that spends billions of dollars a year licensing broadcast rights that lose most of their value within hours after a game has concluded. That dynamic has put ESPN on a hamster wheel that’s made it extremely vulnerable to competition from the tech behemoths like Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, and Apple, all of which have the cash to bid up those broadcast rights.

It’s also a further sign that the traditional studios are beginning to view YouTube as a true distribution network rather than just a marketing channel to drive viewers back to the cable bundle or a separate streaming app. Every single Hollywood studio should be strategizing on how to build a business on top of the world’s largest TV streaming app without cannibalizing their owned and operated channels.

2: YouTube is working on an audiobook feature that might be included in its Premium subscription offering. This is of course its answer to Spotify’s move into audiobooks — a strategy that’s already been successful at carving away market share from Audible. [WSJ] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

It’s worth noting that there are already lots of self-published authors uploading their audiobooks to YouTube and generating revenue through its Partnership program ad revenue share. I don’t see how the book industry doesn’t look at examples like those and conclude that it should be experimenting more with advertising business models.

Not only do those YouTube audiobooks generate direct revenue, but authors have reported that they help drive purchases of print books, ebooks, and audiobooks in traditional stores.

3: Nieman Lab has a good interview with two creators who met in business school and went on to produce a comedic news explainer show for Morning Brew. [Nieman Lab]

From the piece:

An opportunity came to make a video for [Morning Brew] and it was a great experience. We made another and another, and then they were like, “You guys should just do this for us.” … They’re an excellent partner [because] they believe in allowing editorial control to be with the person who makes the video. We’re not going into meetings asking, can we do this topic next week? It’s a very high-trust environment, which, from talking to other people who work at other media companies, is extremely rare.

Morning Brew is still touted for its newsletter success, but its expansion in recent years has, in some ways, been even more impressive. Not only did it hire journalists and launch a series of B2B newsletter verticals, but it’s also increasingly expanded into both podcasting and video — with a particular focus on Daily Show-esque news satire. These efforts were initially spearheaded by Dan Toomey, who started out doing newsy sketch comedy for the Morning Brew TikTok account and then later launched the brilliant Good Work YouTube channel. I actually interviewed Toomey back in 2022 about how he developed these channels.

Back in 2023 I wrote a piece titled “Is the Morning Brew model crumbling?” and was later dismayed to find out that one of the Morning Brew co-founders had printed it out and taped it above his computer for motivation. But the point I made in the piece is that news aggregation by itself has a scaling problem, since eventually the media outlet doing the aggregation starts competing with the super aggregator social platforms like Facebook and Google for ad dollars — which is a losing proposition.

But I actually think Morning Brew’s diversification is a vindication of my thesis. The company recognized that it needed more original IP to continue scaling, and it leaned into that strategy to great success.

4: Even Wirecutter, which is pretty much the gold standard for product recommendations, isn’t immune to the rise of AI chatbots. It’s launching a number of new editorial verticals that aim to engage audiences on a regular basis — not just when they happen to be researching a new product to buy.

From Digiday:

Wirecutter isn’t replacing its core product recommendations for things like the best frying pan or the best iron, [Cliff Levy, deputy publisher of Wirecutter,] noted. Instead, it’s producing more around those recommendations — such as franchises, podcasts and YouTube videos. For example, Wirecutter launched two shows earlier this year, Wirecutter Taste Test and Wirecutter Recommends. While organic search is still key to Wirecutter’s business, increasingly the publisher is offering advertisers what Betras calls “hybrid deals,” or campaigns that span digital advertising, licensing, brand partnerships and affiliate. Hybrid deals have grown more than 300% year over year, according to a Times spokesperson.

Wirecutter has the distinguished honor of being the only media outlet that I include within my Google searches when researching products to buy — eg, “Wirecutter” + “best laptops.” It has a strong brand that distinguishes itself from the hundreds of product recommendation verticals most other outlets launched during Covid.

Why BroBible’s staff bought the website back from the media company that had acquired it

When the media holding company Woven Digital purchased BroBible in 2012, the idea was that the guy-focused publisher would benefit from all the business synergies that come from being part of a larger media network. Instead, BroBible was neglected and undermonetized. So when Woven began unraveling its holdings in 2018, BroBible’s staff banded together and bought it back. And what started out as a staff of seven has grown to 16 today, and the business is diversified across programmatic advertising, events, and sponsored social media posts.



In a recent interview, publisher Brandon Wenerd walked through Brobible’s early blogging days, its transformation into a real business, and how breaking free of its parent company allowed it to adapt to the current media climate.

Check out the interview over here.