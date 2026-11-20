Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Will the release of GTA 6 hurt the media industry?

The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment events of the decade, with millions of gamers potentially spending hundreds of hours exploring its sprawling virtual world. But could all that time spent playing GTA come at the expense of traditional media consumption? After all, Netflix executives have long argued that their biggest competitors aren’t other streaming services, but video games and sleep. With GTA 6 poised to dominate both gaming and the surrounding YouTube and Twitch ecosystems, will streaming services see a measurable decline in viewership? And what can media companies do to capitalize on the game’s massive cultural footprint?

To discuss this, I invited back Jason Krebs, a media industry veteran who’s held senior roles at companies like Google, The New York Times, and Disney.

We also discussed Amazon’s decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, including whether the company factored social media sentiment into its decision and how casting an established movie star could change the franchise’s economics. Then we turned our attention to Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform that has struggled to expand beyond its core gaming audience. Given Amazon’s massive streaming business and its wealth of consumer data, why hasn’t it more deeply integrated Twitch into Amazon Prime? And could bringing the two platforms closer together unlock a much larger audience for Twitch’s creators?

You can watch the discussion on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

An AI-ready sales channel for your sponsored content

Marketers can now plan and book editorial placements without leaving Claude or ChatGPT. Today’s sponsor Medialister MCP connects AI assistants to a catalog of more than 100,000 media outlets, with filters for market, industry, format, SEO metrics, and price.

For your sales team, that’s an extra channel that works around the clock: structured offers, prepaid orders, and no new hires. Your pricing and editorial standards stay in your hands.

List your sponsored formats on Medialister and reach agency and in-house buyers in markets your team doesn’t cover.

Medialister is an editorial advertising platform where brands and agencies can browse offers from media outlets around the world, purchase placements at transparent prices, and manage their campaigns all in one place—with a publication guarantee or your money back.

[List your inventory]

Quick hits

1: Earlier this week it was reported in Politico that James Murdoch had approached The Bulwark about an acquisition but was rebuffed. Puck’s Dylan Byers speculates that publisher Sarah Longwell isn’t interested in selling because the political influence of The Bulwark generates client work for her political consulting firm. “Think about it for two seconds,” she told him. “I can just make money being an employee of the company. Why would I want to sell it?” The site reportedly generates $30 million a year, mainly through paid subscriptions, and just signed an advertising partnership with Vox Media. [Puck] (sorry, I’m out of Puck gift links for the month.)

2: I had the honor of being invited on The Fix podcast to discuss a wide range of media industry topics including Google Zero, the viability of micropayments, and what the news media can learn from book publishers. [The Fix]

3: I’m a little late to this news, but YouTube just announced it’s rolling out updates to its viewership counts that try to calculate TV co-viewing. “YouTube is using an internal statistical model to estimate how many viewers are watching a video on a TV, then adds those viewers to the total public view count,” reports Press Publish. This will have pretty much no impact on Adsense payouts. [Press Publish]

So does that mean view counts are now little more than a vanity metric? Not exactly. My theory is that YouTube is trying to level the playing field with Instagram and TikTok, both of which inflate their view counts by counting every impression.

Under YouTube’s old system, which required viewers to watch at least several seconds of a video before registering a view, a YouTuber averaging 100,000 views per video might have looked less attractive to a potential sponsor than a TikToker averaging 500,000 views, even if their actual audience sizes were roughly the same. That likely put YouTubers at a disadvantage when courting advertisers who placed too much emphasis on public view counts. By adopting a more generous definition of a view, YouTube is making it easier for sponsors to make apples-to-apples comparisons across platforms.

4: Just because a book goes out of print doesn’t mean the publishing rights revert back to the author. While there are still often ebook and audiobook versions of the title for sale, many writers are understandably frustrated that their books’ continued relevance is largely dependent on the whims of their publishers. The Bottom Line has a good piece on how some authors are able to reclaim the rights once a publisher has lost interest. [The Bottom Line]

From the piece:

The amount of money a writer might have to pay the publisher for the files varies. “Authors always need to be aware that the formatting and design of the book is the property of the publisher,” [literary agent Jennifer Weltz] says. It’s unlikely that they will be given their book’s cover image, “as ownership of the art varies between publisher and artist,” Richard Curtis, who runs an eponymous literary agency, explains. However, there are exceptions. For one of [author Erin Dionne’s] titles, her publisher sent her the interior files and cover, including the full jacket. “I was pleasantly surprised,” she says. “The letter even specified that I could use their design if I chose, as long as I removed the branding.” ISBNs also belong to the publisher, so authors will need to obtain their own.

I’m actually kind of surprised that publishers are so willing to give the rights back, since for all they know the book could suddenly pop off on Kindle or Audible years after it goes out of print. I just assumed that authors were out of luck unless they specifically negotiated a clause where they could regain their rights after a certain period of time.

5: Perfectly Imperfect, a newsletter that launched on Substack but eventually moved off that platform to expand into an online community, is generating $5 million a year in revenue, with 90% of that coming from brand sponsorships (so $500,000 in subscription revenue). And according to Adweek, it’s now launching its own creative agency. [Adweek]

From the piece:

The company has run brand partnerships for about two years, with clients including Etsy, A24, and Hinge, according to [founder Tyler Bainbridge]. Once the work began bringing in RFPs, the team realized it was time to formalize the service and extend its capabilities into other channels, including experiential. Although much of its initial work saw brand clients appearing across the Perfectly Imperfect platform, which has around 500,000 users, the agency plans to work more inside clients’ brands rather than its own … “As we go into operating more as an agency, there will be less Perfectly Imperfect content related to these campaigns,” Bainbridge said. “There will be more of us curating a campaign entirely in their brand’s world, but we produce the content and configure it to a brand’s goals.”

That seems to be the direction a lot of advertising-supported publications are heading these days, especially as it becomes increasingly difficult to drive audiences back to their websites. The pitch is pretty straightforward. To paraphrase one publisher I interviewed for my podcast: “We’ve already proved we can make our own content go viral on social media, so why not let us do the same for you?”

The biggest challenge with these agencies, I think, is that they’re difficult to scale. Bringing on more clients typically requires hiring more staff, which makes it difficult to grow revenue without also significantly increasing costs. In fact, a lot of legacy publishers launched creative agencies in the early 2010s — largely in an attempt to replicate the BuzzFeed and Vice models — only to scale them back once they realized how thin the margins were. For that reason, I think this strategy might be better suited to small and mid-sized publishers that don’t feel pressure to turn their agency operations into massive businesses.