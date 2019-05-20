Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my tech and media newsletter. If you've received it then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp, then you can subscribe over here. Or just click on this handy little button:

In today's issue I talk about why the most popular YouTube content of today looks a lot different than the kind of content that dominated the platform just five or six years ago. The videos are getting a lot longer, and they're starting to look a lot like reality-based TV episodes.

Why your favorite YouTube channels look more and more like cable TV

A decade ago, your average video creator might have predicted that the future of television would look more like YouTube, with shorter, cheaper-to-produce videos taking the place of the traditional half-hour series. Instead, YouTube content is looking more like traditional television. [link]

Other news:

I think Quora has a similar advantage to Wikipedia, in that it only needs a relatively small number of active users to generate much of its content, with a lot of that content having high SEO value. [link]

Two people cofounded the podcast Planet Money. One just sold his podcast company to Spotify for $200 million. The other just launched a podcast venture for Sony Music and owns a 25% stake in the company. [link]

It's possible to run an advertising-funded, profitable digital news site as long as you keep your overhead low, don't take on too much outside investment, and pick a niche. [link]

While local newspapers continue to struggle, there's still one producer of local news still chugging along: TV stations. [link]

