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Why Wirecutter remains the king of product recommendations

Nieman Lab published a fun behind-the-scenes look at how the New York Times’s Wirecutter tests household products before making its recommendations:

Wirecutter is headquartered in an unmarked black building in Long Island City, New York, that also serves as a laboratory and photo/video studio. Ben Frumin, Wirecutter’s editor-in-chief, likens the office to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory — full of energy and oddities. Much of the testing happens on the lower level, in big rooms filled with everything from living room chairs to robot vacuums. Upstairs is a studio where stylists assemble artsy photos of axes and nail clippers and the 39 best gifts for your mother-in-law. Wirecutter employees are invited to take part in many of the tests. In one room, eight mattresses are lined up in two rows. “WELCOME TO MATTRESS TESTING!” says a sign on the wall. “Grab a pillow and a disposable pillowcase! Get comfy!”

During the 2020 pandemic, many publishers rushed into the product review space because they viewed affiliate revenue as low-hanging fruit. The problem was that most approached it as little more than an SEO game, assuming they’d be rewarded with free Google traffic whenever consumers researched products.

Instead, many were in for a rude awakening. They were all competing for the same handful of top search positions, and it was difficult to stand out when much of the content felt interchangeable.

To make matters worse, Google quickly caught on and updated its algorithms to penalize sites that were essentially aggregating reviews from Amazon and other user-generated platforms. In some cases, it even removed entire ecommerce verticals from search results when it determined publishers were operating outside their areas of expertise.

Wirecutter, by contrast, benefited from producing entirely original content and building a legitimate consumer brand. Many users search for some variation of “Wirecutter + product category,” which not only signals quality to Google’s recommendation algorithms but also leads to much higher affiliate conversion rates.

I think this passage from the Nieman Lab piece perfectly captures why Wirecutter is still the king of product reviews:

He takes his work seriously and emphasizes his independence. Although Wirecutter earns money when readers click links to the products he and other writers recommend, he says he feels no pressure to recommend or criticize anything. He doesn’t talk with people on the business side of Wirecutter and has no idea how much the company earns from his reviews. “Trust is the only thing that makes this place survive,” he says.

Diane Salvatore explained how the MedShadow Foundation uncovers the hidden ingredients and side effects of prescription drugs.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Was the Atlanta Journal Constitution too ambitious with its digital subscription strategy?

From NPR:

In taking the reins of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution [in 2023], [Andrew] Morse set an ambitious goal: to grow the number of digital subscribers from 53,000 to a half-million by the end of 2026. He laid out a new strategy, with new content and an infusion of new energy. The paper abandoned print at the end of last year to go all-in on digital innovation. The plan so far has achieved modest results: 101,000 digital subscribers. Morse acknowledges falling short, but says the paper ultimately will reach what he calls its “North Star.” Morse won’t be there when it happens. After nearly three and a half years, he says it’s time for him to step aside.

OK, I have a few thoughts on this.

First, doubling the digital subscription footprint of a legacy newspaper in just three years is genuinely impressive, especially considering that only a handful of regional daily newspapers in the U.S. have surpassed 100,000 digital-only subscribers.

The gold standard in this category is the Boston Globe. It serves a metro population similar to Atlanta’s — arguably a bit smaller — yet it has reached 260,000 digital-only subscribers. But that’s only part of the story. The Globe also charges nearly double the annual subscription price of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which makes its performance even more impressive.

Of course, the Globe benefits from a few major structural advantages. The biggest is that Boston’s per-capita income is almost 50% higher than Atlanta’s, meaning there’s simply more disposable income available for subscriptions. The Globe also got serious about digital subscriptions much earlier, beginning around 2011, giving it a massive head start over the AJC.

Now compare the AJC’s performance with the Los Angeles Times, which has been owned by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong since 2018. Soon-Shiong has made a significant push to grow digital subscriptions, yet the LA Times recently revealed it has only 243,000 digital-only subscribers despite serving a metro area roughly three times the size of Atlanta’s. On a conversion basis, the AJC is arguably performing better.

The AJC’s biggest mistake, in my view, was completely eliminating its print edition. It probably would have been smarter to reduce print to once a week instead. That approach would have preserved the paper’s physical brand presence while also giving subscribers an additional perk. At the very least, it could have helped reduce churn.

Peacock’s differentiated vertical video strategy

From TechCrunch:

As microdrama apps like ReelShort and DramaBox quietly rake in billions, Peacock announced on Monday that’s launching two unscripted Bravo microdramas, which will stream on its app. These are vertical video series, with episodes around 60 to 90 seconds, are designed for a quick, TikTok-like viewing experience. “Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy” will feature the “Southern Charm” star as she gives her clients a makeover while they tell her their most dramatic stories. “Campus Confidential: Miami” spotlights a group of college students including Georgia Gay, daughter of Heather Gay from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

So over the past several months, nearly every major streamer has announced plans to roll out a TikTok-style vertical video feed inside its mobile app. But most of them seemed content to simply repurpose clips from their longform shows. From the beginning, I’ve been skeptical of that strategy, maintaining that if these companies truly want viewers to build habits around these feeds, they need to produce original programming specifically designed for vertical video.

I’m not going to claim that NBCU got the idea from me, but I do feel a little vindicated. I also think Peacock made a smart decision by positioning these shows as spinoffs of existing IP. It lowers the risk while giving Bravo superfans a deeper level of engagement with the franchises they already love. Nobody is going to subscribe to a streaming service just to scroll through a vertical video feed. The real value is as an engagement tool that helps reduce subscriber churn.

Cable news needs to figure out a way to stop hemorrhaging talent

From The Wrap:

Don Lemon announced Sunday that his independent media company Lemon Media Network (LMN) is expanding its newsroom and operations teams. According to a release from LMN, the network has amassed more than 10 million subscribers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Facebook, Twitch, Threads and Bluesky, with half of the growth occurring in the last year.

It’s pretty notable that some of the most successful independent news creators today were originally cast off from their legacy media motherships — people like Mehdi Hasan, Joy Reid, Chris Cillizza, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Jim Acosta, and Don Lemon.

It seems clear that their former employers either weren’t adept at capturing their full value or didn’t know how to measure it. The question now is whether cable news networks can find a way to pull this talent back into the fold. Fox News has already been dabbling in talent reacquisition through its Red Seat Ventures podcast network, which gained early traction by signing Carlson and Kelly on shortly after their TV shows were canceled.

Maybe it’s time for CNN’s Mark Thompson to call up Cillizza, Acosta, and Lemon?

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How a legacy fashion magazine got its groove back

The Hollywood Reporter profiled Sara Moonves, who turned the fashion magazine W around by leaning into print and “pairing A-listers with world-class photographers and letting them get their creative freak on”:

That W not only survived but is thriving under her tenure is, to put it mildly, a surprise, particularly in this media landscape dotted with layoffs. She’s turned the artsiest of fashion magazines — one whose print issues are so big, they’re constantly getting mangled in New York entry mailboxes, and a subscriber base of 450,000 in households that make, on average, $550,000 a year — into a window to a party everyone wants to be at. And as legacy media battles against AI, she’s actually going more analog, by gathering the biggest stars and best photographers in the world in person, whether it’s at shoots or fabulous parties sponsored by fashion houses, seeing what happens, and then disseminating it through all the digital tools now at our disposal. Moonves proudly tells me that W isn’t just breaking even; they finally hit profitability this December.

Hammers home the point I’ve made several times before that print can still serve a purpose as a brand differentiator.