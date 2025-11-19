If you attend any media industry conference, you’ll hear lots of discussions from publishers about how they’re trying to diversify their revenue streams, but Todd Scott took the opposite approach. A few years ago, he announced that the National Business Review, the New Zealand media outlet he runs, would no longer accept advertising and instead monetize solely through paid subscriptions. NBR now has over 14,000 subscribers paying $499 New Zealand dollars a year. It’s projected to generate $4.5 million in 2025 and is currently profitable.

In a recent interview, Todd walked me through how he acquired NBR, why he ditched advertising, and his plans to license his publishing technology to media outlets all across the world.

If you attend any media conference today, you’ll hear publishers repeat the same mantras: diversify revenue, embrace branded content, build e-commerce funnels, chase sponsorships, add newsletters, podcasts, events, memberships. The unspoken truth behind all that diversification is desperation. Advertising no longer reliably pays the bills, and most legacy publishers aren’t willing—yet—to walk away from it.

Todd Scott is the rare exception who did.

Scott runs The National Business Review, or NBR, a 55-year-old New Zealand business publication that today enjoys more than 14,000 paying subscribers, each shelling out roughly 499 NZD per year. In 2025, it’s projected to bring in $4.5 million in revenue—all of it from subscriptions.

That outcome wasn’t inevitable. Scott’s path into media—let alone into running one of the most powerful business brands in New Zealand—was wildly improbable. He wasn’t a journalist. He wasn’t an MBA. He didn’t rise through the traditional ad-sales ranks. In fact, he started as a butcher.

“I left school when I was 15,” he said. “In 1989, I actually became New Zealand Young Butcher of the Year.” He opened his own gourmet butcher shop at 19. The only reason he ended up in media at all is because he advertised his butcher shop on the radio and found himself fascinated by the medium.

“I literally talked my way into a job,” he recalled. He spent late nights shadowing radio announcers, learning their shifts until, one day, someone got sick and he was called in. Suddenly, he was on the air in Wellington, announcing music and weather reports. Eventually he moved into TV before trying his hand at ad sales, where he found his footing.

“I ended up being very successful selling about $11 million within a 10-year period,” he said. Working with local businesses, he saw firsthand the mismatch between when advertisers bought slots and when audiences actually listened. That instinct for aligning incentives would later shape his philosophy about subscriptions.

But his brush with the NBR began almost accidentally. At a rugby match in Wellington—an All Blacks vs. Ireland game made memorable by freezing weather—Scott met the publication’s then-owner, who wanted to “monetize the website,” which at the time was more of an afterthought to the print weekly. Scott saw parallels between radio and digital publishing: both required understanding audience behavior, attention patterns, and scarcity.

The owner hired him in 2008 as director of sales, just before the global financial crisis hit. That timing, Scott says, forced him to either sink or take over.

“Without speaking to anyone, including him, I literally took over his business,” he said. “I wanted to know where every dollar was being invested… and I really hankered down.”

Fifteen months later, the owner acknowledged what Scott had done. “He sat me down and literally said, ‘You appear to have taken over my business.’” Instead of firing him, he offered a 30% profit share—an arrangement that worked so well Scott earned more than a million dollars a year in the final stretch.

The experience also cemented his desire to buy NBR outright. “This is like playing for the All Blacks,” Scott said. “The National Business Review in New Zealand is literally that respected. You would ring people and tell them where you were from and they would always return your call.”

Eventually, in 2012, he purchased the company—using a half-million-dollar overdraft and scheduled payments every six months. COVID threw the deal into turmoil. When Scott refused to bring back the print edition after lockdown, the previous owner threatened insolvency. Scott bought him out completely in 2020, selling his house and taking out a bank loan to close the deal. The debt was fully paid off only last month.

The Revolution: Killing Ads

For years, NBR monetized through a hybrid model: expensive print advertising, premium digital banners, and a gradually expanding paywall that began in 2009. Scott approached advertising differently from most publishers. Rather than maximizing inventory, he minimized it. He believed scarcity would command higher value.

“I invited our top advertisers to a luncheon,” he said. “I asked for their permission to remove all of the online inventory except the top banner and then charge a $100 CPM.” He packaged impressions across the website and email alerts and sold $5,000-per-month evergreen contracts. From three luncheons, he signed 19 clients.

But even that model never thrilled him. Over the years, the advertising experience became increasingly frustrating—not just for NBR, but for clients.

“The agency landscape was pretty corrupt,” Scott said. “You’d have pimply-faced teenagers ringing up asking, ‘Do you have an online service?’ We’d had one since 2009!”

The deeper issue was ethical. Hosting clients in his corporate box at Eden Park—a perk of his earlier ad-heavy era—Scott realized many advertisers were simply buying space because it was familiar, not because it was effective.

“I remember looking at one of them and thinking, you’ve become a good friend,” he said. “But what you’re doing is bordering on fraudulent. You’re literally throwing colossal money away taking full-page ads when social media allows you to be so much smarter.”

The epiphany led him to an extreme conclusion: advertising wasn’t just ineffective—it was incompatible with the journalism he wanted to produce.

In 2021, in the middle of COVID and in defiance of industry trends, Scott banned advertising entirely.

“We are not beholden to government funding or advertisers,” he told the journalists working for him. “Whatever you were writing before this announcement, go back and read it. If you don’t believe somebody would pay to read it, scrub it and start again.”

He also banned opinion pieces. “Opinion is just someone’s point of view,” he said. “Nobody should have to pay to read that.”

Instead, Scott pushed the newsroom toward deeply reported, original business journalism—the kind people would subscribe to out of necessity, not habit.

Today, NBR employs 15 senior journalists. It has no sales team.

“My staff is about 20,” he said. “We’ll turn over $4.5 million this year. It’s a very clean-cut business.”

A Different Kind of Paywall

While many publishers use metered paywalls, NBR uses a hard paywall. There is no sneaking past it. No incognito loophole. Even free trials eventually disappeared.

“A percentage of the people who sign up today, there is just one story that they absolutely must read,” Scott said. “It might be about them, their employer, or someone they’re about to do business with.”

Rather than give content away as a marketing tease, Scott leaned into exclusivity. Monthly plans let readers unlock a single must-read piece without sacrificing long-term revenue. And because NBR doesn’t run ads, there’s no incentive to chase broad reach.

To serve corporate clients, the publication once offered IP-based licenses—a single subscription unlocking unlimited access inside an office—but COVID complicated that. VPN-based remote work broke the model. So NBR pivoted to group subscriptions: a company buys a bundle of individual accounts. There is no discount negotiation.

“I refuse to do deals,” Scott said. “Everybody gets the same price based on the number of subscriptions. We don’t have a single salesperson.”

To reinforce that stance, NBR recently sued two companies for password sharing.

“We do not derive revenue from any other source except subscription,” Scott explained. “If you steal our subscription and give it away, you stop us from earning the money we can earn.”

Becoming a Tech Company

Over the years, NBR built its own publishing platform—initially out of necessity, later as a strategic asset. The legacy CMS ecosystem frustrated Scott. “Have you heard the saying that if you polish a turd, you just end up with shit on your hands? That was Drupal,” he said.

So he invested millions into creating a CMS optimized for subscription media: integrated video and audio workflows, robust paywall systems, flexible editorial tooling, and a backend that avoided the cruft of bloated enterprise software.

That platform now runs NBR. But Scott realized its potential as a standalone business.

“Why are media companies bespoking their own websites?” he asked. “The only people getting rich are the developers.”

Scott spun the technology into a separate company—New Media Solution—with two paths to adoption:

A $35,000 one-time purchase on AWS Marketplace

A $10,000 NZD/month subscription (about $5,000 USD) for hosting, support, and continuous upgrades

He sees the U.S. as the biggest opportunity.

“In America, you literally still have ink running through your veins,” he said. “You’ve delayed the transition too long. Now you have a real problem.”

A custom rebuild would cost millions and take 18 months, he argues—only to fail on launch. His pitch: adopt a platform already battle-tested for 15 years, pool resources globally, and avoid reinventing the wheel.

“Imagine a world where we all contribute to a shared platform,” he said. “Any enhancements we make, we all benefit from. Your users already know how it works because they’ve been on that platform before.”

Scott is even developing middleware that will scrape court records and council agendas, auto-summarize the issues debated, and provide reporters with leads—not stories, but starting points. He expects AI to spark newsroom tension.

“You mark my words,” he said, “there will be strikes with management looking to implement AI. Our middleware will increase journalists’ productivity, not replace them.”

The Future: A Bigger NBR and a Global CMS

Where does he want NBR to be in the next three to four years?

“I’d like to expand into Australia,” he said. “Have a bit more focus on the Asian region. But what I want most is to remain its custodian.”

He isn’t aiming for scale for scale’s sake. If NMS—the CMS platform—grows, he said, NBR becomes a mission-driven newsroom rather than a revenue-hungry one.

“It’s not about making money,” he said. “It’s about purpose.”

As for the bigger dream?

“Imagine a newsroom without a single salesperson,” he said. “Put a paywall up. Stop annoying people with takeover ads. Charge for it. If you don’t have the balls to charge what you need to for quality, you ought not be in business.”

The Contrarian Who Might Be Right

The modern media playbook tells publishers to chase scale, diversify revenue, find new ad formats, and reinvent the homepage. Scott did none of that. He eliminated revenue streams, ditched advertisers, banned opinion, and raised prices. He built a profitable news operation by treating journalism like a premium product—one worth paying for.

In an industry terrified of shrinking attention and declining ad rates, Todd Scott bet on a different premise: that if you produce journalism people genuinely need, and you build the right technology to support it, they’ll pay for it.

So far, he’s been right.

And now he wants to sell the playbook.