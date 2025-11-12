Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

The YouTube-Disney clash really exemplifies how much the cable industry has changed in just the last few years. Not only is YouTube TV now one of the largest distributors of the cable bundle, it’s also a relatively small part of YouTube’s overall business. Even if some sports fans ultimately cancel their YouTube TV subscriptions over the dispute, they’ll still likely consume plenty of YouTube content going forward, meaning the company will still have the opportunity to monetize their attention. Meanwhile, YouTube TV carriage fees still make up a significant portion of ESPN/Disney’s business, which means it can’t simply walk away from the partnership. Disney used to hold all the cards in these types of disputes, and now it holds none.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The Rebooting: Why the NYT won

I think one of the understated reasons the New York Times has been so successful at growing its paid subscriptions is that it offers a relatively clean reading experience. I almost never find myself annoyed by its ad load, whereas on many other sites, I’m fighting with the page just to read a narrow strip of text as display ads constantly expand and collapse. It’s hard to convert readers into paying subscribers when your website frustrates them the moment they arrive.

Patrick Trousdale explains why he partnered with a traditional news brand and how he works with finance influencers.

Netflix continues to stumble when it comes to monetizing its IP outside of its own streaming app.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The pause TV ads are a smart innovation because they offer a way for streaming companies to insert advertising without interrupting a TV show or movie. I wouldn’t be surprised though if the ad industry figures out how to make these things 10 times more annoying by introducing sound.

It makes sense that Disney is doubling down on its cruise business — it’s one of the few industries largely immune to disruption from big tech. Every YouTuber can compete with Disney+ for audience attention, but no YouTuber can drop $1 billion to build and staff a cruise ship.

Many news organizations have launched their own AI chatbots, but there’s little evidence that they’re generating meaningful audience engagement. Why would anyone consult a chatbot trained only on Time’s archives when tools like ChatGPT or Gemini are trained on the entire internet? A chatbot might make sense for a niche B2B publication with paywalled content that AI bots can’t access, but otherwise, these projects mostly feel like novelty products.

For the first decade of its existence, Patreon offered little help to creators trying to grow their audiences, assuming they’d build followings elsewhere and then bring those fans to the platform for monetization. But Substack changed the game by combining audience growth and paid subscriptions into one ecosystem—forcing Patreon to scramble to catch up.

This is the second major news organization — the New York Times is the other one — to recently add a shortform vertical video feed to its own homepage. The utility here seems pretty clear to me: this is content these news organizations are already making for YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok, and virtually every other social media platform, so they might as well have a place to house it on their owned and operated websites. It’s a relatively low lift and might make their homepages just slightly more sticky.

