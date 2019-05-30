Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my tech and media newsletter. If you've received it then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp, then you can subscribe over here. Or just click on this handy little button:

Why the “Trump Bump” didn’t deliver much revenue to news publishers

Trump’s election drove increased traffic and loyalty to news publishers, but its positive effect on media revenue was limited, and in some respects it’s actually hurt news outlets, especially those that rely predominantly on programmatic advertising. [link]

Meredith drives over 200 million impressions a month to its lifestyle content from Pinterest. [link]

INTERESTING: Publishers like to give book deals to the authors of viral articles, but there's little evidence that virality translates into actual book sales. [link]

We're seeing the rise of smart newsletters, which not only are customized to your individual preferences, but are delivered to your inbox when you're most likely to open them. They can decrease subscription churn by as much as 49%. [link]

A few weeks ago I wrote a piece arguing that publishers were misguided when they shut down their comments section. Now there's even more data to back my argument up. [link]

Hulu is poised to dominate the streaming ad space. Not only does it have huge scale, but unlike YouTube, it has access to premium television content. Its largest streaming competitors -- Netflix and Amazon -- don't offer ads. Hulu generated $1.5 billion in advertising last year, but expect that number to grow quickly. [link]

