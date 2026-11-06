Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Let’s jump into it…

Quick programming note

I’ve doubled down on my podcast over the past month or so. Previously, I spent roughly 65% of my workweek on my newsletter and 35% on the podcast. Now that split is closer to 50/50.

My theory is that investing more time in the podcast — both the YouTube and audio versions — will help me build stronger relationships with my audience, which in turn will make monetization easier.

Of course, I have no idea whether that theory is correct. It’ll probably take a few months before I see any meaningful impact on revenue.

In the meantime, I’m curious how much overlap there is between my newsletter and podcast audiences. If you’re up for it, please let me know in the poll below:

Quick hits

1: The LA Times wrote about the bleak outlook among film school students, many of whom worry there won’t be much of an industry left for them to enter when they graduate. [LA Times]

I of course find this notion pretty silly. There’s never been more demand for video entertainment and storytelling. Sure, the traditional Hollywood career path of starting as a PA and working your way up the ladder might be dying, but it’s being replaced by countless new ways to break into the industry. Three decades ago, a student who wanted to shoot a short film had to check out a $50,000 camera and spend hours in the school’s editing studio piecing together the footage. Today, that same student can produce something far better with a DSLR and basic editing software. If I were an aspiring filmmaker, I’d be excited to graduate into a world where video is growing faster than virtually every other medium.

2: Fox completed its acquisition of Roku ahead of schedule. [Roku]

For all the hot takes about Netflix vs. YouTube, I wonder if Fox might actually be better positioned to compete with YouTube. It has two massive FAST streaming services (Tubi and The Roku Channel), several niche paid subscription services (Fox One, Fox Nation, and Howdy), and now controls one of the largest distribution platforms for streaming apps.

And then on top of all that the company still has its robust linear TV/cable business.

Meanwhile, every other major media company is plowing billions of dollars into barely-profitable subscription streaming apps just so they can eat Netflix’s leftover table scraps.

Let’s put it this way: from a business perspective, I’d rather be Lachlan Murdoch right now than David Ellison.

3: You’ve probably seen the news by now that the New York Times is in late stage talks to buy Letterboxd, the social network for film nerds, for $330 million. [NYT] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

So what’s the play here?



I don’t think there’s a real subscription opportunity, since Letterboxd users aren’t going to pay for a service they previously got for free (yes, I know the platform has an already-existing subscription business, but it’s mostly a patronage model that allows users to financially support the site). Also, that kind of friction is the last thing you want to introduce to a social network that largely depends on network effects.

And while the NYT will certainly monetize the platform with ads, if that were the main goal then there are plenty of more consumer-oriented networks it could have acquired that are more attractive to brands. This is the same company that owns Wirecutter, after all.

My guess is that the NYT is attracted to interactivity that comes with owning a social network. There’s a lot of data already showing that adding interactive components to a news app — even if it’s a simple crossword puzzle — helps tremendously in reducing churn. If Letterboxd were incorporated into its main app, that would widen the NYT’s subscription funnel and get more users addicted to a platform where the company controls the distribution. This is the same logic it employed when acquiring Wordle, a game that is still free to play til this day.

There are few media companies in existence that are better than the Times at cross pollinating audiences across all its different verticals. Adding a niche social network will deepen that relationship even further without requiring it to compete with the Facebooks and TikToks of the world for scale.

A couple teenagers launched a media company that now drives 240 billion annual views

Kit Chilvers started posting memes on Instagram when he was 14, treating the platform like a video game and obsessing over what made posts take off. A decade later, that experimentation has turned into Pubity Group, a bootstrapped social media company with roughly 170 million followers and hundreds of billions of annual views.

In a recent interview, Kit broke down how he cracked early Instagram growth, why wholesomeness turned out to be a massive business opportunity, and how he’s trying to turn platform-native virality into durable media brands, original franchises, and real revenue.

Check out the interview over here.

He already had a robust advertising business, but he wanted to foster a deeper connection with his audience.