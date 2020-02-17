Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my tech and media newsletter. If you've received it then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp, then you can subscribe over here. Or just click on this handy little button:

Why The Information’s paywall strategy is so successful

This is my latest article for What’s New in Publishing. Without The Information’s unwavering focus on providing its subscribers with the best possible content, it wouldn’t be regularly hailed as one of the few bright spots in a struggling industry. [link]

Speaking of the best possible content…

Other news:

It's 2020, and we're in a constant state of war with bad websites that do everything they can to obscure the content we're trying to consume. That's one of the many reasons the major platforms are so effectively diverting revenue away from publishers. [link]

Some interesting insights from YouTube's earliest stars, several of whom started making videos for the platform before anyone thought it possible to make a living from it. [link]

"Publishers are finding that a key metric for starting or stopping a subscription is the number of active days a reader has engaged with the publisher’s products ... especially in the early 'onboarding' weeks of the reader’s subscription." [link]

Whatever your feelings are about HQ Trivia, you have to admit that it was a revolutionary product. No other app ever got 2 million people to log on at the same time and interact with the exact same piece of media. [link]

