Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: WSJ published a fun profile of a female cyclist who amassed over 250,000 followers on Instagram by filming herself beating men’s Strava records. What makes her videos especially engaging is they include a fair amount of trash talk against the men she’s unseating (and to be fair, when she fails to beat a record, she also films herself eating crow). [WSJ] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

2: Much of the discussion around AI in filmmaking focuses on AI slop, but there are legitimate ways the technology can make film production faster and cheaper. Case in point: VFX rotoscoping has long been a tedious process that can cost studios upwards of $75,000 per minute of footage. Now, new AI-powered tools are dramatically reducing the time and money required to get it done. [NYT] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Some might see this as a threat to VFX artists’ jobs, but I think tools like these could dramatically lower the barrier to entry for high-quality filmmaking, allowing independent filmmakers to produce more movies on smaller budgets. For all the complaints about Hollywood’s obsession with sequels and franchises, the best way to unleash a new wave of original IP is to empower an army of independent filmmakers to compete with the Disneys and Skydances of the world. AI could help level that playing field.

3: One of the fastest-growing revenue streams for major YouTube creators is licensing their back catalogs to other platforms, including FAST streaming services. “One true-crime creator, who requested anonymity, earned $154,000 across Spotify, Tubi, and Facebook this past September — more than 1.8 times what their channel made in the YouTube Partner Program that month,” reports Digiday. [Digiday]

4: “Grand Theft Auto doesn’t just attract players’ eyeballs—it also consumes the attention of millions of fans who flock to YouTube to watch livestreams, tutorials, and comedy videos. To wit: GTA role-playing, a popular subgenre on YouTube, has amassed more than 8 billion all-time views, with a peak upload of 1.7 million videos in 2025.” [Puck] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

I’m looking for successful media entrepreneurs to feature in my newsletter and podcast

I am consistently on the lookout for successful media entrepreneurs to interview for my podcast — whether it’s a solo creator or someone running an entire team. I want to feature people who are killing it with YouTube, podcasts, newsletters, or virtually any other type of digital content. I’m especially eager to talk to operators who have really interesting business models.

If this interests you, I created a special landing page for folks who want to pitch me.

The playbook behind one of the fastest-growing social-first newsrooms

Founded during the pandemic, the The News Movement set out with a simple but radical premise: what if journalism were designed entirely for the platforms where younger audiences already consume information? Rather than trying to pull readers back to a website, the company built a newsroom that publishes directly to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts, translating the conventions of traditional reporting into vertical video, carousels, and other native formats.



In a recent interview, editor-in-chief Rebecca Hutson explained how the outlet approaches platform-first journalism, why its reporters function as “triple-threat” video journalists who can shoot, edit, and publish their own stories, and how the company tailors coverage differently for each social platform.

You can check out the interview over here.

The media startup developed a membership model that involves asking the audience what news should be covered.