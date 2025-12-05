In 2008, Wade Wallace found himself living in Australia and laid off from the company that moved him there in the first place. With his visa in limbo, and not much else to do, he launched CyclingTips, a blog that covered both the professional and amateur aspects of the sport. What started out as a hobby eventually grew into a fully-staffed news website, one that eventually sold to the investment firm that owned Outside Magazine.

Then in 2022 he quit CyclingTips, raised some investment money, and then launched Escape Collective, which covers the exact same beat. Unlike CyclingTips, Escape Collective is fully funded through paid subscriptions, and when we recorded this interview it was on the verge of profitability.

In a recent interview, Wade walked through his early days building CyclingTips, why he grew unhappy at Outside, and how he grew Escape Collective to 15,000 paying members.

Check out the interview below:

Want to listen to an audio version of this interview?

Here’s an article summarizing the key insights from the interview:

When Wallace launched CyclingTips, he was hardly a cycling insider. “I was just a nobody kind of bike racer,” he said. “I never did anything significant in the sport, but I loved it. I lived and breathed it.”

His early posts were small observations from Melbourne’s Beach Road, one of the country’s most popular riding routes. His imagined audience was the hundred or so fellow cyclists he knew personally. At the time, there was little expectation that online cycling coverage could become a business.

CyclingTips grew gradually but organically. “Other blogs might start putting me on their blogroll… there was no social media at this time.” Wallace wrote race reports, training advice, nutrition guides, and interviews with professional riders — interviews he landed simply because he happened to know amateur racers who knew professionals on the circuit. His lack of journalistic training, he believes, helped him stand out.

“I might not ask, ‘What are your goals coming up?’ and these typical questions,” he said. “I might ask, ‘What kind of food are you eating before a race?’ or ‘What happens in the hotel room when you’ve got downtime?’”

Those small details appealed to readers hungry for authenticity. Before long, advertisers began noticing too.

The first ad came from a cycling magazine promoting its Tour de France edition. “They asked if they could advertise and I was like, I guess? I don’t know — how does $200 sound?” Wallace said. A second advertiser soon followed, and the realization dawned that the site might become something larger than a personal journal.

Hiring, Scaling, and the Facebook Era

By 2013, Wallace hired his first employee: editor Matt de Neef. It was the moment CyclingTips transitioned from a one-man blog into a professional media operation.

“That was one of the biggest decisions of my life,” Wallace said. “It was a really awkward transition of like, this is Wade’s personal blog. Now somebody else is both writing for it and commissioning content.”

But the gamble paid off. Readers didn’t care that Wallace wasn’t writing everything anymore — they cared that the content remained good. CyclingTips expanded its coverage into international racing, gear reviews, culture pieces, and event reporting. It built a reputation for depth and personality in a sport dominated by more traditional outlets.

Then came Facebook.

“I remember we were getting a thousand followers a day,” Wallace said. “We would do everything — events, merchandise, a marketplace… on paper, it all fed into each other.”

The advertising business boomed, driven in part by cycling’s gear-heavy consumer ecosystem: bikes, wheels, helmets, apparel, gadgets. But Wallace soon learned the vulnerability of relying on platforms. Around 2018, Facebook restricted the visibility of Australian publishers, causing CyclingTips’ traffic to “go to zero really quickly.”

“That was a big eye-opening thing,” he said. “We depended on Facebook, and our ad business relied on traffic.”

Even as the commercial side remained profitable, Wallace increasingly disliked the ad-driven business model. “You wake up January 1st, and you had a sales team running around getting ads… and you’d have to say, ‘Great job, now let’s increase that by 30 percent.’ I hated every minute of that part of the business.”

CyclingTips experimented with memberships as early as 2017, offering members-only content, events, and eventually a metered paywall. The move didn’t transform the business, but it planted the seeds for Wallace’s next chapter.

From Private Equity to Outside Magazine — and Out Again

CyclingTips was first acquired by a private equity firm, an experience Wallace describes as positive. But when Outside Magazine’s parent company purchased the site in 2020, the cultural and operational fit proved far more complicated.

Outside was in the middle of a pandemic-era acquisition spree. Its strategy resembled a niche-sports version of The Athletic: bundle dozens of outdoor publications together under a single paid subscription. Wallace initially found the idea compelling. “I was excited to be part of it,” he said. “But that didn’t really prove to be what they were doing.”

Instead, he found a company struggling to unify dozens of editorial cultures, business models, and organizational systems.

“You’ve got all these different cultures—20 titles with different motivations,” he said. “Doing broad-brushed approaches… didn’t work. That was never going to happen.”

Complicating matters further, CyclingTips’ journalists increasingly clashed with the expectations of certain investors and stakeholders. Editorial independence became harder to protect. Tensions escalated.

Eventually, Wallace was asked to oversee the winding down of parts of the business he had spent a decade building.

“I’m not the guy to kill what I’ve just spent the past ten years building,” he said. He resigned in 2022.

Within months, many of CyclingTips’ staff either left or were laid off. Wallace watched from the outside, alarmed. “Everybody had just walked out… I started pulling out spreadsheets. What do we need to make this work?”

The blueprint for Escape Collective was emerging.

Launching Escape Collective: A Membership-First Rebuild

Wallace believed the CyclingTips model had been fundamentally sound — what had failed was the business structure around it. If they rebuilt the newsroom around paying members rather than advertisers, he thought, the team could regain its independence and stability.

He didn’t pursue a co-op structure like Defector’s, even though that outlet inspired him. “I do not know how I would deal with the mess I could foresee when everyone had an equal stake,” he said. “I needed to raise money at the beginning to buy some time.”

He launched a pre-registration campaign through Substack and the CyclingTips podcast, gauging how many people were willing to financially support a new venture. The result was encouraging but not enough to sustain a full team from day one. Wallace raised additional investment, mostly from friends, family, and enthusiastic former readers.

With the funding secured, he hired about fifteen people, including the entire former editorial staff. Unlike the ad-heavy CyclingTips era, he built infrastructure around community management, product, engineering, and membership growth — not sales.

“We brought over the whole editorial team,” he said, “and set ourselves up such that we could grow the membership side of it.”

Escape Collective officially launched in March 2023 on a Ghost-powered website with a simple proposition: pay for deeply reported cycling journalism, free from the commercial pressures of advertisers.

The response was immediate. By the time the site reached 15,000 paying members, it was only a few hundred away from break-even.

“We’ve done it right in less than three years,” Wallace said in the interview.

Inside the Business Model: Hard Paywalls, Podcasts, and Community

One of the early decisions was to adopt a hard paywall, replacing the leaky metered system Wallace had used at CyclingTips. The reason was practical: a hard paywall generated better data about what content converted readers.

“With a metered paywall… we found it incredibly tough to get data on what worked,” he explained. “With a hard paywall, we have much better visibility.”

The tradeoff is reach. Articles aren’t easily shareable, and growth slows. But Wallace sees this as a problem for later. Once Escape Collective becomes sustainably profitable, he intends to experiment more with registration walls and broader audience funnels.

Podcasts remain free, but monetization is tricky.

“There are a lot of people who identify as members in the podcast who actually don’t pay us,” he said. The solution may be programmatic ads — not because the revenue is meaningful, but as “a bit of friction” to encourage conversions.

Yet the most important asset Wallace believes Escape Collective has built is a genuine community.

“We have a raging Discord server of 10,000 people,” he said, laughing at its chaos. To complement it, the team launched a structured forum for slower, more searchable discussions — a place where professionals and amateurs share knowledge that editors can turn into future reporting.

This is Wallace’s vision of a modern membership newsroom: journalists write the core coverage, but members meaningfully contribute expertise, insights, and story ideas.

“Members demand a lot more, but they have a lot more to give,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how do we unlock that?”

The Future: Not Scale, but Depth

Unlike typical venture-backed media founders, Wallace has no ambition to scale Escape Collective into a massive newsroom.

“I don’t want to keep going and hiring more staff,” he said. “When you start getting more and more staff, you need HR… I like where we are. I know every single one of our staff.”

Instead, he wants to expand horizontally: bringing in freelancers, Substack writers, and specialists under a revenue-sharing model that rewards measurable contribution.

“If you got 100 people to subscribe to us through your article,” he explained, “we’re going to revenue-share with you… We can pay a lot more through a revenue sharing agreement than Substack.”

This modular model lets Escape Collective grow its content breadth without taking on the risk and cost of full-time hires.

Wallace also sees emerging opportunities in AI — not in replacing journalists, but in transforming community contributions into usable editorial products.

“Imagine easily summarizing 200 long forum posts into the most interesting information,” he said. “Turn it into a podcast… turn it into a highlight… turn it into an editorial piece that mimics our voice.”

What he won’t chase anymore are “shiny objects,” the tempting but distracting growth ideas that once accompanied Facebook’s rise.

“I am very clear with what the economic engine of our business is,” he said. “Good content, good independently sourced content that tells the truth, that adds value to our members.”

A Media Model Built for the Long Ride

Wallace’s career has mirrored the evolution of digital publishing. He began at a time when blogs thrived on passion, community, and the generosity of early platforms. He survived the era when algorithmic distribution powered by Facebook and Google delivered traffic windfalls — then abruptly took them away.

Now he’s betting on something both old-fashioned and radical: readers paying directly for journalism they believe in.

Escape Collective may never be enormous, and that’s by design. Wallace envisions a 20-person newsroom that is “a really healthy, cashflow positive business where everybody wins — including our members.”

It is a modest goal by startup standards, but a meaningful one for a sport that often struggles with gatekeeping, conflicts of interest, and financial instability. In Wallace’s telling, the strength of the model lies in its simplicity: produce journalism readers value, let them support it directly, and give them a genuine role in shaping it.

As he reflected near the end of the interview, “We want to be a collective… If you have something to say in cycling, we want to hear it from you.”

For the engineer-turned-publisher who once wrote solely for his friends on Beach Road, this is less a reinvention than a return to the cycling community that shaped him. Only now, the community is global — and willing to pay for the ride.