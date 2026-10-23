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Quick hits

1: A writer for Defector wonders why The Ringer is publishing paywalled articles to Substack instead of simply hosting them behind a paywall on its own website. [Defector]

My answer? For the same reason Defector hosts its video podcasts on YouTube instead of simply uploading them to its own website — it recognizes there’s a huge audience ecosystem on YouTube that would rather watch videos there than click back to its site. Creating standalone native content for Substack is not all that different from publishers creating videos for Instagram Reels or TikTok. It’s a recognition that fewer and fewer people are clicking on links and sometimes it’s better to bring your content to where the audiences are. Plus, if this experiment doesn’t work out, The Ringer can simply export its email lists and move its Stripe accounts back to its website.

2: Spotify delivered another strong earnings report, but it continues to struggle to grow its advertising business despite having an enormous audience of free users. [Bloomberg] (I used a gift link so you can access the article for free.)

Why is Spotify having such a hard time? My theory is that audio advertising is much harder to scale across platforms than display or video advertising. A brand can create a display ad once and run it across millions of websites. The same goes for video ads, which can be repurposed for Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, thousands of websites, and a growing number of streaming TV services.

Audio ads, on the other hand, have far fewer places to run at scale. Spotify is one of the only digital platforms with a truly massive audio audience. Beyond that, advertisers can buy inventory through a handful of podcast ad networks, but many podcasts still require individual negotiations. And I suspect most brands advertising on Spotify aren’t particularly interested in terrestrial radio.

As a result, producing an audio-only ad requires a much bigger commitment from an advertiser, especially when that ad can’t be easily repurposed across dozens of other platforms.

Then there’s the fact that Spotify’s paying subscribers — arguably the users advertisers would most want to reach — are largely enjoying an ad-free experience. Put all these factors together, and it’s not hard to see why Spotify faces such an uphill battle in building its advertising business.

3: Disney+ got the memo that it was making too many Marvel shows, but for some reason it didn’t replace those shows with other kinds of new content. As The Ringer put it, “That diminished Disney+ output reflects a wider downsizing across the streaming landscape—but also, perhaps, an overcorrection to an overcorrection by a service that’s searching for a happy medium in the speed of its streaming assembly line.” [The Ringer]

In fact, I can’t really even remember the last time a show on the platform had any real buzz. Maybe Andor? Oh wait — now that I think of it, I did watch and mostly enjoy Wonder Man, which didn’t get renewed. A weird move for Disney considering so many of its other Marvel shows were critical duds.

Yes, I know that Disney+ is in the middle of an awkward merging with Hulu — which continues to produce some hit programming like Furious, which was also technically viewable in the Disney+ app — but there are still not a lot of reasons to go to Disney+ specifically, and there haven’t been in a long time.

What do you think?

(when you vote you’ll see the results)

How the Kyiv Independent used global sympathy to generate membership revenue

The Kyiv Independent launched in 2021, and its timing was in some ways fortuitous, since it was only a few months later that Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine. Suddenly, the entire world was paying attention to the country, and the Kyiv Independent happened to be the most authoritative English-language outlet to be reporting on the ground. This attention not only resulted in a massive amount of traffic, but also a surge in membership donations as sympathetic Westerners sought out ways to support Ukraine’s cause.



In a recent interview, Chief Operating Officer Zakhar Protsiuk discussed the early days of getting the Kyiv Independent off the ground, its shift from one-time donations to recurring memberships, and why the outlet has begun producing longform documentaries.

You can check out the interview over here.

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