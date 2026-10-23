Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Dalla Riva's avatar
Chris Dalla Riva
4d

You’re on base for Spotify. I work for the streaming service Audiomack. Despite outrageous demand for audio ads, the supply is scant—especially outside the US. Nearly all efforts are for display. I wonder if someone could create an AI platform to convert a visual ad to audio that brands would accept.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Owens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture