Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

NBA Turns All-Star Weekend Activities into a Content Factory for 200-Plus Creators Who are Converging on Los Angeles

From Variety:

The NBA is turning its All-Star weekend events into a content factory for more than 200 top creators who are gathering in Los Angeles this week. The league has hand-picked a small army of top creators, most of whom they have worked with in varying degrees over the past decade, to be integrated into the league’s formal presentations of “live broadcasts, in-arena programming, on-court competitions and fan experiences,” per the NBA … “We have always found that the best way to work together is to find mutually beneficial activations. What we have heard loud and clear from the creator community over the last decade is they want platforms to create content like that. They’re in the content business like every single day, which is fascinating to watch them all work. They’re always working because they’re producing such a high volume of content that they need variety, and they need different settings to create content,” [says Bob Carney, senior VP of social and digital content for the NBA.]

I think part of the reason major sports leagues are so eager to work with creators is that it’s essentially a low-risk strategy. In most cases, the leagues aren’t paying them; they’re simply offering VIP access. And the content these creators produce doesn’t cannibalize the live broadcast. That means the league gets free marketing and added reach without putting its most valuable media asset at risk.

Can Journalists Still Trust Their Sources in the AI Era?

AI has made it easy to create polished, quote-ready “experts” in minutes. As a result, fake credentials and AI-generated commentary are increasingly showing up in journalists’ inboxes, and sometimes slipping into published coverage. The risk isn’t just a bad quote; it’s long-term damage to newsroom credibility and audience trust.

To help journalists understand the scale of the problem and what to do about it, today’s sponsor Qwoted is hosting a live webinar with investigative journalist Rob Waugh of the Press Gazette, whose reporting has been key to exposing this rising issue in the UK media.

The session will break down how these fake experts are created, the subtle warning signs reporters often miss, and practical, deadline-friendly ways to vet sources before you publish. It will also explore how trusted networks of vetted experts like Qwoted can reduce exposure to AI-generated fakes.

For journalists concerned about accuracy, credibility, and audience trust, this session offers timely, actionable guidance. The session will be recorded, so you can sign up and watch on demand if you can’t make it live.

Lachlan Cartwright matches ‘legacy media’ salary one year in with own newsbrand

What makes Cartwright a fascinating creator to watch is that he brings a tabloid sensibility to his media reporting. For example, when the Sulzbergers hosted their annual barbecue, he hired a freelance photographer and physically stood outside their property so he could log all the invitees. Not many other media reporters — me included — are willing to hit the pavement like that to win a scoop. [Press Gazette]

US FTC airs concerns over allegations that Apple News suppresses right-wing content

From Techcrunch:

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has raised concerns over allegations that Apple is censoring conservative content on the Apple News app. In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, FTC chair Andrew Ferguson cited reports from Media Research Center, a right-leaning think tank, which accused Apple of excluding right-leaning outlets from the top 20 articles in the Apple News feed. “These reports raise serious questions about whether Apple News is acting in accordance with its terms of service and its representations to consumers […] I abhor and condemn any attempt to censor content for ideological reasons,” Ferguson’s letter reads.

I know it’s almost cliche at this point to note that the party that ran on free speech now operates the most anti-free speech government in modern US history, but I can’t think of many things that are more anti-free speech than threatening to investigate a company for being too mean to the current president.

MrBeast Makes Bank

From Publish Press:

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s holding company, Beast Industries (currently valued at over $5 billion), just acquired financial services app Step … Although Donaldson registered a trademark for Beast Financial, he plans to run Step as a separate business for now, according to The Information. He also plans to launch a financial education YouTube channel.

It’s tempting to compare MrBeast’s latest acquisition to other celebrity-owned companies, but that overlooks the massive marketing machine he’s built across his channels. When he launched his chocolate brand, Feastables, he didn’t just promote it in his YouTube videos — he wove the product directly into his content so it never felt like a traditional ad. At the same time, he became as deeply focused on retail strategy and chocolate production as he was on growing his YouTube empire.

We should fully expect him to do the same with this finance app.

I’m tracking which brands are sponsoring newsletters

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Luckily for you, I’m doing all that work for you. I’ve created a database tracking hundreds of newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches. I’ve logged 2,936 newsletter sponsorships so far, and that number is quickly growing. Check it out.

So Long to Cheap Books You Could Fit in Your Pocket

From the NYT:

After almost a century in wide circulation, the mass market paperback is shuffling toward extinction. Sales have dropped for years, peeled away by e-books, digital audiobooks and even more expensive formats like hardcovers and trade paperbacks, the mass market’s larger and pricier cousin. Last year, ReaderLink — the country’s largest distributor of books to airport bookshops, pharmacies and big-box stores like Target and Walmart — announced that it would stop carrying mass markets altogether. “You can still find them in some places,” said Ivan Held, the president of Putnam, Dutton and Berkley, publishing imprints that once did brisk business in mass markets. “But as a format, I would say it’s pretty much over.”

In middle school and high school, I used to devour mass-market paperback novels, so it’s a little bittersweet to see the format largely replaced by ebooks. At the same time, I think it’s great that ebooks have lowered the barrier to entry for aspiring authors.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

There’s a crisis in non-fiction book sales. What’s to blame?

While fiction sales have been relatively stable and even increased in some genres, nonfiction books are on a steady decline. Some industry insiders believe the rise of podcasts are to blame — especially since podcasters often conduct longform interviews with authors who are trying to promote their new books. [The Times]

Will Lewis’s biggest mistake

From Puck:

[Washington Post publisher Will Lewis] had spent most of his tenure at the Post in a psychological bunker, spurned by staff who resisted his “third newsroom” restructuring effort, chafed at the paper’s Trump 2.0–era editorial overhaul, and generally regarded him as a glib and incompetent charlatan—a “wide boy,” as one of his British compatriots once memorably told The New Yorker. After two-plus years without any demonstrable successes or coherent strategy, nor any attempt to make friends, his role atop the Post already seemed untenable. Even by those standards, Will’s approach to the layoffs seemed especially cowardly and callous. After asking executive editor Matt Murray to announce the cuts in his stead, he ensconced himself in his office on the executive floor, two stories above the newsroom, and, I’m told, restricted elevator access to everyone with the exception of his executive leadership and finance teams. (The Post declined to comment.) The next morning, unbeknownst to Matt and the rest of the editorial team, he flew to San Francisco for a long weekend of Super Bowl festivities—a pilgrimage he makes every year with an old friend from uni who, after three decades at BP, now runs the Marylebone Cricket Club.

If I had to identify Will Lewis’s biggest failure during his disastrous tenure at the Washington Post, it was alienating the newsroom early on and doing nothing to repair that relationship. It doesn’t matter how brilliant your strategy is — and there’s little evidence he had one — if you can’t inspire the staff to execute it. Without their buy-in, any plan was dead on arrival.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

His revenue is split pretty evenly between sponsorships and subscriptions.

Talk Is Cheap, Talk Shows Are Not: Daytime TV’s Big Problem

Lots of people have compared video podcasts to talk shows, and the cancellation of several daytime and nighttime shows is an indication that podcasts are eating into this format. Why spend tens of millions of dollars to host a nightly show in front of a live studio audience when celebrities are increasingly willing to show up to a home-built podcast studio and talk for an entire hour? [Hollywood Reporter]

X Subscriptions Hit $1 Billion in Annualized Revenue, Exec Says

From the Information:

X recently hit $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue from selling subscriptions, head of product Nikita Bier said in an xAI all-hands meeting on Tuesday. The subscriptions X sells include Basic, Premium and Premium+ plans that range from $3 to $40 per month. The social media site, formerly known as Twitter, has ramped up efforts to sell subscriptions after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site in 2022 coincided with a decline in advertising revenue. X subscriptions include benefits like boosted posts, checkmarks and additional access to xAI’s Grok models. xAI acquired X last year.

If true, that’s fairly impressive. Pre-Elon, Twitter was generating around $4 billion a year in advertising revenue, so he replaced about a fourth of that with subscriptions. Now imagine what he could have accomplished if he hadn’t transformed the platform into a right-wing cesspool.

Of course I have to issue the caveat that Musk has a long history of lying about his companies and vastly exaggerating their accomplishments.

Progressive news network Courier expands to nine more states

From Axios:

Courier Newsroom, a local and national news group with a progressive perspective, is expanding to nine additional states this year, its publisher Tara McGowan told Axios … The expansion brings Courier to 20 states total, making it one of the largest local progressive content networks in the country … The Courier network is supported by a variety of funding sources, including reader contributions, sponsors, and philanthropic and corporate underwriting.

I think it’s a smart move for major progressive donors to invest in local news. Studies have shown that counties that lose their local news outlets tend to shift significantly to the right. Some researchers theorize that when coverage of local communities disappears, voters become more fixated on national politics and more enraged about issues that don’t directly affect them. That may help explain why topics like immigration and transgender rights can dominate political discourse even in regions where those issues aren’t especially prevalent.

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.

‘Mormon Wives’ Producer Secures $50 Million for Creator-Economy Push

From the WSJ:

Before they were stars on Hulu, the women of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” were best known from #MomTok, a community of mostly millennial Utah-based mothers on TikTok. Then Select Management Group, a firm that specializes in digital creators, signed the group up as clients and developed a show around their exploits for the Disney-owned streaming service … “Secret Lives” is emblematic of an effort by veteran entertainment executive Ben Silverman, the leader of Select’s owner Propagate Content, to add more social-media creators and influencers to his company’s roster. “You’re working with them to translate their content into television shows,” said Silverman of the company’s influencer strategy.

We’re going to see Hollywood increasingly treat the creator economy as a talent incubator — a place where aspiring entertainers can refine their craft while building an audience they can later leverage to promote a new TV show or film. It’s far easier to justify spending millions of dollars on someone who already has a proven track record and an established fan base.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)