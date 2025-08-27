Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

How Snap Can Turn on the Creator Spigot

It's kind of amazing that Snapchat continues to be used by so many people despite having a very small cultural footprint — at least compared to other platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. My general sense is that the app makes it too difficult to discover and share short form video content. I never open the TikTok app on my phone, and yet I consistently find myself consuming TikTok content, either because it's been downloaded and reuploaded elsewhere, or because I followed a link to a TikTok creator's account and binge watched several of their videos. Snapchat content just doesn't have that same level of discoverability, and that's probably why it remains an afterthought for both ad buyers and creators. [The Information]

A24’s Empire of Auteurs

A24 burst onto the scene in the early 2010s by making smart bets on small-budget films that generated outsized returns. Now it's taking bigger swings on films and TV series that require tens of millions of dollars to produce, and it's hoping that its auteur sensibilities will continue to differentiate it from the major Hollywood studios. Can you succeed by introducing indie film aesthetics to blockbuster fare? [New Yorker]

The Atlantic Envy: What Does It Know That Other Publications Don’t?

I think one of the underrated strengths of the Atlantic is talent management; it hires seasoned journalists and then basically just trusts them to pursue their interests and go deep on subjects they care about. This not only keeps them happy, but also ensures the magazine has differentiated content that can't be found anywhere else. I think it was smart to also keep the print magazine a going concern, as it helps strengthen the core brand, which makes it more attractive to marquee writers. It’s not a coincidence that one of the Atlantic’s first major moves after achieving profitability was increasing its print output from 10 issues a year to 12. [The Wrap]

Vanity Fair’s new cruise director will have to choose between his reporters and his friends

Vanity Fair is winding down much of its quick-hit news aggregation and focusing on taking bigger swings with longform journalism and big name hires. Apparently the leaders at Conde Nast felt the magazine's cultural relevance was slipping and that it was being overshadowed by other titles like Vogue, the New Yorker, and Wired. [Semafor]

Spicy and pricey vertical mini-dramas are taking over streaming

WashPo covers the "mini dramas" craze. One interesting tidbit from the piece: these streaming apps cost subscribers upwards of $20 per week, despite having production budgets that are a fraction of what Netflix spends on a per-minute basis. These apps must be insanely profitable. Also, it probably helps that the individual episodes could easily be packaged and distributed on apps like TikTok and Instagram, both of which provide the perfect marketing funnel for getting someone addicted to a particular storyline. [Washington Post]

Howard Stern Helped Make Them Billions. Can Podcasts Do the Same?

Back in 2004, SiriusXM made a huge bet on Howard Stern, paying him tens of millions of dollars to move his show over from traditional radio. That bet paid off, driving millions of monthly subscribers to the satellite service. Now, it's making similarly huge bets on top podcast talent, but thus far they haven't been as financially lucrative, especially since podcast advertising brings in a fraction of the revenue compared to satellite radio subscriptions. [NYT]

