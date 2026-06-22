Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Quick housekeeping note

I leave for a trip to Greece tomorrow and won’t return to producing new newsletters and podcasts until July 6th. However, I have four case studies uploaded and scheduled to go out over the next two weeks, so there’ll be plenty of content for you to chew on in my absence.

Quick hits

Every now and then I get tired of seeing social media posts pining for a news micropayments solution and feel compelled to write a longish screed for why the economics wouldn’t work. So consider this my take on the subject: [Simon Owens]

YouTube has shown a willingness to bid on live sports rights, but it often loses out because it refuses to overpay. Unlike many other streamers that need live sports to fill out their content libraries, YouTube already benefits from having nearly every major sports creator and athlete publishing directly to its platform. [Puck] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

We’re entering a new golden age for hefty print magazines that cost a pretty penny and are only published a few times a year. A lot of them host splashy launch parties to help imbue them with an aura of prestige. [NYT] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Instagram is reportedly planning to open up to longform, horizontal content so it can compete with TV streaming services, but of course there’s no hint yet that it actually plans to share meaningful revenue with its creators, which means its leaders still don’t understand why YouTube was so successful in dominating TV viewership. Hint: It wasn’t because the platform merely launched a TV app. [TechCrunch]

He already had a robust advertising business, but he wanted to foster a deeper connection with his audience.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

More quick hits

The independent news site The Lever has published some impressive investigative journalism over the last few years. Recently it reduced its output from five reported pieces per week to just one or two longform articles — the idea being that deeper investigations will pack a bigger punch. It’s kind of unclear from this article how the strategy has impacted the outlet’s growth. It says free newsletter subscribers have increased 66% since the end of 2025. [Press Gazette]

The Atlantic is doubling down on video podcasts, expanding its video team from 10 to 20 people and launching several new shows. My guess is this isn’t just about growing video revenue; the magazine likely also believes that the parasocial relationships formed through podcasts can help drive its paid subscription strategy. [Semafor]

Over the course of its history, the company now known as People Inc. has been incredibly reliant on intent-based Google searches. But despite a sharp decline in search traffic over the past year, it has managed to keep revenue steady. Now it’s doubling down on highly produced video content — particularly recipes — as a way to insulate itself from the rise of AI chatbots. “With 13 photo studios and three video studios, it now produces about 175 videos a month.” [NYT] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Want to support my work without becoming a subscriber?

I get it. We’re all succumbing to subscription fatigue, and not everyone is eager to take out their credit card and sign up for yet another monthly payment.

Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 25 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 182 pages and over 53,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.