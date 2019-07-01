Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my tech and media newsletter. If you've received it then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp, then you can subscribe over here. Or just click on this handy little button:

Why nearly every news publisher should have a podcast strategy

The podcast industry has reached a maturation point, one that should lure in any publishers that have thus far resisted the urge to launch their own on-demand audio programming. From both an audience and revenue perspective, we’re about to see tremendous growth, and it’s still possible for publishers to get in on the ground floor before the medium achieves liftoff. [link]

Other news:

"It is probably helpful to think of a chan site not as a collection of individual people but as some kind of many-headed trickster-god; a psychotic consciousness in its own right.” A fantastic profile of the founder of 8chan. [link]

There are few web companies today that can escape the Google/Amazon tax. [link]

Some fascinating insights into how The Wall Street Journal leveraged its user data to reduce subscription churn. [link]

All I can say about Bustle Digital Group at this point is that it must have very patient investors. [link]

More and more local newspapers are experimenting with launching niche subscription products that cost less than subscribing to the entire newspaper. One obvious niche category? Local sports. [link]

