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Why Meta should actually share revenue with its creators

The Verge sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti, and one of the most interesting moments came when he discussed Facebook’s decision to stop paying media companies for content.

Here’s what Peretti had to say:

I’m certainly not arguing that [Facebook] didn’t have tremendous financial success, and maybe a couple of billion extra in profits is worth it to them. But I think that being an influential company with real relevance, more charisma, and cultural muscle is something that a big tech monopoly could certainly afford, and ultimately would have been better for them in a bunch of different ways. I think the biggest risk of the big platforms right now is essentially a PR risk. The public turning against tech, the public thinking tech is making the world worse, the feeling that any new technology is suspect, because look what happened in the last round of technology. So I don’t think it’s good for them, even if they’re maybe a little bit more profitable. I think being marginally less profitable and having a buffer against this major backlash that is brewing, where kids are trying to get off their phones and delete their apps and things like that, and feel like it’s an addictive product that they’re trying to battle with. I mean, I think they could have avoided a lot of that just by operating differently. So they have won, I’m not arguing that, but I think that they could have won in a deeper sense if they had continued that basic process of helping to underwrite quality content, news, information, and entertainment, which they certainly could have done.

Look, I’m not going to argue that Meta isn’t immensely profitable. But it’s also becoming increasingly clear that the company faces serious political headwinds, both in the US and abroad. It just lost a landmark lawsuit domestically, and governments around the world are considering legal actions that could curb its expansion and limit its business prospects.

Say what you will about YouTube, but it doesn’t seem to attract nearly the same level of animosity. In fact, polling consistently finds YouTube is viewed more favorably than Facebook. A big reason for that, I think, is that YouTube supports a vibrant media ecosystem that incentivizes the production of high-quality content. That’s not to say bad actors don’t exist on the platform, but its robust revenue-sharing model helps fund the labor required to build real media businesses that actually care about the quality of what they produce.

Facebook’s paltry payouts, on the other hand, reward algorithmic arbitrage and AI slop. The creators that thrive on Facebook don’t care about content quality in the exact same way that made-for-advertising websites don’t care about content quality. Their goal is simply to maximize reach by any means necessary, which inevitably leads to lowest-common-denominator clickbait drek. And I think the average consumer recognizes it as drek, even if they’re still addicted to opening the app every day.

(Yes, I know Facebook does technically issue payments to some creators, but there’s no dedicated revenue share and it’s not enough money to fund high-quality content production.)

How Mediavine went from SEO side hustle to powering 17,000 independent publishers

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Amazon just opened up a huge opportunity for its competitors

From Adweek:

Amazon has quietly restructured its Associates program over the past several months, slashing commission rates by as much as 50%, eliminating the milestone-based bonuses that rewarded high-performing publishers, and degrading the reporting tools that affiliates relied on to optimize their campaigns, according to seven publishers and partners with direct knowledge of the changes … Milestone-based incentive tiers, under which publishers could earn escalating commission rates by hitting sales thresholds, have been eliminated for most publishers, the person said. Year-over-year performance bonuses, a third revenue stream layered on top of base commissions, have also been gutted for some categories.

I actually think this is a pretty risky move on Amazon’s part. Sure, you could argue that it’s become so dominant in retail that it no longer needs publishers. But by cutting them out, Amazon is effectively incentivizing influencers across the internet to send their audiences to competing platforms instead.

And given the rise of platforms like TikTok Shop, LTK, and ShopMy, Amazon may be more vulnerable to retail disruption than ever before. Consumers are still generally more comfortable ordering from Amazon than from lesser-known platforms, but the rise of Temu showed how quickly online shopping habits can change. At the same time, a growing number of direct-to-consumer brands are eager to offer influencers custom affiliate links with far more generous payouts.

Conde Nast doesn’t view the Creator Economy as a threat

Conde Nast CEO Roger Lynch sat down for an interview with Business Insider and was asked whether creator platforms like Substack are a threat to his business. Here’s what he said:

It does make us think differently about how we operate. We have to be more creative. We have to say, “OK, there may be somebody who’s got a Substack who is in an adjacent field that we can work with in some areas, and they’ll have their Substack, and it’s not necessarily competitive with what we do, and that’s OK.” You’ll probably see us do more of that … Take someone like Lachlan Cartwright, at Vanity Fair. He has Breaker, his own publication. It’s great, but it’s a limited audience that he’ll reach on his own. Working with us gives him access to a much broader audience than he would be able to develop just on his own. It’s a pretty good model to have: You can have somebody as talented as he is and connected as he is building his own business — but at the same time, collaborating with us.

I think this is the right way to think about it. With rare exceptions, a Substack writer isn’t going to spend six months researching and writing a 7,000-word magazine feature. The business model simply doesn’t support that kind of work — I know because I’ve tried.

That’s why magazine publishers like Condé Nast can still provide enormous value to independent creators. They can pay high per-word rates, offer editorial and marketing support, and lend the prestige that comes with publishing under a premium brand.

At the same time, publishers also benefit from working with creators, who often bring highly engaged audiences that are motivated to read and share the finished piece. It’s a symbiotic relationship where both sides gain something meaningful.

Some politics influencers are refusing to disclose conflicts of interest

The New York Times reports on how political campaigns and advocacy organizations are engaging in paid partnerships with politics influencers who aren’t bothering to disclose their conflicts of interests when they publish content:

Last summer, Dominick McGee, a right-wing influencer known as Dom Lucre, criticized former President Barack Obama on X for opposing the sweeping bill to extend tax cuts and slash social safety net programs that Congress voted on last year. Beginning with the phrase “BREAKING” and published just hours before the House voted on President Trump’s bill, the post was viewed 1.3 million times. In January, Mr. McGee launched a website that revealed he had been paid for the post, one of 11 he spotlighted as “successful ad examples.” He also included a price list stating that he charges $15,000 for posts beginning with the word “BREAKING” or “DEVELOPING.” The site does not disclose who paid him for the post about the bill.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

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I packaged 97 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 558 pages and over 200,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

Legacy media outlets are finally experimenting with paywalled podcasts

From Press Gazette:

Sky News will include ad-free listening and bonus episodes across three podcasts as part of its first paid online subscription offering … The subscription perks will include bonus episodes, ad-free listening, early access to new series and episodes, a weekly newsletter with exclusive insight from podcast hosts, first release access for live show tickets and and access to a community forum through which people can chat with the hosts. The subscription bundle will cost £2.99 per month and launch on 15 June.

One thing that’s always perplexed me is why legacy publishers with strong subscription businesses largely avoided paywalled podcasts, even as independent podcasters were generating hundreds of millions of dollars through platforms like Patreon and others.

It’s only been relatively recently that publishers like The Economist and The New York Times have started experimenting with paid podcasts. The one major publisher that embraced the model early was Slate, which began putting podcast episodes behind its membership paywall more than a decade ago.

Quick hits

Weighty nonfiction books — the kind that I and a lot of other men like to read — are on the decline. [WSJ] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

MrBeast is trying to build a marketplace platform that matches creators with brands — the end goal being that companies will one day be able to scale up their creator sponsorships through large programmatic ad buys. [Digiday]