WSJ launches new opinion offshoot “Free Expression”

From Axios:

The Wall Street Journal on Monday launched “Free Expression,” a newsletter-focused opinion brand that will be available via its own channels and Substack … The new section is meant to expand WSJ’s opinion coverage to a broader audience outside of its current focus on mostly financial and business perspectives … Beginning Monday, readers will be able to access content from Free Expression for free as a newsletter and in a dedicated section on the Journal’s website.

Traditional publishers and brands are quickly realizing that Substack isn’t just a newsletter platform; it’s a centralized distribution network, similar to other social media sites like Instagram, Reddit, and Twitter. But unlike those others, it also allows users to collect email addresses that can then be ported over to their owned and operated marketing channels. I wouldn’t be surprised if Substack eventually becomes one of the most important distribution platforms for publishers and journalists — providing more value to them than Twitter ever did.

Inside The Washington Post’s product strategy

From the Rebooting:

[Vineet Khosla, CTO of The Washington Post,] believes the old assumption that journalism alone is the product is no longer viable. The container, the interface, and the user flow are now just as central to the value proposition as the underlying reporting. “News is the core of the product, but the product is also the product.” Publishers lost attention not because their reporting deteriorated, but because platforms built better user experiences. Vineet’s point is that distribution shifted to whoever built the most intuitive containers, not the most authoritative newsrooms.

I mostly agree with this thesis that a major reason so much of legacy media has struggled financially over the past 20 years is that its leaders ascribed too much value to content while undervaluing user experience. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been flabbergasted by just how difficult it can be to simply read an article because a publisher has made it nearly impossible to do so. It’s just clear that these media outlets believe their content is so valuable that users will navigate every hellish piece of adtech thrown at them to consume it.

Instagram Debuts Dedicated Television App for Amazon Fire TV

From Bloomberg:

Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram unveiled its first dedicated TV app, which lets users watch the short-form video feature Reels on a larger screen. The app will initially launch on Amazon.com Inc.’s Fire TV platform, the company said Tuesday, describing the offering as a test. Eventually, Instagram aims to expand onto other TV platforms to reach as many consumers as possible.

I’m not surprised that Instagram is launching a TV streaming app—it can’t ignore the fact that YouTube dominates TV screens—but it’s hard to see why many Instagram users would want to watch its content on a television. Instagram video is optimized for vertical, smartphone-first viewing, and it’s built around passive scrolling, which doesn’t translate well to a TV environment. For every full-length Reel I watch, I swipe past half a dozen others that fail to grab me in the first few seconds. I’m skeptical that a TV app can replicate that level of immediacy or responsiveness.

Netflix Adds Podcasts in Deal With iHeartMedia

From NYT:

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced a partnership with iHeartMedia, furthering its long-awaited push into podcasting — and yanking a few more shows off YouTube, its rival in the modern entertainment wars. Under the deal, at least 15 podcasts produced by iHeartMedia will publish their video episodes exclusively on Netflix beginning in early 2026.

It’s interesting that Netflix’s video podcast push doesn’t involve going after individual podcast stars — in other words, it’s not trying to discover the next Joe Rogan or Alex Cooper — but it’s instead signing deals with large audio podcast networks to basically just license their already-existing content. This will provide it with a large catalog of video podcasts, but it doesn’t feel like a big swing. My guess is it’s going to use these initial deals to test the waters as to whether its subscriber base even wants to watch podcasts on its platform, and then it’ll decide from there whether it wants to invest in developing brand new shows.

He doesn’t bother with traditional media monetization models like advertising or subscriptions.

Who Wants Warner Bros. More?

From Puck:

The key question—really the only question that matters to this deal—is: How high will the Ellisons go in their bid [to buy Warner Bros Discovery]? Right now, they’re losers at $30 per share, all cash, and Netflix is a winner with $27.75 per share for the studio and HBO Max only, with $4.50 of that in stock, plus the value of the linear TV “stub.” The board will almost certainly reject Ellison’s request to reconsider whether the Paramount bid is better, so the Ellisons will need to up their offer and/or go direct to shareholders, as they are doing.

The problem with David Ellison’s strategy of going to shareholders to overturn the Netflix deal is that at least some percentage of shareholders are going to want to see him fail simply because of his close relationship to Donald Trump. Even if it’s a small minority of shareholders who feel this way, that’s just yet another hurdle making it harder for Ellison to lock down the votes he needs.

“I was forced to use AI until the day I was laid off.” Copywriters reveal how AI has decimated their industry

When a company is looking to save money with AI, the first role they often consider eliminating is the copywriter. While copywriters still produce superior work product, many companies simply make the bet that AI is “good enough.” Freelancers have watched their work dry up, and what clients have stuck around want them to simply edit the output of AI chatbots. [Blood in the Machine]

Why Netflix Needs Warner Bros.

From Puck:

Netflix [needs Warner Bros Discovery] more than most people care to think. After all, roughly half of its business is dependent on partners whose own objectives might change. If David Ellison gets his way, for instance, an emboldened and enhanced Paramount Skydance Warners could reduce or completely remove its content from Netflix over time. In that case, Netflix would be forced to further invest in original content, which is riskier and more expensive. Meanwhile, Sarandos and co-C.E.O. Greg Peters are also warily—and justifiably—eyeing not just YouTube but also the proliferation of free, ad-supported TV services, which have increased viewer engagement by 43 percent between 2024 and 2025, according to Comscore. Tubi, for example, is one of the fastest-growing services in the U.S., with a 2.2 percent share of all TV viewing time in October—about double that of HBO Max and Discovery+ combined—per Nielsen’s Gauge report.

It’s kind of ironic that HBO was one of the longest holdouts in terms of keeping its shows off of Netflix, and now Netflix will end up just owning the entire studio. While very few people are ever excited about media consolidation, Netflix’s enormous distribution powers will no-doubt super charge WBD’s IP — both its back catalog and its future shows and movies. If you’re the showrunner for an upcoming HBO show, you’ve got to be at least a little excited to tap into such a huge global audience.

Can Netflix Help Save the American Mall?

From Bloomberg:

You can spot the telltale red hue from several parking lots away as you approach the mall. Netflix Red — the color millions of Americans see each night before dozing off — is splashed on the side of the King of Prussia mall in the Philadelphia suburbs. It marks the portal to Netflix House, the streaming entertainment company’s new permanent brand activation/movie theater/retail outlet, which opened last month. The 100,000-square-foot space, built from the bones of a shuttered Lord & Taylor department store, is the first of three Netflix Houses launching in US cities. The second opened this week in the former Belk department store anchoring the Galleria Dallas mall in Texas. A Las Vegas shopping center called BLVD Las Vegas is set to get its own version in 2027.

Netflix has thus far resisted theatrical distribution for most of its movies, but now that it has its own dedicated event spaces I could see it using them not only for movie premiers, but also to debut new seasons of its hit TV series. You could easily imagine a scenario of it sending an email informing every Bridgerton fan within a certain radius that the first episode of a new season will be screening at their local Netflix House.

