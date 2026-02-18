Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Specfluencing: How ‘unofficial’ brand mentions are changing influencer credibility

A growing number of influencers are creating “sponsored” content that isn’t actually sponsored. Instead, they’re trying to signal to the market that they work with major brands, boosting their credibility when pitching other companies for paid partnerships. [e4m]

It’s actually not a terrible strategy — and I don’t know that anyone is being harmed here. The worst case scenario is that a brand gets some free promotion out of it. Sure, some of the highest-end luxury brands might not want to be associated with certain creators, but probably the vast majority of companies won’t care.

Snapchat launches creator subscriptions in the US

From Techcrunch:

Social network Snapchat announced today it’s launching creator subscriptions in alpha with select people in the U.S. starting on February 23. The company noted that users will be able to buy subscriptions to creators … This will allow users to unlock exclusive content while creating monetization opportunities for creators. Creators can set their own monthly prices for subscription within the app, while Snap will recommend different tiers to them. The subscription will unlock subscriber-only content, priority replies to a creator’s public Stories, and ad-free consumption for that creator’s Stories.

The reason this is potentially interesting is that Snapchat already has a somewhat successful subscription offering called Snapchat+. Theoretically, this means millions of users already have their credit card information uploaded to the platform, which reduces the friction for any creator looking to convert their fans into paid subscribers.

Still though, if I were a creator contemplating a subscription product, I’d want to move my fans onto a platform like Substack of Patreon where I can at least get access to their email addresses. Snapchat completely owns the relationship with its users and can cut off that access with a single keystroke.

How Andrew Curtin built Construction Wave, a B2B outlet covering the UK’s construction industry

Most companies buy advertising to drive sales of their products, but Andrew Curtin’s first sponsor mostly bought out of pity. It was May 2022 and he had just launched Construction Wave, a B2B outlet that covers the UK’s construction industry. He had absolutely no audience, but a major crane manufacturing company bought a $10,000 sponsorship anyway.

That $10,000 allowed him to hire his first editor, and over the next two years they built Construction Wave up into one of the leading publications in its sector. Its website is mainly monetized through high-priced sponsorships, and recently it hosted its first conference geared toward construction CFOs.

In an interview, Andrew explained how he got interested in the sector, where he found his initial readers, and why he thinks there’s an opportunity to launch a subscription data product for his industry. [Simon Owens]

Why Internet Stars Are Chinamaxxing

With most Western social media platforms blocked in China, many U.S. creators are crossing the country’s “Great Firewall” to upload their content to Chinese apps. Some of the biggest creators are even traveling to China to cultivate their fan bases in person. Meanwhile, a cottage industry of consultants has emerged to help adapt non-Chinese content so it can resonate—and spread—more easily on those platforms. [GQ]

How Fake AI Influencers Generate Real Cash

Brands aren't eager to work with AI influencers, but any creator can set up affiliate accounts on ecommerce websites. Scammers are now creating deepfake versions of real influencers and then using their avatars to hawk beauty and health products — often putting some ad spend behind a video to give it a viral boost. While the major social platforms technically don't allow this sort of content, the scammers easily avoid detection. Even if they do get banned, then it's relatively easy to start a new account. [Business of Fashion]

Want to reach 18,000 people who work in media, marketing, and tech?

Check out my revamped sponsorship page to learn how we can work together.

Manager of Internet’s Biggest Stars Raises $70 Million to Expand

From Bloomberg:

Night Media Inc., the talent management firm that represents social media celebrities such as popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, has raised $70 million to fund acquisitions and expand into gaming, sports and music … Night is one of the leading talent representatives for contributors to online media platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Twitch, and plans to use its fresh capital to acquire companies that can broaden its business beyond management. Night has already acquired The Roost podcast network, home to This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, as well as the marketing firm Experiential Supply.

The Creator Economy space is getting a little frothy when it comes to VC raises. What's the fundamental difference between an influencer marketing agency raising $70 million today vs Vice raising $70 million a decade ago? They're both subject to the same media economics.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

The biggest advantage YouTube has over every Hollywood studio Why several pop stars have set up camp on Substack Why Meta stopped talking about its creators Publishers are finding out that a decline in web traffic does not necessarily correlate with a decline in revenue.

Let’s jump into it…