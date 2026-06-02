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Why horror is the perfect genre for YouTube filmmakers

One of the biggest stories out of Hollywood over the last few weeks is that two surprise blockbuster successes — Obsession and Backrooms — were directed by relatively young filmmakers who largely got their start on YouTube

As Bloomberg put it:

Their success signals a potential shift in audience taste and a hunger for new voices. These two movies, which cost less than $15 million to produce combined, are proving more popular with young viewers than a new Star Wars film. It also underscores the arrival of a new class of filmmaker born on YouTube, “Platforms like YouTube have bred a whole new generation of filmmakers,” James Wan, the director of The Conjuring and Aquaman, told me Saturday morning.

It’s worth noting that it’s probably not a coincidence that both are horror films. The genre has long served as a launching pad for indie filmmakers. Not only is horror relatively inexpensive to produce, but its fans are also more willing to show up in theaters for non-franchise movies, making it one of the few Hollywood niches that consistently rewards originality.

This also fits perfectly within YouTube’s scrappy ethos. The platform’s economics simply can’t support massive production budgets, so any aspiring filmmaker who builds an audience there has to learn how to operate with limited resources. That constraint often forces them to be more inventive — and, in some cases, breeds a level of creativity that translates well to Hollywood.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Editor Holly Moore explains her blueprint for leaner local newsrooms

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Quick hits

This is a great YouTube documentary about a TikTok star who struggled to generate meaningful revenue on that platform so had to transition his career to live streaming. [Golfcart] BTW, the guy who made this documentary is quickly becoming one of my favorite creators on YouTube.

The New Yorker profiled The Chosen, a Christian TV series that owes much of its early success to crowdfunding. Early on, the show allowed anyone who donated more than $1,000 to appear as an extra in an episode — a strategy that helped deepen its connection with its audience. Its success has since spurred renewed interest in Hollywood around producing films and TV shows that cater to Christian audiences. [New Yorker]

The Hollywood Reporter published a pretty bullish take on what the success of Obsession, Backrooms, and Iron Lung means for the future of Hollywood — basically that creators will continue to notch wins with theatrical releases and eventually begin bypassing the studios completely so they can take home a bigger piece of the pie. [The Hollywood Reporter]

NBC’s Meet the Press is moving into live events. [Variety] It’s joining several other NBC News shows that have put on ticketed events.

It seems like a pretty big deal that KSI is leaving the Sidemen. [Deadline] The group was one of YouTube’s first massive creator collectives, propelling its members into superstardom — especially in the UK. It’s also one of the best examples of how creators can band together to cross-pollinate their audiences while still building and maintaining their own individual brands.

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On an unrelated note

I published a new piece of short fiction. It’s only 730 words — short enough to read in a single sitting.