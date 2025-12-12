Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Substack’s Influencer Allure

Substack is best known for its subscription model, but many fashion influencers are now moving their Instagram followers to Substack so they can monetize more effectively through affiliate links. This shift is partly about diversifying their audiences, but it’s also driven by frustration with Instagram’s unpredictable algorithm. By contrast, Substack newsletters reliably reach a much larger share of a creator’s subscribers. [Puck]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Judi Jupiter, a 76-Year-Old Social Media Star, Is Gen Z at Heart

There really is a whole cottage industry of social media stars whose whole deal is walking up to random people in New York City and asking them questions. Hard to know exactly when this started — I guess you could trace it all the way back to late night show hosts in the 90s — but one early internet example is Billy on the Street. It’s kind of amazing that such a simple formula works so well. [NYT]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Which brands are sponsoring newsletters?

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Luckily for you, I’m doing all that work for you. I’ve created a database tracking hundreds of newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches. I’ve logged 646 newsletter sponsorships so far, and that number is quickly growing. Check it out.

Washington Post’s AI-generated podcasts rife with errors, fictional quotes

Yikes! When I read earlier today that the Washington Post was rolling out AI-generated podcasts, I assumed it was simply producing audio versions of its articles, but it turns out that it was just letting the AI go hog wild in summarizing Post content, which of course meant the AI was inserting unchecked hallucinations. It’s hard to imagine that the editors who greenlit this feature didn’t see this coming given how many other news organizations have ended up with egg on their face after launching similar tools. [Semafor]

London news website publishes misleading ‘AI-generated fiction’

I’m always amazed by how lazy the people behind AI slop businesses are. Like they couldn’t take the extra two minutes before hitting publish on each article to read it over and at least make sure it doesn’t make obvious references to the chatbot queries? [Press Gazette]

He started by consolidating the publications into a single web brand.

The Jerry Springer of YouTube Turns Personal Finance Into an Entertaining Blood Sport

I’ve seen lots of articles about how YouTubers leverage tools like Patreon to drive membership revenue, but I haven’t encountered any case studies on YouTube’s internal membership tool that allows a creator to lock selected videos behind a paywall. Unlike Substack or Patreon, YouTube’s membership tool serves up paywalled videos on the platform’s homepage, which should theoretically drive higher conversions. This piece about a financial advice podcaster reveals he has between 60,000 and 70,000 members paying $10 a month. That’s $8.4 million in revenue before YouTube’s 30% cut. It makes me wonder how much YouTubers are collectively making through its native membership tool. I know YouTube has touted that it has over 100 million paid subscribers through offerings like its premium and music tiers, but I don’t think that number includes memberships for individual channels. [Bloomberg]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Disney Invests $1 Billion in the AI Slopification of Its Brand

This deal with Open AI is not all that different from Disney turning its IP into video games: it gives fans a way to control the characters and create their own stories within a familiar franchise. The difference with Sora is that it lets people generate far more scenarios than a video game ever could. It’s the same basic logic behind Disney selling action figures and costumes — empowering fans to play in the world of its characters. I feel like the negative backlash we’re seeing over this is really just a kneejerk reaction against anything involving AI. [404 Media]

I’m looking for successful media entrepreneurs to feature in my newsletter and podcast

I am consistently on the lookout for successful media entrepreneurs to interview for my podcast, whether it’s a solo creator or someone running an entire team. I want to feature people who are killing it with YouTube videos, podcasts, newsletters, or virtually any other type of digital content. I’m especially eager to talk to folks who have really interesting business models.

If this interests you, I created a special landing page for folks who want to pitch me.

Neal Mohan Is TIME’s 2025 CEO of the Year

I think it’s safe to say at this point that Neal Mohan is the most powerful person in media. There’s been a lot of coverage recently about YouTube’s dominance on connected TV’s, but I also think the success of YouTube Shorts is a significant story as well — it ensures that YouTube is ubiquitous across phones, desktop computers, AND television. Plus there’s its growing adoption as both a podcast and music player. The platform is generating more revenue than Netflix, and I really think it’s still in its early stages of growth. And I think a huge portion of its success can be traced back to its decision over 15 years ago to share half its revenue with creators. It still boggles my mind that hardly any other large tech platforms — notably Meta and TikTok — have adopted this same strategy. [Time]

How The Arena Group is rewriting its commercial playbook for the zero-click era

From Digiday:

With referral traffic under pressure, The Arena Group has shifted focus to keeping people on its sites longer so it can turn those moments of attention into meaningful revenue. The company is testing AI-powered content recommendation models to keep readers moving through its network of sites — including Parade, The Street and Men’s Journal — to bump up revenue per session — its core performance metric. By moving the average number of pages a visitor reads from 1.1 to 2 — the goal it has set for the end of 2026 — the publisher expects to add seven figures to its bottom line, according to Stephanie Mazzamaro, head of programmatic, addressability, and operations at The Arena Group, who didn’t provide exact figures. Early results show the tools have boosted dwell time to 1.2 pages per visitor equated to several million dollars, per Mazzamaro.

Too many publishers focus on increasing their audience size instead of developing strategies for keeping their audiences on their channels just a little while longer. A user who clicks on three articles is worth so much more than someone who clicks on just one article — not only does it drive more advertising revenue, but that person is also more likely to convert into a paid subscriber or sign up for a newsletter.

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.

A Weiss Christmas

I think it’s probably too early to judge Bari Weiss’s performance as the head of CBS News, but so far her moves have mostly amounted to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. Reversing the outlet’s decline will require a lot more than simply swapping in new on-air anchors and tweaking the programming — it would instead require a massive expansion in CBS News’ digital offerings, something similar to Fox News’ acquisition of Red Seat Ventures and its buildout of a dedicated streaming app. If I were in her position, I’d probably try to start looking for cost savings on the linear TV side that can be reinvested in building out new digital franchises. [Puck]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

YouTube Offers Revenue and Readership for Self-Publishing Novelists

I’ve long wondered why the book industry hasn’t experimented much with advertising revenue models. Now, some self-published authors are serializing their audiobooks on YouTube, generating money through both YouTube’s ad revenue share and by locking new chapters behind a membership paywall. These channels also help drive awareness of the non-audio versions of the books. I checked out one of the YouTube channels mentioned in this piece, and his most popular video — which was just a still image of the book cover and an audio narration — has over 200,000 views. Some authors are also releasing their audiobooks as ad-supported podcasts. [The Bottom Line]

‘Alan’s Universe’ Shows What It Might Look Like to Win at YouTube

If you want to know what will be possible on YouTube a half decade from now, look at the TV-like drama series that are starting to pop up. They’re still fairly low-brow and geared toward kids, but it’s possible to imagine how this type of content will eventually evolve into prestige TV. [NYT]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)