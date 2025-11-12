When economist Christopher Clarke uploaded his first TikTok video in 2021, the platform wasn’t exactly known for academic rigor. At the time, its For You page was still dominated by the dance and lip-sync clips that had fueled the app’s explosive rise.

Clarke also didn’t have much experience producing video, but as an economics professor who often taught entry-level courses, he’d grown adept at distilling complex concepts for a classroom full of bored freshmen. At the time, he worked at the University of Houston and believed, because his salary was funded by taxpayers, that his teaching duties extended beyond his students. “I think it’s just imperative as part of the scholarship creation process that we try to communicate brand new knowledge to the general public in the best way possible,” he told me recently. “I saw there was a huge hole on TikTok; no economists at the time were making consistent, high quality content.”

Clarke’s first several videos focused on explaining basic finance topics like short selling and stock market bubbles. Eventually, he realized they would perform better if each one had a “hook,” which in his case was usually some kind of public figure saying something completely wrong about the economy. “There is an audience for an expert going in and debunking videos,” he said. In late 2021, a lawyer posted a TikTok video claiming that most of the country’s economic growth came from the Biden Administration’s pause on student loan repayments, and Clarke quickly pounced, rattling off several figures that showed student loans were just a small drop in the bucket compared to Biden’s overall stimulus package. It became his first truly viral video, racking up over 100,000 likes.

As Clarke’s channel grew, he started improving the production values of his videos. “You buy a better phone with a better camera and a microphone,” he said. “I can’t believe I went as long as I did without a microphone.” TikTok’s own editing tools improved too—the biggest breakthrough being the addition of auto captioning. Clarke started devoting more time to writing scripts, which slowed his posting frequency but significantly improved the quality of each video. At the same time, the platform itself was evolving, as simple dance clips gave way to more complex storytelling. “More academics got on there, more and more people talking about real things,” he said. “So the audience matured, or it got broader.”

In September of 2024, Clarke was watching the movie Shrek with his family and became fixated on a detail that was probably lost on most of its young audience. “I’m like, wait a second. This is a fantasy film that has farms. It’s a key to the plot. You never see farms in fantasy movies, but like 90% of people were farmers in the Middle Ages.” This led to him uploading a video about the Lord of the Rings movies and how they completely got the agrarian economies of the pre-modern era wrong. It’s not until the half-way point when he gets to his revelation about Shrek, and he now credits that delayed twist as the key to its success. “The video went mega viral.”

One of its viewers was Nicholas Carlson, who had recently stepped down from his role as the top editor at Business Insider and raised money to launch Dynamo, a media startup that would devote all its efforts into creating evergreen, highly-produced videos on business-related topics. He was on the lookout for potential hosts who would be responsible for pitching, writing, and narrating its videos, which would primarily be distributed on YouTube. Clarke’s Shrek video, in his view, embodied the Dynamo ethos. “I saw someone with great economics knowledge and an incredible communication style,” Carlson told me. “And he was doing what we wanted the show to do: help people understand how the world works through topics that already fascinate them.”

Carlson reached out to Clarke and, after an initial introductory phone call, put him in touch with Joe Posner, who had spent the better part of a decade building Vox’s YouTube channel into an explanatory journalism behemoth. Posner had signed on as a behind-the-scenes advisor for Dynamo, and he set about helping Clarke come up with a compelling angle for a video. “I was really excited because you could tell immediately from his TikTok that he writes to visuals,” he told me. “That’s not true for many writers, but for him it clearly was second nature.”

It was during the brainstorming phone calls that Carlson provided the initial germ of an idea that would eventually become Clarke’s first video for Dynamo. “Nick says, hey, what if we did something on why trucks are so badass?” Clarke recalled. By “trucks,” he was referring to the huge semi-trucks that haul cargo. Clarke figured the answer to that question had to do more with masculinity than economics, but he was game to try and find a business angle. Through his research he discovered that American trucks weren’t so badass after all when you compared them to their European and Australian counterparts, which were much bigger, and that this discrepancy was due to a series of US regulations passed in the 70s and 80s. The angle was fresh enough that Dynamo quickly greenlit it.

Clarke and Posner began working on the first draft of a script, but it was quickly determined that the video needed on-the-ground visuals to break up the dense explanatory narration. So Clarke set off for the Florida Trucking Show in Miami, where he was paired with a local video team. “It was my first time ever working with a director of photography,” he said. “So I was all kinds of nervous.” It was also his first experience interviewing people on camera, which required subjecting them to the lengthy process of having a complete stranger run a microphone up through their shirts. “I’m like, man, I’m really taking up their time, we’re being very intrusive.”

But the awkwardness paid off when Clarke came across Bruce Wilson, a trucker and YouTuber who happened to bring with him the only Scandinavian truck of its kind in the continental United States. It quickly became apparent to everyone involved that the Wilson interview would tie the entire video together. “When you are lucky enough to do a field shoot, it’s really the best character that ends up giving you the thesis of the piece,” Posner explained. “That interview was so good, and it just anchors what previously seemed like a kind of vibes based, funny idea into this much more intense and important thing.” As Clarke put it to me, “[Bruce] fit what we were looking for like a glove.”

Armed with the Florida footage, Clarke got back to writing the script, passing multiple drafts between Posner and the rest of the Dynamo team. At one point, he made a passing reference to an elephant’s weight, and Posner realized it could serve as a recurring visual reference for comparing the sizes of different trucks. “I think one of the lessons we all learned at Vox is that putting things into human scale is always helpful,” he said. “If you tell me something weighs some number of tons, it will very quickly mean nothing, but everyone can kind of imagine trying to pick up an elephant.” Carlson eventually looped in Dan Bobkoff, a veteran podcast producer, to help finalize the script. “I would write a draft,” said Clarke, “and then three or four days later I’d get back some edits and comments, and then I’d write again.”

Once Dynamo signed off on the final draft, Clarke’s only remaining task was to record his lines in front of a camera. For that, Dynamo hired another local camera crew to visit his office at Washington State University, where he’d been teaching since 2022. Given his years of TikTok narration, this part came naturally to him — the only difference being that his smartphone had been swapped out with professional recording equipment and an entire team of people.

From there, the production process was largely out of his hands, with the footage being passed along to a team of editors and animators who were tasked with gluing it all together into a cohesive narrative. Overseeing this process was Roman Safiullin, a longtime video editor who had worked at places like Vice and Vox. “Maybe two or three times throughout the editing process, I would watch the version, give feedback,” said Clarke. For the most part, this involved ensuring the graphs and citations were accurate.

From start to finish, the video took several months to write, shoot, edit, and produce — obviously much longer than Clarke had spent on any of his TikTok videos. On May 7, Dynamo published it to Business Explains the World, the first of many YouTube channels it plans to launch. At that point, the channel was only a few weeks old and had only published one other explainer, so it wasn’t exactly the ideal launching pad for a video that had required the input from at least a dozen professionals and likely cost tens of thousands of dollars to produce. Despite the flat start, the video, with the final title “How America’s Trucks Became Inferior to Europe’s,” quickly found an audience. “Within 24 hours we had 30,000 views,” Clarke said. “By the end of the week we hit a million.”

Five months later, the video is sitting at 2.6 million views, and, if Carlson’s thesis for Dynamo checks out, will rack up many million more in the years to come. In fact, the entire premise behind the startup is that, by focusing entirely on building up a library of expensive-to-produce, evergreen video, it will eventually generate a cascading loop of virality, whereby the success of one video leads viewers down a rabbit hole of similar videos they can binge watch. Theoretically this daisy chain of viewership will gradually improve the unit economics of each video, to a point where YouTube’s revenue’s share alone is enough to cover the production costs. From that point forward, at least according to Carlson’s investor deck, all additional revenue streams are purely profit.

Of course, all these numbers are theoretical, but Carlson isn’t simply operating on blind faith. During his 16 years at Business Insider, where he started as a lowly reporter and eventually worked his way up to editor in chief, he oversaw the launch of multiple video verticals that racked up monthly view counts in the billions. He rode the wave of Facebook video and then leveraged his learnings there to turn Business Insider into a YouTube powerhouse that, by the time he left, produced some of the best explanatory documentaries on the internet, surpassing even Vox in its ambition.

With Dynamo, Carlson wants to recreate Business Insider’s success, but without investing in the massive money pit that is a newsroom. By not competing for day-to-day scoops, he can not only focus solely on hitting home runs, but also avoid the types of news stories that sometimes landed him in the crosshairs of powerful billionaires, many of whom can wreak even more havoc now that they have a sympathetic ear at the White House.

At the heart of Dynamo is a simple math problem: “It costs the same to make a video that people want to watch for the next three weeks as it does to make one they’ll want to watch for the next 30 years,” Carlson told me. But how do you create videos that have that kind of longevity? And will platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn provide a stable scaffolding on which to build a reliable business?

Those are the questions I sought out to answer…

The “flux capacitor” idea

In May 2014, Jill Abramson, who had been promoted just a few years before to be the New York Times’s first female editor in chief, was abruptly fired from the position, and NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik was among the first to report the news. But rather than breaking the story on an NPR radio show or even its website, he chose to tweet it out, which, because Twitter hadn’t yet introduced its threading feature, meant affixing a number to each tweet so users could follow the narrative in chronological order.

In my interview with Carlson, he compared his experience reading these tweets to the scene in Back to the Future when Doc Brown reveals he came up with the idea for the flux capacitor after falling off the toilet and hitting his head. “And I was like, oh, this is how you read an article now,” he recalled. “You don’t need an article. You don’t have to have a CMS and a website where people are actually consuming the facts and the story.”

In his view, the key advantage for blog-style outlets like Business Insider was that they could operate at a fraction of the overhead of legacy institutions such as the Wall Street Journal, which had to publish a print edition every day. “So Business Insider was able to come along and have much smaller revenues, but a much lower cost base, in part because our distribution and technology platform were much less costly.” The Folkenflik tweet storm made him ask the next logical question: what if you didn’t have a website at all? “If you can make a media brand that doesn’t have to hire developers, doesn’t have to pay server costs, doesn’t have to keep getting better at technology and product, but just lives on other people’s platforms, you could just focus on the one thing, and you’d definitely get smaller revenue, but it would be enough to more than cover the costs of your operations and then create some margin.”

In some respects, this was an odd subject for Carlson to focus on given that his career up to that point involved writing increasingly long blocks of text meant to be published on websites.

After college, he worked a brief stint at Merrill Lynch, operating under the delusion that he’d spend his nights and weekends pursuing his true calling: short fiction. At some point, it dawned on him that there’s actually no such thing as a professional short story writer, and that the easiest path toward a full-time writing career started in journalism. He sent out hundreds of job applications and eventually landed at a trade publication called InternetNews.com, which nobody had heard of. But while the job did nothing to raise Carlson’s profile, it did have one distinct advantage that he didn’t appreciate until much later. “They had this funny rule where you were not allowed to aggregate news,” he recalled on the Mediaite podcast. “You weren’t even allowed to cite another publication’s reporting.” This meant that, for every piece of breaking news, Carlson had to pick up the phone and actually call the company spokesman or whomever to get the news straight from the horse’s mouth. For a guy with no experience or even prior ambition in reporting, the job was a crash course in basic journalism.

At some point in 2007, Carlson saw a post from Choire Sicha, who was then an editor at Gawker, saying he was hiring writers. “I applied, but Choire said, ‘No, you’re not for us, but you could maybe work for this thing called Valleywag,’” he said. Carlson wrote there for about a year, getting paid a whopping $12 per post. “I’d wake up, write seven [posts], go walk around Inwood Hill Park, then come back and write seven more.” He was so prolific that he remained near the top of Gawker’s leaderboard — which tracked the traffic and posting stats for all of its writers — right up until the point the site shut down.

In late 2008, Carlson was laid off from Valleywag, but luckily he had been approached earlier that summer by Peter Kafka, then a correspondent at something called Silicon Alley Insider, about joining that site. When Carlson reached back out to Kafka, he was already on his way out the door, but he introduced Carlson to the blog’s founder, Henry Blodget, who ended up hiring him. The elevator pitch for Silicon Alley Insider was that it would be a sort of East Coast version of TechCrunch, but early employees like Carlson, Joe Weisenthal, and Jay Yarow built it into something much bigger: a bloggy, irreverent alternative to national business media outlets like the Wall Street Journal and CNBC. By the time Blodget changed its name to Business Insider in 2009, it had raised millions of dollars in VC funding and was busy scaling up its staff.

As the company grew, so did Carlson’s role within it. Over time, he came to wear many hats that ranged from writing articles to managing staff. One day in 2013 a journalist he’d worked hard to recruit came up to him to complain. “He said, ‘it seems like all you really care about is your writing, and you’re not really teaching me everything you said you would teach me,’” Carlson recalled in the Mediaite interview. “And meanwhile, I felt like I was only doing employee reviews all the time.” The conversation made him realize that what he thought of as multitasking was really just him doing multiple jobs poorly. “So I was like, look, you’re right. [Writing is] what I want to do. So I became Business Insider’s chief correspondent.”

For the first time in his career, Carlson could go off and spend months at a time reporting on a single story, and it wasn’t long before he reeled in a marlin.

Roughly a year earlier, Yahoo had stunned the tech world by successfully poaching Marissa Mayer from her role at Google to run the embattled company. By then, Yahoo had burned through multiple CEOs and was on an undeniable losing streak, and the board’s narrative around Mayer was that her experience building products like Gmail and Google Maps made her the perfect candidate for pulling the internet dinosaur out of its death spiral. Her appointment also came at a time when there was intense online discussion about Silicon Valley’s diversity problems, and Mayer inadvertently found herself as a girlboss figurehead whose success or failure became central to this debate.

In August of 2013, Carlson published “The Truth About Marissa Mayer: An Unauthorized Biography,” which clocked in at almost 22,000 words. The profile chronicled Mayer’s high school and Stanford years, charted her rise and fall at Google, and then took us behind the scenes for her tumultuous first year at Yahoo. What’s most interesting about the piece is that it quotes relatively few on-the-record sources; instead, Carlson chose to report portions of it in an omniscient, third-person point of view, as if he were a ghostly specter hovering just out of frame, overhearing every important conversation between the central characters in the story. It was a ballsy move and made the story all the more gripping. It hit the web more than 12 years ago, and I still remember it lighting up Twitter, instantly transforming Carlson into a must-read chronicler of Silicon Valley’s inner workings.

The success of that story opened a lot of doors for Carlson. For one, it got him a book deal; Hachette wanted him to expand the Mayer piece into an actual biography. But more importantly, it made him a known quantity among the tech elite who would serve as sources for future stories. Over the next year, he published similar profiles on AOL’s Tim Armstrong and Google co-founder Larry Page. From the outside, it seemed Carlson had achieved a rare perch in journalism, one that allowed him to pursue any topic he wanted on a timeline that prioritized quality.

But not long after Folkenflik published his tweet storm on Abramson’s firing, he started to grow restless. In April of 2015, he published a 5,000-word piece following recent Stanford grads who went on to have huge paydays in tech. “I just remember feeling like I was going off for months to work on this, and boy, people better read it or else it’s going to be really disappointing,” Carlson told me. “And no one read it really. This one was totally crickets. And it wasn’t like I changed everything right that second, but I did realize I was getting a little bit weary of that feeling of having to go off for a long time, come back, and hope that people read it and it makes a difference. That it lands an impact.”

So much of an article’s success or failure was dependent on whether a link was clicked on from an outside platform, usually Facebook or Google, and by this point in 2015 the major platforms were starting to rein in clicks. Google introduced featured snippets at the top of its search results in 2014, and Facebook was trying to increase its advertising revenue by making it harder and harder for publishers to reach their own followers without paying up first. After the failure of Carlson’s Stanford article, it dawned on him that the click would become a bigger and bigger source of friction as the platforms leveraged their chokehold over distribution to squeeze out more advertising revenue.

So what if he removed the click from the equation entirely? Carlson began to devise a company he would call the Network. Unlike traditional media outlets, the Network wouldn’t publish its content to a website, but would instead distribute it natively on social platforms. No clicks necessary. Right before the end of his book leave, he rented a beach house with friends like Joe Weisenthal and CNN’s Brian Stelter, and he remembers soliciting their feedback on the idea.

Shortly afterward, Carlson came back from book leave and informed Henry Blodget that he was thinking about leaving to launch the company. “And he’s like, well, we actually just raised some money from Axel Springer,” he told the Mediaite podcast. Blodget had pitched investors on vastly expanding Business Insider’s purview, transforming it from a business-focused publication into a general interest news site that could compete with national outlets like the New York Times. “He said, you know, the idea now is to go from Business Insider to Insider, so why don’t you use this idea to do that?”

It didn’t take long for Carlson to say yes. In a span of weeks, he built his own little newsroom within Business Insider, staffed with three full-timers and nine interns. By the end of that summer, Insider was born.

Riding the Facebook video train to YouTube

As it turned out, Carlson’s timing was fortuitous. Mark Zuckerberg had grown obsessed with eating into YouTube’s market share, and Facebook’s users were starting to see more and more videos popping up in their feeds. But unlike with YouTube, which relied on its users clicking on a grid of thumbnails to choose which videos to watch, Facebook set the video default to silent autoplay, which meant it had mere seconds to grab your attention while you were scrolling through posts.

At first, Insider experimented with newsy videos, with many focusing on the Syrian refugee crisis. But one day in September, reporter Aly Weisman visited a Chinatown restaurant known for its Thai rolled ice cream, and the video she shot on her iPhone turned out to be the perfect visual to stop Facebook users mid-scroll. It was Insider’s first blockbuster hit, and for Carlson it unlocked a key insight about the importance of grabbing viewers’ attention in the first few seconds. “We called those hook shots,” he told the Rebooting podcast. “These things could be 15 to 45 seconds long, and to call them video is technically accurate, but they were not documentary. They were image, image, image, three sentences of facts about them, and then done.”

From there, Insider was off to the races. In July 2016, Digiday reported that it was generating up to 1.5 billion video views per month. In October, Carlson published an article bragging that the number had risen to 1.8 billion. “This helped make Business Insider Inc., our parent company, a top ten most-watched video publisher in the entire world, according to rankings from Tubular,” he wrote. “If INSIDER were ranked separately, it would come in 8th.” Over that first year, Insider had launched 12 separate Facebook verticals that amassed over 23 million followers. It also had 825,000 followers across eight Instagram accounts.

I had assumed most of those views were unmonetized, but Carlson told me there was a brief period of time when you could build a robust business with Facebook video. “A couple months in, Henry came to me and said, boy, you really are burning a lot more than you’re generating. We’ll want to cut that burn a little bit.” After getting over the initial shock that, for the first time in his career, he was being asked to think about the business side of a media outlet, he worked with business development lead Rich Kennedy to hammer out bespoke deals with the platforms that included a revenue share. “And we killed it. I mean, we were awesome at suggested video on Facebook, and so we were making money and doing great.”

Of course we now know that many of Insider’s Facebook views were probably a mirage. In late 2016, Facebook publicly admitted that several key audience metrics had been inflated by as much as 80% (it would later settle a lawsuit over this issue for $40 million). But even before that revelation, Carlson had started to sour on Facebook. “They really contorted themselves to try to make the New York Times happy, and the New York Times hated suggested video,” he claimed. “And so they kind of killed it as a product. And then they started making you go longer and longer to try to get an ad break in. Then they kind of gave up on video, and that’s really when they opened the door for TikTok.”

Meanwhile, over at Vox Joe Posner was building out a rag tag team of journalists that included future YouTube stars like Cleo Abram and Johnny Harris, and they had largely eschewed Facebook video to focus on in-depth, evergreen explainers for YouTube. Carlson became a big fan of Vox’s approach and even asked Posner to jump on a phone call so both he and Erica Berenstein, Insider’s video producer, could pick his brain. In my interview with Posner, he remembered being flattered and more than happy to share whatever knowledge he could. “I never saw anybody’s interest in our approach as anything but extremely positive.”

Sensing that the Facebook money spigot was about to be turned off, Carlson determined Insider’s video team needed to shift its efforts to YouTube. At one point, Facebook wrote a $6 million check for Business Insider to produce a daily show, and Carlson chose to use that as startup capital to fund its YouTube transition. “There was an exclusivity window, but it wasn’t forever,” he said. “So we were able to take what we were doing on Facebook and start to build a presence on YouTube with that. And at one point we actually said, hey, we know that this is a Facebook show, but the future is YouTube. And so we stretched out and made better stuff on YouTube and learned how to tell a different, more complex kind of story.” This was also around the time Business Insider hired Berenstein, a skilled video journalist who had worked at the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. “She really leveled us up in terms of the type of people she was bringing in.”

According to Digiday, Insider’s monthly Facebook views dropped from 2.3 billion in July 2018 to 692 million in June 2019, but by that point the company was fully invested in YouTube, building out a stable of longer shows with repeatable formats. A series called Movies Insider, for instance, took viewers behind the scenes of Hollywood films, explaining how they produced their special and practical effects. That series alone racked up over 200 million views, with the top video pulling in 63 million. Another series called Best of the Best featured the best foods in major cities and generated millions of views per episode.

By 2022, Insider had a massive YouTube footprint of 28 million subscribers across its dozen or so channels. Unlike Vox, which recorded most of its videos in its own studios, Insider invested heavily in sending its hosts and video teams out into the world to get exclusive footage. In a series called Travel Dares, for example, journalist Jenna Laurenzo traveled all across the US, from Hot Springs, Arkansas to Cherokee, NC. Each episode was sponsored by Marriott and Chase. By that point, most of the Facebook money had dried up and Insider had begun treating the platform as mostly an afterthought. In fact, during my research for this piece I came across multiple Insider-owned pages — a few of which had over a million followers — that had been abandoned for years.

Meanwhile, Carlson’s role at Insider had expanded considerably. In 2015, the company was acquired by the German media conglomerate Axel Springer, and in 2017 Blodget approached him about stepping up to lead the newsroom as the global editor in chief. “I was pretty hesitant, actually, because I was having a lot of fun,” he said. “But he persuaded me.”

Under Axel Springer’s ownership, Insider grew its news team, hiring hundreds of reporters who covered a wide range of beats all across the globe. In 2017, it launched a paywall and doubled down on its original reporting — a move that some found ironic given its heavy reliance on aggregation during its early years. In 2019, it hired Gawker veteran John Cook to lead its investigations team, and in 2022 the outlet won a Pulitzer for a piece titled “How I escaped a Chinese internment camp.” While Insider still lacked the journalistic firepower of outlets like the New York Times, Carlson now oversaw what was arguably one of the most influential newsrooms in the world.

But the role also brought plenty of headaches. In 2021, Insider published an investigation accusing Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy of sexual misconduct, and the pugilistic Portnoy fought back, naming Carlson in a defamation lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed by a judge in 2022 (Portnoy dropped his appeal of the dismissal a year later, but continued to take swings at Insider and Carlson on social media). In 2023, the newsroom went on a multi-week strike, and Carlson found posters plastered all around his Brooklyn neighborhood depicting him as a villain who had prevented his employees from earning a fair wage. Several strikers confronted him as he tore the posters down, and a video of the encounter was sent to the New York Post.

Perhaps his biggest headache came in 2024, when Insider published an investigation accusing Neri Oxman—a former MIT professor—of plagiarizing portions of her PhD dissertation. Oxman’s husband, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, had recently led calls for Harvard president Claudine Gay to be fired over her own plagiarism scandal. To most observers, it was obvious that Ackman’s crusade had little to do with academic integrity and everything to do with punishing Gay for not cracking down on students’ anti-Israel activism. The Insider story was quickly seized upon by Ackman’s critics as evidence of his hypocrisy.

Ackman didn’t take the criticism lying down. Leveraging his Twitter account and its 1.7 million followers, he began tweeting about Insider’s reporting obsessively, accusing it of journalistic malpractice and antisemitism. Elon Musk egged him on, and Ackman claimed at one point that he spoke to Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner directly. Within days, Axel Springer announced it was launching an official review of the story’s reporting processes, and Semafor later reported that Döpfner raised the option of firing Carlson to Axel Springer’s board. Ultimately, the company stood by the story, but anonymous Insider staffers told reporters they were disturbed that the parent company had wobbled on supporting its own journalism (Carlson, for his part, was mostly magnanimous in his public statements about the incident).

Of course, when Carlson announced he was stepping down from the editor-in-chief position a few months later, many assumed it had something to do with the Ackman imbroglio. While the official line was that the move was voluntary, Carlson’s enemies were quick to claim victory. Ackman simply tweeted the word “Progress” above a link to a news story about the resignation. Portnoy was far less taciturn in his response, uploading a two-minute long Twitter video celebrating the news. “That’s right,” he said. “Nicholas Carlson, editor of Business Insider, got his ass fired.” Even those who believed Carlson had left of his own volition still suspected the decision was borne out of anger at how he’d been treated by his bosses.

In our conversation, Carlson flatly denied Ackman had anything to do with the move. “I left the year we pissed off Bill Ackman,” he said, “but the year before that it was Elon Musk. And the year before that it was Dave Portnoy. Journalism holds powerful people to account. They get mad at you and you just kind of ride it out, and that’s your whole job.” Carlson pointed to Blodget stepping down from his role as CEO in late 2023 as the true catalyst for his own departure. Axel Springer promoted Barbara Peng, Insider’s president since 2021, into the CEO role, and Carlson concluded she deserved the opportunity to hire her own senior team. “I was like, well, this seems like a pretty good break point.”

It also didn’t hurt that Carlson was itching to start something new, and the idea he kept coming back to was the one he’d come up with all the way back in 2014. Sure, Blodget had let him test out a version of the idea through the launch of Insider, but it was quickly absorbed into the larger Business Insider brand, and then Carlson became further removed once he was promoted to run the entire newsroom. In truth, he never got the chance to build out a video company that was wholly distributed through the major tech platforms.

That’s not to say the decision to leave Insider wasn’t an emotional one. He remembers making it over a long weekend and the gut punch it delivered when he said the words out loud. “I was crying,” he said. “It was a huge part of my life and I loved the job and I loved everybody I worked with, but I did want to do other things in life.” He was also in the fortunate position where he had the track record and connections to raise money. “If I was gonna do it, now would be a great time to do it.”

Building Dynamo

Carlson’s last day at Business Insider was July 31, 2024. By then, he’d already trademarked the name Dynamo and purchased the web domain, but he still wasn’t 100% certain he’d pull the trigger on the idea. He immediately left for a month-long family vacation, and not long after returning, he struck up a conversation with another dad while dropping off his kid at a birthday party. “He said, ‘What are up to these days?’ And I said, ‘well, I left Business Insider.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, wow. What are you doing next?’” For some reason, that simple question spurred him into making a decision pretty much right then and there. “I was like, man, if you’re going to do this, do this.”

Next came the grind of pitching investors, enduring no after no in pursuit of landing a single yes (he actually pitched the executives at Axel Springer in the lead-up to exiting Business Insider but was told the company doesn’t really invest in pre-launch startups). In his early meetings, investors kept citing failures like BuzzFeed and Vice — companies that raised hundreds of millions of dollars in the 2010s, only to crash and burn after that money dried up — as reasons to pass. So Carlson had to hone his pitch to explain why Dynamo was different. “They weren’t wrong about everything,” he said in reference to Buzzfeed and Vice. “They were right about where the audience was going and they had numbers to show it. What they were wrong about was how they were capitalized. What they were wrong about was how they tried to monetize it. What they were wrong about was how they staffed their teams.”

In Carlson’s view, the Shane Smiths and Jonah Perettis of the world had lost sight of the unit economics that nearly every media outlet abides by. Instead, they raised tens of millions of dollars in VC money, an amount that unshackled them from the need to adhere to any business discipline. And when you don’t have to worry about your burn rate, Carlson believes, you start making bad investments. “I think [Vox Media CEO] Jim Bankoff’s brilliant and I don’t want to slight him, but I do remember we had been building Insider one intern at a time, and then one day Vox went out and hired a whole social video team of like 50 people, and then on another day they cut them all.” (In 2018, Vox Media did announce a layoff of 50 staffers that included its social video team, but that number also comprised non-video employees.) Carlson’s proposed antidote to this problem was to raise the bare minimum needed to get Dynamo off the ground. There were no charts in his pitch deck that suggested the possibility of hockey stick growth.

Instead, Carlson tied his projected capital expenditure to the cost of each hour of video watched. “What we see is in the initial year or so, it’s going to cost us 14 cents per hour watched,” he told the Rebooting podcast. As the library grows and more people start discovering the back catalog of older videos, according to his calculations, the cost per hour watched should go down to about eight cents, which happens to be the amount paid out through YouTube’s ad revenue share. If that math ends up checking out, then each direct-sold sponsorship on a video should be pure profit.

In October 2024, Carlson met with Rick Heitzmann, the founder of a VC firm called FirstMark Capital and someone he’d known for years. The meeting went so well that Heitzmann quickly introduced him to Kathryn Weinmann, a principal at FirstMark. Within two weeks, Carlson found himself in front of the entire FirstMark team, pitching alongside Henry Blodget, who had already signed on as an angel investor and advisor. “They called me later that day and said they wanted to get in.”

With FirstMark signed on as the lead investor, it was relatively easy for Carlson to bring in a few angels who mostly consisted of other media entrepreneurs: Jessica Lessin, founder of the Information; Alyson Shontell, the chief content officer at Fortune; Julie Hansen, the former president and COO of Business Insider; and Jon Steinberg, the founder of Cheddar. By the end of that month, he’d raised around $3.5 million, and in early November the New York Times broke the news he was launching Dynamo.

Now came the hard part: figuring out who he would hire. From the very beginning, he planned to keep Dynamo’s full-time staff relatively lean, hiring only essential operators and then working with nearly everyone else on a freelance basis. His first hire was a no-brainer — Rebecca Harrington. She’d worked alongside Carlson as the executive editor of Business Insider but got caught up in a round of layoffs in early 2024. “There are a lot of sad parts of layoffs, but laying her off was horrible because she was so effective in her role,” he said. He offered her the chief of staff position at Dynamo and she started the same day.

Next, Carlson needed to find an executive producer, and for that role he quickly homed in on a former colleague of his named Carl Mueller. He’d been a producer at Business Insider and then went on to build out the YouTube channels for places like Cheddar, Morning Brew, and Hubspot. At one point during the interview process, Carlson received a text from Morning Brew co-founder Austin Rief urging him to hire Mueller. And while Carlson interviewed several other highly qualified candidates for the position, he kept coming back to Mueller as the least risky. “The trust factor of having worked with Carl and knowing people who worked with him — you want to de-risk a hire at that stage in a lot of ways.” In January, he came on as Dynamo’s second employee.

With his top lieutenants in place, Carlson set about finding hosts to spearhead episodes of Dynamo’s first show. Some were people he knew personally — creators like Christopher Clarke or Dan Bobkoff, who’d produced podcasts at Business Insider. But he also cast a wider net, speaking to all sorts of media personalities who possibly had the voice he was looking for.

In early 2024, for instance, Nora Ali was contacted by her agents at UTA about meeting with Dynamo. After a brief stint in traditional finance, Ali had transitioned to media, working as a podcast and video host for companies like Cheddar and Morning Brew. In 2025, she struck off on her own to run a brand storytelling consultancy, and this was around the same time she was introduced to Carlson. “When I learned that Carl Mueller” — who she’d worked with at Cheddar and Morning Brew – “was brought on board as the executive producer, that’s when I really was like, okay, I’ve got to talk to these guys.”

Ali started pitching Dynamo ideas for a pilot episode of Business Explains the World, and Carlson quickly greenlit one that had fascinated her for years. As a classically trained violist, she’d always wondered whether Stradivarius violins — which were built in the 18th century and regularly auction for above $10 million — were actually superior to their modern counterparts. Dynamo was now giving her the opportunity to put one of these instruments to the test. “I realized that access is the most important thing for this story and that I needed to get my hands on a Stradivari,” she told me.

Luckily a firm in New York called Rare Violins had multiple strads in its possession and was more than happy to let her visit with a camera crew in tow. In a video titled “I Played a $14 Million Violin to See Why It Costs So Much More Than Mine,” you can watch a split screen of her playing both the strad and a regular violin. Published in May 2025, it was Business Explains the World’s first episode and has already racked up over 400,000 views. Ali’s gone on to host multiple other episodes for the channel.

I asked Carlson how he thought about Dynamo’s relationship with its on-air talent, especially in an era when many media companies are forging partnerships with creators that include a revenue share and sometimes even IP ownership. Carlson compared its approach to a SportsCenter or SNL — shows that have a rotating cast of strong personalities who eventually leave to do their own things. “If that means someone’s the Eddie Murphy of our show and they leave and go become a big star, then that’s great,” he said. “We’d love to see someone do a ‘why I quit Dynamo’ or ‘why I quit Business Explains the World’ video which then goes viral. It’s a good sign for us.”

It’s only been six months since Dynamo published its first video, and it’s already grown its audience significantly. Business Explains the World currently has 90,000 subscribers and nine videos with view counts in the six figures. Two videos, including one hosted by Carlson, have north of a million views. “We’re crushing our plan,” he said. “We’re killing it.” The show has also sold out its sponsorship slots for the rest of the year. “I think the long-term pitch of what Dynamo is trying to be is an easy button for enterprise companies that want to get into creator marketing but haven’t really trusted the content or the creators. They want to work with a brand that they know is safe but retains all the exciting elements that make creative creator marketing so effective.” So far, Carlson has been the face of the sponsored segments — which usually show up at about the halfway point of the videos and last only about a minute — but he plans to have the hosts themselves do more of the ad reads going forward.

But while Dynamo has already hit several home runs, it also produced its first major dud. In July, it launched a YouTube channel called Real Big Machines, and even though early videos about lava-moving bulldozers and Brooklyn crane operators generated impressive view counts, more recent episodes failed to gain any traction, and Carlson made the decision to pause all production on the channel. “I told investors at the beginning that we will be wrong about show ideas and episode ideas, but I also promised we will learn from each of those things,” he said. Ultimately, he thinks Real Big Machines could be retooled into a shortform show that resides primarily on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.

In fact, Dynamo plans to significantly ramp up its shortform video content in the coming months. It just hired Tony Manfred, the former head of video at Business Insider who went on to help turn the Daily Mail into the biggest publisher on TikTok. As the head of shortform video at Dynamo, Manfred will not only repackage clips from its longform shows, but also develop standalone series. “YouTube is fantastic,” said Carlson, “but there’s a big exciting future with TikTok and Instagram. Those are growing platforms, and I think brands love Instagram in particular.”

So far, Dynamo has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to its videos, with all of its full-time employees touching every episode in some way, but Carlson eventually wants to hire an entire stable of “showrunners” responsible for running the day-to-day operations of their respective channels. That’s the approach he took with the recent launch of a channel called The Rise of Civilization, which will be run by a former San Francisco Standard video producer named Jesse Rogala. “Jesse is kind of the prototype,” said Carlson. “We’d eventually like to hire 10, 20, maybe 25 showrunners to run franchises and IP — basically sub-brands in the Dynamo universe.”

The Rise of the Civilization channel is a particularly interesting experiment because it leans heavily on AI to generate video depictions of ancient human societies. While other media companies will sometimes try to downplay their use of AI for fear of backlash, this series leans into it, not only acknowledging the AI in its intro but also that it sometimes screws up when generating images. “We don’t think the audience is going to care that much,” said Carlson. “But at the outset, we thought it was very important to really talk about the advantages and disadvantages of the concept and what we’re up to. Transparency matters a lot to us.” While he acknowledges that the channel’s videos are among the least expensive Dynamo produces, he also insists the company didn’t cut any corners. “The same number of people touched these episodes as touched Business Explains the World.”

After the debut of the first episode — which is about how ancient empires used fire to communicate — I dove into the comments section to see how viewers reacted to the use of AI. The vast majority didn’t mention it at all and were instead merely responding to the content of the video. Of those that did address the AI, the responses were mixed. “This is the sort of channel I usually block and here I go again,” wrote one. “We have to hold the line on human creativity, these images are lies.” Others were more forgiving: “I don’t usually like AI content, but in this case I appreciate that it is stated up front that AI is used and you aren’t trying to fool anyone, and the AI is being used to create scenes that would be time and cost preventative if created from scratch.”

As of this writing, that video has fewer than 10,000 views, which, according to the unit economics that now govern Dynamo’s entire business model, means it has a long way to go before it breaks even. But unlike most news content, which loses its value within a few hours, it has an incredibly long time horizon to find its audience. And that’s Carlson’s real bet — that with a large enough library of premium evergreen videos, not every one needs to be an immediate home run to be considered successful. Five years from now, in fact, some of Dynamo’s most popular videos might have initially been duds when they first hit the platform. Just as shows like The Office and Suits didn’t reach their peak audiences until long after their final episodes, every Dynamo video is just one algorithmic boost away from becoming a viral sensation.

The biggest challenge for Carlson, therefore, is patience. As much as he can brag to investors that Dynamo’s audience growth is outperforming his projections, he knows there’s still a long way to go — and a few more rounds of VC fundraising — before the unit economics push his company into the black. “You have to learn to accept that you cannot predict the future,” he said. “Is this going to work or not? You don’t know.” Plenty of failed media companies, including both BuzzFeed and Vice, managed to build enormous video audiences before crashing back down to Earth. It’ll be years before Carlson can determine whether he actually learned from their mistakes.