When the media holding company Woven Digital purchased BroBible in 2012, the idea was that the guy-focused publisher would benefit from all the business synergies that come from being part of a larger media network. Instead, BroBible was neglected and undermonetized. So when Woven began unraveling its holdings in 2018, BroBible’s staff banded together and bought it back. And what started out as a staff of seven has grown to 16 today, and the business is diversified across programmatic advertising, events, and sponsored social media posts.

In a recent interview, publisher Brandon Wenerd walked through Brobible’s early blogging days, its transformation into a real business, and how breaking free of its parent company allowed it to adapt to the current media climate.

When the staff behind BroBible bought their company back in 2018, the move felt less like a business transaction and more like a band reuniting after years under the wrong label. The site had spent several years inside a venture-funded media holding company, gaining access to resources but losing the scrappy, independent identity that first helped it stand out in the late 2000s blogosphere.

Today, BroBible employs 16 people, has diversified revenue across programmatic advertising, events, and branded social content, and continues to serve a loyal readership that has followed it from their college dorm rooms into middle age. As publisher Brandon Wenerd puts it, “We built a direct rapport with our audience, and that rapport was really what accelerated our business.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, Wenerd walked through BroBible’s early blogging days, its complicated relationship with its former parent company, and how reacquiring the site gave its small team permission to rebuild — this time with the lessons of the past decade firmly in mind.

Falling into Media Through Hunter S. Thompson

Wenerd’s path into digital publishing wasn’t linear. His first gig in media was working as a research assistant for Anita Thompson, Hunter S. Thompson’s widow. By chance, a college essay and an early-era blog comment led to correspondence with her.

“She had a blog and I just kind of took a chance,” he recalled. “I sent her this paper… and then asked, hey, is there anything you’re looking for help on?”

That turned into a multiyear project compiling Ancient Gods of Wisdom, a collection of Hunter S. Thompson interviews spanning 40 years. Wenerd did the work remotely, often deep into the night while still finishing school. Immersing himself in Thompson’s voice and cadence left an imprint that would follow him into the conversational, culture-driven writing that defined early BroBible.

Discovering BroBible in the Wild West of Blogging

In 2009, after dabbling in freelance work and realizing he wanted to pursue blogging more seriously, Wenerd came across an inquiry from BroBible’s founder, Doug Banker, looking for writers. BroBible at that time wasn’t the publisher people know today. It launched as a “brocial network” — a niche social platform meant to serve Northeast college athletes, lacrosse players, and fraternity circles.

“That vision was a little limited in scope,” Wenerd admitted. The real traffic wasn’t in social networking — it was in blogging. Within months the site shifted from message board to blog in the mold of Gawker, Deadspin, and Bleacher Report. That pivot laid the foundation for BroBible’s voice: conversational, culturally plugged in, and focused on the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and humor.

The operation was tiny but hungry. “It’s always been a job,” he said, “and back then it was as simple as: here’s a little hunger and a little vision.”

The team — just seven people in the beginning — churned out up to 30 posts a day. Direct homepage traffic was everything; RSS was still niche, Facebook not yet a traffic empire. “We lived in front of our laptops,” he said. “Direct traffic was a huge part of how we existed in people’s media diets.”

The site’s ethos mirrored that of early Gawker: build a relationship with the audience, embrace a raw voice, and let readers help surface the stories worth telling. “If you’re a college student at Alabama and you have a piece of news that deserves a bigger spotlight, send it to us,” Wenerd recalled telling readers.

When Events Became the Business

BroBible’s first meaningful revenue didn’t come from banner ads. Direct sold advertising was limited, and programmatic ad networks were still in their infancy. Instead, the team turned to live events.

They began booking concerts at New York’s Terminal 5 featuring emerging artists like Pretty Lights, Avicii, and college-aged rappers who resonated with their audience. The business model was scrappy but effective: venues kept the bar revenue, BroBible kept the ticket revenue, and major brands sponsored the events.

“We would sell sponsorship on those events to Diageo, Microsoft, Axe Body Spray,” he said. “That was where we learned how to build media value around doing something small and amplifying it to give it a big footprint.”

For two years, events were BroBible’s number one revenue source. The site had scale, but not enough scale to be a pure ad-supported business. Sponsorship-driven experiences filled that gap.

Still, it wasn’t sustainable forever. “Events are amazing, but they’re hard,” Wenerd said. “There are a lot of logistics.”

Selling to Woven Digital — and the Growing Pains That Followed

In 2012, BroBible sold to Woven Digital, a rep firm that specialized in selling ads across a network of millennial-centric publishers. Woven needed owned properties, and BroBible fit neatly into the category: young male audience, strong homepage habits, and a clear editorial voice.

At first, the relationship worked. “We had three really good years within Woven,” Wenerd said. “We’re growing, we’re adding headcount… I’m managing our P&L and things are looking really good.”

Woven expanded aggressively. It acquired Guyism, then Uproxx, raised venture funding, hired large sales teams, and built its own studio for branded video content. BroBible’s growth became tethered to the larger company’s priorities — and eventually, its problems.

The company struggled to meet revenue expectations. The sales team gravitated toward higher-value opportunities with Uproxx and bespoke video projects. BroBible — smaller, leaner, less flashy — got deprioritized.

“Brobible starts to be neglected by the revenue engine,” he said. “It was a great business within a business — just not a $40 million-a-year business.”

By 2018, Woven was unraveling. Uproxx was sold to Warner Music, and the rest of the organization prepared to sell or wind down.

That’s when Wenerd and his colleagues made their move.

Buying BroBible Back — and Rebuilding From Scratch

Recognizing that BroBible had strong traffic and an engaged audience but had been strategically neglected, the team proposed buying the brand back. They didn’t raise venture money. They pooled their own.

“It was a bet-on-yourself moment,” he said. “It’s weird to buy your job back… but you have to think of yourself as a partner and an owner-operator.”

The moment they regained control, they changed the business model.

Programmatic advertising had matured. Wenerd contacted programmatic networks, shared traffic forecasts, and quickly realized how much potential revenue BroBible had been leaving on the table. “There were aspects of this business that were neglected,” he said — not maliciously, but because Woven was geared toward splashy sponsorships, not steady RPM-driven revenue.

On day one of independence, BroBible relaunched with programmatic advertising as its financial backbone.

The team also used this period to expand into new formats that would allow them to grow without depending on the volatile referral traffic that plagued many digital publishers.

A New Era: Branded Social Studio, Automotive Expansion, and Steady Growth

Today, BroBible operates with a staff of 16, most of whom are writers or editors. One of the most successful new arms of the company is its branded content studio that produces social media posts for advertisers across BroBible’s Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms.

Brands don’t just want reach; they want BroBible’s voice. “When you see it, it’s not an ad — it’s very BroBible,” Wenerd explained.

Many campaigns include paid promotion behind the content, which grows both the advertiser’s reach and BroBible’s social following. “Their fandom becomes a part of our fandom and vice versa,” he said.

BroBible also acquired an automotive site, MotorBiscuit, in 2023 — a move that expanded the company’s vertical reach and gave it a second stable, evergreen property.

What BroBible Actually Writes About Now

The site’s editorial DNA is still recognizably blog-driven: commentary, cultural ephemera, sports-adjacent news, and the kinds of “in-between stories” that major outlets often overlook.

“We’re not covering what happens in a game,” Wenerd said. “We’re focused on the through-the-cracks stories.”

The site’s traffic sweet spot remains coverage of cultural and sports figures — from Tom Brady to MMA fighters — along with soft news, profiles, and original interviews. Writers each have their own niche lanes:

College football deep-dives

Outdoors and Florida culture

UFC and boxing reporting

Movies and the action/comic universe

Jam bands and music culture (Wenerd’s beat)

They’ve maintained a rare 30% direct-traffic audience — a vestige of being founded before platforms became gatekeepers. “It’s an audience that has grown up with us,” he said.

Why Podcasts Haven’t Been the Right Fit

BroBible has experimented with podcasting but never committed to the format. The math, in Wenerd’s view, simply doesn’t work for a lean media company.

“Hitting that scale is so hard,” he said. “You need 100,000 views an episode just to make the economics decent — and even then, the resources needed to produce it eat away the margin.”

But he still sees strategic value in podcasts as content engines: clips, quotes, and news-making moments are often more valuable than the episodes themselves.

The Next Chapter: Building a Distributed Reporting Operation

Asked where he sees the most growth in the coming years, Wenerd didn’t hesitate: on-the-ground reporting that feeds social and site distribution.

He points to writer Jorge Alonso, who attends every major UFC and boxing event armed with a phone and the instincts of a beat reporter. When a fighter says something viral minutes after stepping out of the ring, Jorge is there to capture it.

“By being the first to get that message out to the world,” Wenerd said, “we can get a lot of eyeballs and create downstream value for it.”

He wants more of that — reporters at press conferences, media days, red carpets, sporting events, and cultural moments that generate fast-moving stories. Not legacy journalism, but lightweight, high-impact cultural reporting.

“It isn’t like: here I am reporting,” he said. “It’s more a perspective — being able to create newsworthy value from where the cultural moments happen.”

Fifteen Years In, Still a Writer at Heart

Even as publisher, Wenerd hasn’t walked away from writing. “I still write a lot… one or two feature-length things a week,” he said. “I’m a writer at my core. Just doing ads would absolutely kill me.”

He also runs a Substack — The Wenerd Weekly — reflecting on media operator lessons from BroBible’s long, strange journey.

A Rare Digital Media Survivor

BroBible’s story is unusual in an era where most digital publishers have folded, pivoted to video, pivoted away from video, raised VC funding, burned through it, or became zombies living off SEO scraps. Instead, BroBible:

Stayed small.

Stuck to a recognizable voice.

Built direct audience habits early.

Avoided VC funding.

Embraced programmatic when the time was right.

Expanded into social studios and niche verticals at their own pace.

And perhaps most importantly: it remained a place where people actually wanted to work. When the opportunity came to buy the site back, the entire team stayed.

“It was the band getting back together,” Wenerd said. “Eight years later.”

After more than 15 years, BroBible is not the bro-cial network it once imagined itself to be. It’s a durable, oddly wholesome survivor of two chaotic eras of internet media — still churning out stories, still making its audience laugh, still finding pockets of culture worth illuminating.

And, maybe most critically, still run by the people who were there in the beginning.