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Why AI adoption may not lead to fewer Hollywood jobs

From Techcrunch:

At Semafor World Economy this week, [Cristóbal Valenzuela, the co-founder and CEO of AI video-generation startup Runway,] suggested that studios should take the $100 million they spend on a single film and put it toward 50 films, in order to increase their output and their chances of getting a hit. “If you’re spending a hundred million dollars on making one feature film, which is 90 minutes, imagine taking a hundred million dollars and spending it on, like, 50 movies, Valenzuela said. “Same quality. Same amount of output, visually. But you make way more content. So you have way better chances of hitting something. It’s a quantity problem.”

Much of the anti-AI panic in Hollywood is rooted in the belief that lower production costs will inevitably lead to fewer jobs. The logic is straightforward: if a company like Disney no longer needs to employ an army of VFX artists to produce a Marvel film, it will simply scale back its workforce.

But Valenzuela offers a more optimistic counterargument—one I’m not entirely unsympathetic to. In his view, AI could spark an explosion of new productions that, in aggregate, create more demand for labor, not less. Lower costs wouldn’t just enable companies like Disney to take more creative risks; they would also reduce the barrier to entry, allowing new studios to emerge and compete with legacy players.

That barrier is currently enormous. Outside of a few outliers, producing a mainstream Hollywood film typically requires at least $30 million—and even that budget is becoming increasingly rare as the industry shifts toward a hits-driven model.

Only a handful of studios can afford the $100 million-plus needed to finance a tentpole film. Those rising costs have pushed studios toward franchise-driven strategies as a way to de-risk their investments, leaving audiences with fewer original films and a steady stream of superhero sequels.

Of course, it may take time for this more optimistic scenario to materialize. Still, it’s already possible to scroll through platforms like Instagram Reels or YouTube and find videos with production values that rival Hollywood. I’ve long predicted that a Hollywood-quality film will emerge from the creator economy within the next decade—but that would require access to tools that are still out of reach for most creators. AI could help close that gap.

Why is Korean pop culture so easy to export?

The Verge dives deep into the international success of Netflix’s Korean content. While Squid Game is obviously the most famous Korean show on the platform, it’s not the only one to break out.

From the piece:

Last week, three of the 10 most-watched non-English-language shows on the service were Korean. The week before that, it was four out of 10, and the week before that, three. And Netflix’s three most-watched TV show seasons of all time, in any language? All Korean … But here’s the thing about Squid Game: Despite its unrivaled success, it has only been responsible for a small percentage of the overall viewing of Korean content on Netflix, with viewers around the world wholeheartedly embracing the country’s storytelling. From 2023 to 2025, Netflix subscribers have streamed more than 51 billion hours of Korean movies and TV shows

It’s probably not a coincidence that the Korean film Parasite was the first non-English best picture winner in Oscars history. With K-pop also achieving international ubiquity, it’s clear that there’s something unique about the country’s pop culture that makes it easy to export.

Publisher Brandon Wenerd explained how breaking free of BroBible’s parent company allowed it to adapt to the current media climate.

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