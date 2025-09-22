Andrew Fogliato never set out to be a marketing consultant. He was simply trying to succeed as a real estate agent and began creating local online content to promote his listings. His colleagues at RE/MAX quickly noticed that his marketing savvy gave him an edge, and soon he was training other agents across Canada. Eventually, he left RE/MAX to launch his own marketing agency, where he built a strong business helping agents run Facebook ads.

In 2022, Andrew saw an even bigger opportunity. He purchased Real Estate Magazine, Canada’s largest industry trade publication, and immediately began expanding its online presence. In a recent interview, he discussed why he bought the magazine, his approach to monetization, and why he isn’t in a hurry to expand into the U.S. market.

Here’s an article summarizing the key insights from the interview:

When Andrew Fogliato entered the real estate industry in 2012, his ambitions were modest. He was simply trying to make it as an agent in Aurora, a suburb just north of Toronto. Like many new realtors, he needed to find ways to stand out in a crowded market. What set him apart, however, was his knack for digital marketing—a skill that would ultimately transform his career and lead him to own Canada’s largest real estate trade publication.

Blogging His Way Into Real Estate

Back in 2012, few realtors believed social media could generate business. “[Social media] was this play thing that young kids did that was not a serious place for making money,” Fogliato recalled. But he knew better. Having already built genuine friendships in Facebook groups, he sensed the potential for connecting with clients.