When Shane Greer took over the magazine Campaigns & Elections in 2011, it was in a sorry state.

Founded in 1980, the outlet was once the gold standard for reporting on the political operatives who help candidates and corporations influence elections. Its case studies were closely studied by campaign managers and public affairs executives, and aspiring politicos in their late teens perused its listings when trying to break into the industry.

But by 2011, the magazine was limping along. Owned by a pharmaceutical publisher in New Jersey, it had failed to build out a robust digital presence and was sending the print magazine out to thousands of people who’d canceled their subscriptions years before. What’s worse, its content was no longer serving its core audience. “It had kind of trended a bit more toward generalist politics, which is not what a B2B publication like C&E is there for,” Greer told me. “Everything in media begins and ends with how good your content is and how it resonates with the audience. And they just tracked in a direction where they weren’t differentiated. They certainly weren’t resourced to provide the kind of broad spectrum political coverage that a New York Times does. So why are you trying to do that?”

Even its once-lucrative events had fallen by the wayside. For years, C&E had hosted an annual awards ceremony that was attended by top public affairs executives, but during the 2000s the magazine had stopped raising its ticket prices and fallen into the habit of letting vendors push it around. “They were asking for discounts or that we throw in an exhibit table for free or give them extra tickets — like those things don’t have any inherent value,” said Greer. “And I totally respect where they’re coming from on that; like if you’re sitting on the other side of the table and you look weak, you’d be silly not to take advantage of that, right? That’s the nature of things.”

At the time, Greer had been working with a private equity firm that owned a portfolio of media companies in the UK. The firm had invested in a politics news site he’d co-founded in 2007, then elevated him to oversee several publishers in its stable. It was his interest in political influence that led to him looking at C&E as an acquisitions target. “I kind of brought it to the table for them and said, hey, this is an interesting publication to add to your portfolio.” The firm not only bought C&E, but also installed him as director to run it.

Greer’s first order of business was to find an editor who could execute on his vision. He ended up hiring Shane D’Aprile, a former C&E editor who had left to cover Capitol Hill for a DC newspaper. Together, they set about realigning the magazine’s B2B coverage, building out its online operations, and restoring its events to their former glory.

Their strategy worked, and in 2015 Greer and D’Aprile actually acquired the magazine from the private equity firm. Since then, they’ve worked as business partners to vastly expand its operations, not only moving into new territories like Mexico but also acquiring other B2B media outlets that cover tightly regulated industries.

In a recent interview, Greer and D’Aprile walked me through their initial strategies for righting the C&E ship, explained why they acquired the magazine, and outlined their plans to build out a B2B media empire.

Let’s jump into it…

Righting the ship

One of Greer’s first orders of business after taking over C&E was to kill the print edition. In his view, a print magazine just served as an anchor that forced all business decisions to be made through the prism of how they aligned with the print schedule. With that format gone, Greer and his staff could put all their efforts into verticals that actually still had growth potential. “We are big believers in burning the lifeboats,” he told me. “You have to sink or swim. It’s either going to work or it’s going to fail, but that pressure and laser-like focus for everyone helped it turn that corner.”

That’s not to say that all of C&E’s audience was happy with the decision — especially the longtime readers. “I was getting emails and calls from advertisers asking us, ‘are you going out of business?’” recalled D’Aprile. “I actually saved some of the angry emails I got from industry dinosaurs saying, ‘you’re crazy for killing this print edition.’ I remember actually looking up some of their subscription records and emailing a couple back to say, hey, you know, you don’t even pay for a subscription anymore. You canceled your subscription a year ago.”

From there, the two not only built out C&E’s digital presence, but also did away with the general politics coverage to focus entirely on building out the core B2B audience. Visit the homepage today, and you’ll find articles on topics ranging from how campaigns can leverage social media influencers to the ways data firms are incorporating in AI. Almost immediately, they saw not only an increase in web traffic, but also a shift toward visitors who better matched the demographics C&E’s advertisers care about—people who spend heavily each year on campaign products and services.

And while C&E sells digital ads to those firms, Greer knew the biggest opportunity for the magazine was to revive its struggling events business. “We started saying no,” he said. By that, he meant that the outlet had to claw back the leverage it had given away under the previous management. Back then, the magazine had charged so little for tickets that they didn’t even cover the cost of running the ceremony. “Our wager was that we were delivering enough value to them in terms of the community that we were bringing together and the time they would get to spend with that community.” Greer not only started raising prices, but also remained firm when vendors came back to him wanting to negotiate extra perks. And while there was some resistance at first — with some longtime sponsors and attendees dropping out — he was effectively able to raise the floor, which then made negotiating prices easier in subsequent years

Within a few years, Greer and D’Aprile had not only turned the business around, but also determined that they worked well enough together to run it as partners. “We knew we complemented one another when it came to operating a business and had quite ambitious plans for what we could do beyond just Campaigns and Elections once we’d righted that ship,” said Greer. As it so happened, the private equity firm that had bought the magazine began to de-invest in its American companies to focus more on its UK portfolio. “I went back to them and said, hey, listen, C&E is the odd one out in the stuff you have. It doesn’t make sense anymore to own it. Would you be up for selling it to us?’”

By the end of 2015, they’d acquired C&E and began to plot out its expansion.

Expanding into Latin America

The US isn’t the only country to hold democratic elections, of course, which meant there was always an opportunity for C&E to replicate its model in other regions. But just because a country holds elections doesn’t mean it has a robust political campaign industry. In the UK, for instance, campaign spending is tightly regulated, with candidates severely limited in how much money they can spend and what they can spend it on (for instance, political ads are banned on TV and radio there).

Greer and D’Aprile ultimately decided to launch a Campaigns & Elections publication in Mexico, opening a new office in Mexico City. But they didn’t just simply copy and paste the original model. Unlike in the US, the political polling and campaign industries in Mexico are much less saturated, so they saw a significant opportunity to launch their own polling and public affairs consulting practices there. “[C&E is] one of the biggest political pollsters in Mexico and does a lot of private polling for political campaigns and elected officials,” said D’Aprile.

That’s not the only way the Mexico vertical differs from its US counterpart. For instance, while they shut down the original print version of C&E, Greer and D’Aprile launched a print magazine in Mexico. “If you happen to be in Mexico City, pop into any newsstand and you’ll see glossy C&E Mexico on the shelves,” said D’Aprile. “It’s interesting because in that market, print is still quite robust and quite prestigious in a way that we were simply not seeing in the U.S.” The C&E Mexico brand is not only open to covering more generalist politics topics, it also has a more robust social media presence, with 115,000 subscribers across Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

They’ve also continued to build out the US vertical, most significantly with the rollout of a paid membership program. Like many membership programs, this one was born out of Covid and the necessity of replacing a decimated events business. “A lot of people were sympathetic to events businesses at that time, and that might’ve helped the membership as well, but it scaled up really quickly,” said Greer. C&E started hosting online webinars and virtual networking events that required a paid membership to join. Then, as the Covid lockdown ended, the magazine added in new perks to the membership — things like discounts on event tickets, “member-only briefings,” and even some premium, paywalled content. A basic membership costs $195 a year, and the website touts that it has over 800 members, which would total up to at least $156,000 in annual revenue.

Diversifying into other B2B industries

Now that C&E has a firm playbook on how to operate a campaigns-focused publisher, it’s not hard to imagine it launching similar verticals in more and more countries. And while that kind of expansion is on the agenda, Greer and D’Aprile don’t see themselves as being limited to this one industry.

In their view, the specific skillset they’ve mastered is operating a B2B vertical in an industry that’s heavily regulated by the government. Through that lens, there are at least a dozen other industries — pharma, telecom, food, you name it — where their C&E playbook can be replicated.

Case in point: earlier this year they acquired WeedWeek, an outlet that covers the cannabis industry (coincidentally, I interviewed the founder of WeedWeek, Alex Halperin, for my newsletter and podcast in 2024). “What we’re looking for are publishers that have that solid foundation,” said Greer. “Alex is publishing stuff every day of real relevance to a niche community that is reliant on his work and his journalism. What WeedWeek did not have, which we’re going to build in, is a lot of the other stuff that a B2B vertical like that should have, whether that is a stable of events, whether that’s an improvement in how we’re serving folks from a digital ad perspective.” Right now, WeedWeek focuses almost entirely on the cannabis industry in California, but Greer and D’Aprile plan to scale its coverage to other states and eventually cover the industry nationwide.

I asked the two what services they can centralize as they grow out this B2B network. “It’s operational,” said Greer. “When it comes to, let’s say, operating events, that’s a shared skill. It really doesn’t matter what the event is about. You’ve got to book a venue. You’ve got to be able to handle registrations. That’s where you can have a layer sitting over all of the publications.” That layer will include everything from marketing to accounting to even sales. “Obviously, the tech stack is shared.” In fact, WeedWeek’s Halperin had built out his own custom content management system, and that will soon be rolled out across all publications in the company’s stable.

In preparation for this expansion, the two created an umbrella company called RegStream Media Group. “Over the next five, six years, our goal, and it’s quite an aggressive goal, is to build it out to somewhere between 35, 45 different brands serving a number of different industry verticals,” said D’Aprile.

In a media ecosystem where content is abundant and distribution is free, D’Aprile and Greer believe there’s still ample opportunity for media companies willing to drill down into the niches that most creators either don’t bother to cover or aren’t capitalized enough to fully exploit. “There are niches that are massively underserved,” said D’Aprile. “And if something doesn’t exist where we think there’s tremendous need, then we’d absolutely love to create it.”