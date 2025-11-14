Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Sydnee Shorten
19h

As a female entrepreneur, I wholeheartedly support Donner's movement. It's vital to amplify women's voices in media and ensure their representation, which The Persistent is striving to achieve. Building a sustainable model for this focused journalism is essential for making meaningful progress.

Neural Foundry
20h

The statistic that men are quoted as experts 75% of the time really puts Donner's frustration in perspective. Her point about needing deliberate effort to cover women is spot on, you cant just assume representation will happen natrually. The Persistent fills a gap that mainstream outlets like the Times clearly struggle with, even when they try. Building a sustainble model for this kind of focused journalism is the real challnge.

