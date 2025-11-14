Francesca Donner has had a somewhat unusual journalism career in that she never aspired to be a reporter or have her own bylines; instead, she began as an editor and worked her way up at outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Yet even as she gained influence, she remained frustrated by the lack of female perspectives—both among the writers producing the stories and the sources being interviewed. So in 2022, she launched the Persistent, a sort of online magazine that’s written entirely by women.

In a recent interview, Francesca talked about her experience working in mainstream media, how she’s trying to build an interactive community with the Persistent, and why she’s been hesitant to lock content behind a paywall.

Here's an article summarizing the key insights from the interview:

Francesca Donner never planned to be a reporter. She never chased scoops, never imagined herself on a breaking-news desk, and never felt the tug that pulls so many young journalists toward seeing their own bylines in a newspaper. From the very beginning, she was something else entirely: an editor. And not just an editor by job title or newsroom hierarchy, but by instinct—someone who cannot help seeing narrative threads, structural flaws, and missed opportunities in other people’s writing.

“It’s the thing I can’t turn off,” she said. Even as a child, she recalled sitting in an all-girls classroom in England, listening to a teacher read aloud from a classmate’s homework assignment. The story included a small, intimate detail—the father briefly poking his face around a rustling newspaper at the breakfast table—and for some reason, the moment lit up her brain. “She had so captured this emotion at breakfast… this family dynamic,” Donner said. “I didn’t realize at that age I was going to become an editor, but when I look back on it, the assemblage of those words was so profound to me.”

That instinct carried her through a career at some of the most powerful news institutions in the world. Donner rose through editing roles at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, carving out niches that allowed her to champion women’s voices within male-dominated newsrooms. But in 2022, she stepped off the traditional media path to launch something original: The Persistent, an online publication written entirely by women.

Part magazine, part community space, The Persistent is Donner’s attempt to fill what she believes is a gaping hole in mainstream journalism. “In order for me to sort of swing the pendulum back as best I can,” she said, “my goal is to amplify [women’s voices] really heavily and make sure that women are the center of the story.”

A year into the experiment, she thinks she’s onto something.

A Natural Editor—And a Natural Skeptic of the Newsroom Ladder

Most journalists begin as reporters. They cut their teeth on small beats, get comfortable with deadlines, and gradually move toward editing roles as their careers mature. But Donner questions whether that trajectory actually makes sense.

“The reporter-to-editor pipeline is not necessarily a really productive one,” she said. “Some people are just editors and they can’t turn it off. And some people are writers and reporters and they can’t turn it off.” Good reporters aren’t always good writers, she pointed out, and good writers aren’t always strong editors. “One doesn’t progress out of something one is really, really good at.”

From the beginning of her career, she was wired for the service-oriented part of editing: the shaping, the listening, the quiet collaboration. She laughed about writers who bristle when editors only make minimal changes. “That’s not allowed,” she said. “Please put your heart and soul into this, as I would do for you.”

To her, editing isn’t drudgery—it’s meditation. “Editing is calming for me,” she explained. “It’s like detangling hair… I can grab hold of this piece, restructure it, make things sound the way I want them to sound while preserving what the writer is trying to do. And then I feel like at least this one thing in this crazy world feels controlled and coherent.”

Wall Street Journal: Learning to See the Audience

Before she ever edited gender-focused journalism, Donner started at the epicenter of American business reporting. One of her earliest roles at The Wall Street Journal was as a community editor—an unusual job for someone who would later spend so much time thinking about women’s coverage.

She wrote the paper’s Question of the Day and learned, perhaps for the first time, how readers actually interact with news. “It made me so much more aware of: Who are we writing for? Is this clear? What do they have to say?” she said.

But it didn’t take long for her to see a broader problem: women barely appeared in the newsroom’s pages. Their stories weren’t centered; their expertise wasn’t reflected. “Women weren’t very much in the pages of The Wall Street Journal,” she said bluntly. So she pushed for the paper to cover more women, launching initiatives that received surprising backlash. Readers accused the paper of “saying only women should read this section,” or treating women’s stories as a niche interest.

To Donner, that reaction proved the point.

“If we don’t make a concerted and deliberate effort to cover women,” she said, “women won’t be covered that much.”

The problem, she pointed out, persists far beyond the WSJ. A recent report from the Global Media Monitoring Project found that men are quoted as experts 75% of the time across global news media. “When women are presented in stories, it’s very often in these stereotyped ways,” she said. “It’s 2025. Really, even now?”

New York Times: Gender, COVID-19, and the Making of In Her Words

At The New York Times, Donner eventually oversaw In Her Words, a newsletter focused on the lives and experiences of women around the world. It evolved out of the Times’ Gender Initiative, which she helped launch during the peak of the #MeToo movement.

Each morning seemed to bring a new revelation. “These [MeToo] stories would just drop like dominoes,” she said. “Two or three stories a day.”

But when the COVID-19 pandemic began, she realized the crisis was not just medical or economic—it was profoundly gendered. Suddenly, the newsletter shifted to issues like the inadequacy of PPE for women’s bodies, the collapse of childcare systems, the rise in domestic violence, and the disproportionate impact on women in frontline roles.

“It became so clear this was such a gendered an issue,” she said. “From PPE not being sized to fit women… to unpaid labor… to women giving birth alone in hospitals. It was such a remarkable moment for centering women.”

Readers embraced the project. But eventually, the Times shut it down.

“They felt it had had its run,” Donner said diplomatically. “But I didn’t feel ready to move on. Readers were writing to me saying they were disappointed and asking, ‘What else should I read?’”

She recognized an opening—and a responsibility.

“This space just didn’t feel saturated,” she said. “There was a place to tell these stories.”

Launching The Persistent : “We’re Covering Women for a Change”

When Donner launched The Persistent in 2024, she didn’t want it to become yet another personality-driven Substack. “This isn’t Francesca Donner’s Substack,” she emphasized. “I’m the editor. I’m the enabler. I create the table and bring people to it.”

Her vision was a collaborative women-led publication featuring a wide range of writers, perspectives, and topics—from culture to climate to sports to healthcare.

“Women is just a lens,” she said. “These issues cross everything.”

She also wanted the writing to be opinionated but deeply reported—a hybrid she jokingly calls “opinionated journalism.”

A year in, the publication puts out four to five thoughtful pieces a week—mid-length essays, analysis, and commentary. But quality isn’t the only goal.

“I want people to feel like they are card-carrying members of The Persistent community,” she said. “When they see something, they know it. They recognize it. They share it.”

Building a Media Business in 2025: “It’s Brutal”

Running a publication in the current media landscape is not simple, especially without the institutional heft of a legacy brand. The Persistent pays its writers and illustrators, and like most young outlets, it’s self-funded.

“We are a subscription product,” Donner said. “Some of our work is paywalled. But we can’t lock down 75% of it. People need to sample it. They need to know what we are.”

It’s a delicate balance. If she hides too much behind a paywall, growth stalls. If she hides too little, it becomes harder to convert free readers.

“It takes a lot for someone to part with their credit card,” she admitted. “Especially when they don’t know who you are.”

Advertising is part of the long-term plan, but she’s realistic about where the publication stands. “We’re not at the point where we can go marching into JP Morgan Chase and say, ‘Don’t you want to advertise in The Persistent?’” she joked. “But we will be there.”

In the meantime, she’s focused on community products—editor chats, Zoom events, possible book clubs, and more interactive offerings. “Whatever it is,” she said, “I feel like it’s going both ways. It’s not just unidirectional. It’s: let’s talk, let’s connect.”

She’s also exploring physical merchandise—totes, t-shirts, candles, postcard sets—after realizing the emotional impact of tangible objects. “The tangible thing matters,” she said. “Every touch point makes it harder for people to say, ‘Ah, no thanks.’”

Why Journalism Feels Undervalued—and Why She Keeps Pushing

One recurring frustration for Donner is how little consumers understand the labor behind journalism. “People don’t want to pay for journalism,” she said. “They don’t understand that it actually takes quite a bit of money, quite a bit of time, quite a bit of effort to produce something.”

She described readers reacting to subscription prompts with annoyance. “There’s such an element of pleading—‘please upgrade’—instead of demanding that people pay for a product.”

She’s also frustrated by how quickly people consume stories without thinking about what went into producing them. “As a consumer, maybe it takes you two minutes to read a story,” she said. “But the story might have taken weeks or months to report.”

Still, despite the difficulty, she believes deeply in the mission of The Persistent.

“When women are quoted as experts only 25% of the time, you miss so many perspectives,” she said. “We need a richer conversation. A better story. A more interesting story. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Where She Wants The Persistent to Be in Two Years

Donner doesn’t dream of building a 200-person newsroom. She wants The Persistent to stay nimble, experimental, and community-driven.

The goal is expansion without losing intimacy. “The journalism is the springboard,” she said. “But it’s also about bringing people together. I want to hear from readers. I want to know what they think. This exchange is what I care about.”

When a recent audience survey drew more than a hundred thoughtful responses, she felt something click. “That set of 120 people—that’s the core,” she said. “These are the card-carrying readers. And that’s where it starts.”

The Future: “We’re Your People”

At its heart, The Persistent is an attempt to create a place where women feel seen—not occasionally, not when the news cycle demands it, but every day.

“We’re your people,” Donner said, “So let’s bring them together. Let’s have different opinions. Let’s come up with solutions. Let’s create something that feels like a community.”

She knows it won’t happen overnight. She knows the business model will require constant tinkering. But she also knows why she’s doing it.

“We’re covering women for a change,” she said simply.

And she intends to keep doing it—persistently.