Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

TikTok-like microdramas are going to make billions this year, even though they kind of suck

From TechCrunch:

“How are [microdramas] succeeding where Quibi failed? They’re basically OnlyFans for the female gaze,” Eric Wei, creator economy expert and CEO of Karat Financial, told TechCrunch. “They do romantasy, where the titles are all like, ‘My Alpha.’ This is like ‘50 Shades of Grey,’ but for vertical video.” … The business model behind these apps replicates the same dark patterns as mobile games. They’re designed to get users hooked on free content, giving out free in-app currency for logging in each day. As people spend more time on the app — which is designed to be addictive — they need more coins or tokens to unlock more episodes of a show, but there’s no way to earn enough to get their fix without shelling out real money.

Just as I’ll never wrap my head around the idea of watching a live streamer play video games, I’ll never truly get why millions of people pay out $80 a month to watch low-budget microdramas with plots so simplistic they could be written by AI. Who are these people?

The sad and self-inflicted decline of the Washington Post, in one chart

The current leadership at the Washington Post would probably argue the publication was already in decline prior to their tenure and that they’re merely trying to right the ship, but here is some pretty good data showing that its relevance took a nose dive almost immediately after its current publisher Will Lewis took control. This is a self-inflicted wound. [Silver Bulletin]

Paramount+ is planning a major move into short-form video, internal documents reveal

From Business Insider:

Paramount Skydance is planning to add a heavy dose of short-form video to its flagship streaming service, according to internal presentations and emails viewed by Business Insider … The documents viewed by Business Insider suggest that these short-form clips on Paramount+ will initially be created from existing content. However, Paramount is also interested in hosting user-generated content, which is the backbone of platforms like YouTube and TikTok. "UGC" was listed in the "Mobile App Brainstorms" section of a Paramount+ priorities presentation viewed by Business Insider.

My immediate question here: what will Paramount do to incentivize creators to post content to its feed? Will it actually share revenue, or just assume creators will migrate to its platform for "exposure"? My guess is it's the latter.

I’m tracking which brands are sponsoring newsletters

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Luckily for you, I’m doing all that work for you. I’ve created a database tracking hundreds of newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches. I’ve logged 2,289 newsletter sponsorships so far, and that number is quickly growing. Check it out.

A Tale of Three Bestseller Lists

Most people probably assume that making it onto the New York Times bestseller list is dependent entirely on the number of copies a book sells. Not only is that not the case — it’s quite common for books to make the list despite being outsold by other books that didn’t make the list — but the NYT also refuses to disclose its methodology for forming the list. Unsurprisingly, this opens it up to criticisms of bias. [Publishing Confidential]

Should news publishers be on Apple News? A U.K. report finds mixed results

Apple News has thus far been a black box in terms of sharing how many subscribers it has and how much revenue it distributes to publishers. One research firm estimates it's sending about $136 million a year to UK publishers, which seems somewhat impressive to me. The US population is more than four times larger than the UK, so some back of the envelope math suggests that it could be sending as much as $664 million to US publishers. Certainly nothing to scoff at. [Nieman Lab]

Instagram Reels Is Good Now

When Reels first launched it mostly consisted of reposted TikToks, but now 75% of video views on Instagram come from content that originated on the platform. Reels also benefits from the fact that people can DM them to their friends on Instagram, whereas on TikTok IRL friends are much less likely to follow each other and are therefore unable to share videos within the app. [Scalable]

A spinoff newsletter that gives tech advice has also grown to 1,200 paying members.

Music game show Track Star lands investment from Gus Wenner

From Axios:

Former Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner has invested in Public Opinion, the company behind popular music game show Track Star, he and CEO Jack Coyne exclusively tell Axios … Wenner has invested a seven-figure sum through his firm, Wenner Media Ventures, and joined Public Opinion as executive chairman … Track Star has quickly risen to popularity, attracting regular passersby and later celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo and David Byrne to listen to songs and be quizzed on the song title and artist. The Verge called it “your favorite musician’s favorite TikTok show” in 2024.

Over the past year, we’ve seen a surge of investment flowing into creator-led companies, with the pace accelerating even further over the last six months. The biggest issue with many of these deals, though, is that they hinge too heavily on a single personality, which severely limits their ability to scale.

I think the smartest money is going toward the creators who are launching spinoff products that can eventually succeed on their own without the backing of the creator. Those types of companies are not only more scalable, but also present the opportunity for an exit. No other company will want to buy you if your entire “product” depends on one or two people working in perpetuity.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Why Atlas Obscura’s “experiences” business model never worked Licensed YouTube content is succeeding on Netflix Clear data showing the Washington Post’s decline The one change Bluesky could implement to make it more competitive with Twitter and Threads How romantasy novelists are generating additional revenue with “subscription boxes” A new Hollywood production company uses YouTube as a content incubator. Spotify doesn’t deserve the hate it gets from musicians.

Let’s jump into it…

Atlas Obscura Turns First Annual Profit in 16-Year History