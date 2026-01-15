Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion invests $200 million in YouTube star MrBeast’s company

From Coindesk:

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), the largest corporate holder of ether, is investing $200 million in Beast Industries, the company behind YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast … Beast Industries reaches more than 450 million subscribers across its YouTube channels and has grown beyond content into consumer products like Feastables chocolate bars and social impact initiatives such as Beast Philanthropy.

I’m usually hugely skeptical of gigantic VC raises for media companies, but I actually think MrBeast is on the kind of trajectory that could lead to a massive exit. Not only has he built one of biggest media distribution systems in the world, but he also recognizes that the media is just the marketing channel and that the real business is dependent on the non-media products he sells. When outlets like Buzzfeed and Vice raised huge amounts of cash, they were basing their valuations on the premise that they’d one day compete with the Metas and Googles of the world for advertising scale. That of course was impossible.

The Math Behind Combining Hulu and Disney+

From Puck:

Disney+ and Hulu’s combined share of U.S. TV viewing time has been stuck below 5 percent since November 2023, according to Nielsen Gauge. And while Hulu shows have begun appearing more frequently in Nielsen’s weekly top 10 over the past five years, Disney+ shows have receded. Meanwhile, Hulu has added 10 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada over the same time period that Disney has only grown by about 4 million. Fully unleashing their synergies, and bringing together their combined 120 million or so U.S. subscribers, would ostensibly create a legit contender to Netflix—or at least a viably competitive product.

I’ve always thought that the merging of Hulu and Disney+ was a foregone conclusion, and that the only reason Disney+ launched as a separate entity in the first place was because Hulu was still partially owned by Comcast.

I kind of find it shocking how little original content is produced for Disney+. Besides the occasional new Marvel or Star Wars show, there’s just not much reason for someone over the age of, say, 12 to open the app on a regular basis. The app had a strong launch, but it’s been clear for a while now that Disney doesn’t have a coherent streaming strategy, so any gains made on Netflix have been lost.

My guess is that the original plan was to produce way more Marvel and Star Wars content on Disney+, but then those franchises churned out so many clunkers that the company had no choice but to rein them in. That left Disney+ without much of a content pipeline.

CBS is experimenting with sponsored content

From Puck:

In recent days, set designers at CBS News have mocked up a backdrop for Evening News that transforms the studio into a dimly lit, mahogany-lined bar, complete with high-backed stools and shelves crowded with crystal decanters and unlabeled whiskey bottles. On one wall, there’s a massive sign that reads, “Whiskey Fridays with Tony Dokoupil,” the show’s new anchor. On the adjacent wall, there’s a “Sponsored By” message above the iconic Victorian-era Jack Daniel’s medallion. This week, the tacky photos of the mock-up leaked to Prem Thakker, a reporter at Zeteo, who published them on X. It’s not exactly clear what Bari Weiss & Co. are trying to manifest here, though it’s also not hard to imagine. A CBS News spokesperson told me that this was “an experimental mock-up” for a non-televised, in-person event, and Jack Daniel’s parentco Brown-Forman issued a statement saying they had no existing or planned sponsorship deals with CBS. Nevertheless, a well-placed CBS News source described it as “an audience engagement idea,” wherein Tony would “engage directly with viewers in person after the show on Fridays,” and also said that there might be some “interaction” with the branding during the show’s final block, suggesting there’s interest in having a corporate sponsor underwrite a portion of the broadcast.

I actually think this is mostly fine. Media companies can’t compete with the large tech platforms in terms of advertising scale, but they can offer a more immersive experience for brands — hence why events are becoming so important for media outlets.

There’s always the risk that a sponsorship can bleed into editorial, but I do think traditional news outlets should look at how creators on platforms like YouTube have driven a lot of value for sponsors without undermining their audiences’ trust.

Pete Davidson Launching Netflix’s First Original Video Podcast

From Deadline:

Pete Davidson is heading into his garage to make a podcast for Netflix. The streamer is launching The Pete Davidson Show – its first original video podcast. The move is significant and forms a major part of the company’s push into the medium … It will be exclusive to Netflix, meaning that it will not appear on any other platforms including audio versions on the Apple podcast app.

Some people in the podcast industry believe you shouldn’t call something a “podcast” unless it’s distributed through RSS. I’m nowhere near as prescriptive as that, but I don’t think you can call something a podcast if there’s no audio-only version of it. This is just a talk show.

Of course, it could just be that Deadline is wrong on that particular fact, but I’ve read Netflix’s original announcement, and there’s absolutely no mention of an audio version. It seems like an odd detail to leave out if they are intending to have one.

Gen Z Media Company NowThis Acquires ‘Salary Transparent Street’ Digital Franchise

From the Wrap:

NowThis has acquired social media franchise “Salary Transparent Street” as it grows its IP and original digital series for Gen Z women. Hosted by Hannah Williams, “Salary Transparent” is a social-first short-form series in which people get honest about how much they really make. Through her on-the-street interviews, Williams breaks down money taboos and sparks conversations about pay equity and career transparency … “As a two-person team, we were limited in our resources and time. NowThis’ team of talented media experts and their connection to millions of young workers ensures that we can set the next generation up for success,” she added.

This is a great example of how a traditional media company can scout the Creator Economy for talent and then entice up-and-coming creators into joining its operations. Creators are extremely eager for help with everything from monetization to marketing to content production. It's just a matter of finding the right incentives to get them on board with a larger media organization.

Behind Prime Video’s Global Partnership Deal Spree

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Amazon’s Prime Video has been on a European content deal spree this week. Earlier on Wednesday, it unveiled carriage partnerships with M6+ in France and RTVE in Spain, providing members there with additional programming, including current affairs, sports and entertainment, for free … Other key recent channel launches include the likes of ITV+ in the U.K., RTL+ in Germany, French soccer streamer Ligue 1+ in France and the U.K., Viaplay in the Netherlands, SkyShowtime in Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden, as well as Apple TV+ across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

So much of the streaming wars coverage paints Netflix and YouTube as the two top players, but I actually think Amazon has positioned itself as potentially the dominant player. It has its main Amazon Prime subscription offering, but beyond a few outliers like Reacher it doesn’t really produce many big hits. But by layering in a marketplace of other SVOD streaming services PLUS hosting a huge inventory of movies that can be purchased/rented, it basically captured a substantial portion of overall TV viewing.

Also, let’s face it: even though its decision to enroll all Prime members into its advertising tier was shitty for users, it instantly delivered a massive advertising inventory that brands were more than happy to fill.

Smooth Media works with the largest knowledge creators and recently acquired a 30-year-old B2B media outlet.

Digg launches its new Reddit rival to the public

From TechCrunch:

The reboot of the early internet online community Digg, a one-time rival to Reddit, is moving forward. The company, which is today back under the ownership of its original founder, Kevin Rose, along with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is launching its open beta to the public on Wednesday. Similar to Reddit, the new Digg offers a website and mobile app where you can browse feeds featuring posts from across a selection of its communities and join other communities that align with your interests. There, you can post, comment, and upvote (or “digg”) the site’s content.

This just seems like a pure nostalgia play. The site just looks like a less-trafficked knock-off of Reddit, and they're simply hoping that enough people fondly remember the old Digg that it'll gain some momentum.

CNN Inks Deal to Stream Video Podcasts From Lemonada

From the Hollywood Reporter:

CNN will bring several podcasts from Lemonada Media to its new streaming offering. Starting Wednesday, CNN will stream the video podcasts Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know, Don’t Listen to Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Alive with Steve Burns, The Dan Buettner Podcast and Since You Asked with Lori Gottlieb and Gretchen Rubin. New weekly episodes of most of the shows and select library episodes of the shows will be available to streaming subscribers Wednesday … While Netflix has called for exclusive video distribution in some of its deals (keeping shows off competitor YouTube), the video episodes on CNN will still be available on other platforms, including YouTube.

This is an interesting move, but it's hard to see it moving the needle much since these podcasts will still be available on YouTube. It's basically filler content for people to stumble across when they're already in the CNN app; nobody will open the app or, more importantly, convert into a paid subscriber to specifically access this content.

