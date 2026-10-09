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A former touring musician is building the next children’s entertainment empire

After spending more than two decades touring with some of the biggest names in music — including the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Eminem, and Selena Gomez — Benji Woerly decided it was time to build something of his own. He turned to an idea his father had dreamed up back in 1994: a fictional world populated by magical creatures called the Soovins. What began as a small passion project has evolved into an animated children’s YouTube channel with more than 138,000 subscribers and several videos that have generated hundreds of thousands of views. And Woerly has much bigger ambitions. He wants to turn The Soovins into a global entertainment franchise that spans streaming platforms, music, merchandise, and live events.

In a recent interview, Woerly discussed how he assembled a production team with virtually no animation experience, why he’s treating YouTube primarily as an audience-building platform rather than a major revenue source, and how he plans to leverage that audience into lucrative distribution and licensing deals.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

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Puck’s Matt Belloni isn’t afraid to burn bridges. Why Apple TV is finally licensing TV series that were originally broadcast elsewhere The sad state of Quartz The most prescient tweet of the last decade What exactly is going on with BuzzFeed’s creator network?

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