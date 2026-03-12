Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

How I Made $290,000 Making 1 Video a Month (Full Breakdown)

This is a 45-minute breakdown of how a YouTuber with 130,000 subscribers generated a solid six-figure income last year. I’ve watched a lot of videos like this, but what stands out is how thoroughly she walks through her process—from choosing affiliate links to negotiating brand deals.

Compared with the biggest YouTube stars, her audience is relatively small. But she demonstrates that a mid-sized creator can still earn a solid middle-class living by optimizing the business side of their channel and squeezing more revenue out of each video. [Aprilynne Alter]

The AI workforce reckoning newsrooms need to understand

AI is moving from experiments to structural change inside companies. Some executives are reporting huge productivity gains. Others are announcing layoffs, pushing adoption mandates, or facing cultural resistance.

But what’s actually happening inside organizations right now?

Artists From 75 Different Countries Made at Least $500,000 On Spotify Last Year

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Spotify said artists from 75 different countries had generated at least $500,000 in streaming royalties last year, compared to 66 the year prior, with about half of an average artist’s streams now coming from outside their home country. “It’s been exciting to watch the business transform over the last 20 years and help music become less centralized,” Joe Hadley, Spotify’s global head of music partnerships and audience, tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “There’s the superstars here, but also the emerging artists and the layer up that can earn a living, and there’s also the globalization of music that has happened alongside it.” … Spotify’s payouts to the industry surpassed $11 billion in 2025, a $1 billion increase from the year prior, and the number of artists who made at least $100,000 last year increased by 1,400 to a total of 13,800. Meanwhile, Spotify reported that a third of artists who made at least $10,000 last year were DIY or at least started off DIY.

Shortly after I read this news, I came across this Threads post by Andrew Southworth:

In 2025 there were 13,800 artists who made at least $100k on Spotify. In 2020 there were 7,800 - so it almost doubled in just 5 years. Back in the height of the CD era, there weren’t even 13,800 artists stocked in record stores. The music industry isn’t perfect, but back in the day chances are you weren’t even making it on the shelf.

YES, THIS. People often criticize Spotify for harming the music industry, but in reality it has opened the floodgates for tens of thousands of artists who would never have had a chance in the 1990s to get their CDs stocked in record stores—let alone persuade radio DJs to play their music.

How Time Turned Events Into Its Biggest Revenue Driver

From Adweek:

The legacy news brand Time has nearly completed that most modern of digital media pivots: After years of gradual transformation, it has now become an events company. This year, revenue from its events business—including the attendant digital footprint of those events—is on pace to represent more than 50% of its total revenue. That’s up from 28% in 2023, according to chief strategy officer Dan Macsai. Within the advertising business specifically, events make up nearly 80% of its revenue.

What’s interesting about Time’s success with live events is that events are typically seen as a business model for B2B media companies, whereas Time is firmly a B2C publisher.

What’s double interesting is that Time’s events strategy is B2B in nature — these aren’t events that are open to the wider public; instead, they cater to influential people in specific industries and are sponsored by companies that want to reach those people. Time essentially built a B2B business model on top of a B2C media company.

The B2C content on Time’s website is monetized through digital ads, but its primary value likely lies in building the brand equity that encourages people to attend and speak at its events.

This local newsletter covering a Dallas suburb has the highest paid conversion rate on Substack

The Coppell Chronicle isn’t your average Substack newsletter. For one, the headlines are incredibly boring. Secondly, there’s really no free version of it, since every issue that’s sent out includes a paywall. But perhaps the most remarkable thing about it is that it’s managed to convert upwards of 40% of its email list into paid subscribers, which is a conversion rate at least 10 times higher than the average Substack newsletter.



What’s more, its owner Dan Koller achieved all this while maintaining his full time job. In a recent interview, Dan explained how he launched the newsletter, why it took off in his Dallas suburb, and whether he thinks other wannabe local news entrepreneurs could copy his model. [Simon Owens]

What Entertainment Might Look Like in 20 Years

From the WSJ:

Today, there is a massive difference between the production quality of the videos we shoot at home and the blockbusters we watch at the movies. In 20 years, however, new technological developments will continue to narrow that gap and make high-quality movie production accessible to everyone. “Film schools are already starting to offer virtual-production programs,” says Paul Warner, a film director and senior instructor at the New York Film Academy. “The thing that’s incredible with the virtual studio is you can do it at home. You don’t have to shoot on location, so it’s much cheaper.”

While I'm skeptical that we'll be able to soon make Marvel-quality, VFX-heavy movies from home, I do think we'll be able to make them for a lot less money. What once cost $200 million might be produced for only a fraction of that amount. Already I'm starting to see VFX work on Instagram Reels that was clearly produced on a shoe-string budget but looks not all that different from Hollywood fare.

With Newpress, Iz and Johnny Harris incubate video journalism for the creator era

Johnny and Iz Harris are doing something genuinely new in the media space by building a launchpad for creator-journalists. They partner with individual reporters, paying them a salary and pairing them with a dedicated video production team. Johnny then uses his massive YouTube channel to help kick-start their audiences, typically by collaborating with the journalist on an investigation and encouraging his viewers to subscribe to the new channel. The approach allows these creator-journalists to scale their audiences far more quickly than they could on their own. [Nieman Lab]

I was actually interviewed for this piece. Here are my full answers to the reporter’s questions:

How common are these production companies for creators? How new does this feel for the news industry?

I’ve listened to a few interviews with Iz and Johnny about how they’re building out their network of YouTubers, and their setup seems somewhat unique in the creator space. They’re allowing their creators to launch YouTube channels under their own names, but New Press retains ownership over the channels and pays them a salary. They also receive some sort of revenue share based on the performance of the channels.

It’s not unheard of for successful YouTubers to scale up and launch new channels, but it’s usually under a more traditional media structure. For instance, the tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has launched multiple channels and podcasts, but he’s still very much the face of them. The Free Press started out as a solo Substack authored by Bari Weiss, but when it scaled up it looked like a more traditional newsroom.

What’s cool about Johnny and Iz’s approach is they’re providing the infrastructure and funding to get a new channel off the ground — which is the hardest part for any solo creator.

How do you view the pros and cons of working as a journalist-creator under a production company vs independently?

One question I have is what happens if a creator leaves their network? Do they get to take their channel with them? One of the biggest benefits of working in the Creator Economy is you get creative freedom and actual ownership over what you create; being part of a network can complicate that if it's not clearly spelled out in your contract what you get to take with you if you decide to leave. Over at Vox Media, we've seen a willingness to hammer out bespoke deals with personalities like Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway that gives them ownership over their podcast RSS feeds. We've also heard horror stories at other companies of creators having to walk away from the channels they built because they didn't own them.

What challenges do you think journalist-creators face in 2026?

I think one of the biggest challenges for solo journalist-creators is finding the time to do actual original reporting. A lot of "news influencers" like, say, Aaron Parnas simply turn on their phone camera and react to breaking news — which certainly has value, but it's not replacing the newsgathering that happens at traditional newsrooms. In order to scale up a media business, you need to publish content constantly, and it's hard to do that unless you're just aggregating news. Some creators like Judd Legum, Eric Newcomer, and Johnny Harris have figured out how to make this work, but they joined the Creator Economy after establishing their personal brands within traditional media outlets. It's much more difficult when you're building an audience from scratch.

ESPN is buying up journalism’s wreckage

Back in 2014, ESPN signaled that it was more firmly rooted in the entertainment business than the journalism business when it suspended Bill Simmons for criticizing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The network was essentially making a calculated decision that it wasn’t in its business interests to antagonize the leagues it partnered with. Over the following decade, ESPN steadily dismantled much of its traditional newsgathering operation.

Weirdly, though, over the past year it has started ramping those operations back up again — most recently by hiring six laid-off sports journalists from the Washington Post. [Awful Announcing]

So what’s going on here? One possibility is that ESPN’s leadership has finally recognized that the company has staked much of its business on licensing rights it doesn’t actually own. Now that better-capitalized tech companies are bidding for those rights, ESPN becomes increasingly vulnerable unless it can build a sizable audience that tunes in for something beyond its live game broadcasts.

YouTube Lays Claim to Another Crown: The World’s Largest Media Company

From the Hollywood Reporter:

YouTube had more than $60 billion in revenue in 2025, parent company Alphabet reported last month. Now, the influential financial research firm MoffettNathanson runs the numbers and comes to the conclusion that YouTube’s estimated $62 billion in 2025 will have allowed it to pass The Walt Disney Co.’s media business, which generated $60.9 billion last year (excluding Disney’s lucrative experiences division).

You could argue that YouTube is still in the early stages of its business growth. The platform has built an almost perfect flywheel: it only pays creators when their content succeeds. That’s a stark contrast to traditional streamers like Netflix and Paramount, which routinely spend hundreds of millions of dollars producing TV shows and films that ultimately flop.

With YouTube, the most successful creators are rewarded through the platform’s revenue-sharing model. They can then reinvest a portion of that income back into their channels, improving production values and attracting even larger audiences.

YouTube can also be endlessly niche-ified, allowing it to serve thousands of fan communities that are individually too small for major streaming companies to target.

In the longterm, I don’t know how traditional Hollywood companies will continue to compete with YouTube unless they change their models to incentivize user generated content. Disney is starting to dabble in it by developing some kind of vertical video feed that will allow subscribers to populate it with AI-generated content using its IP, but I don’t know that this will go far enough.

Inside the YouTube strategy that turned Starter Story into a $2M+ media brand

Pat Walls didn’t originally set out to build a media company. In 2017, he was simply interviewing founders as a side project while working a full-time job, hoping the conversations might spark his next startup idea. But those interviews—published as detailed case studies on a blog called Starter Story—slowly evolved into something much bigger. Over the next eight years, Pat bootstrapped the site into a media business built around thousands of founder stories, growing its audience through a series of distribution pivots that ranged from Reddit to SEO to YouTube. That journey culminated recently in a major milestone: the sale of Starter Story to HubSpot Media for what Pat describes as a “life-changing” amount.

In a recent interview, Pat explained how Starter Story transformed from a scrappy side project into a profitable media brand, why video ultimately became the company’s biggest growth engine, and his decision to shift away from advertising toward higher-priced products and boot camps.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]