Quick hits

1: The New York Times published a good profile of an independent journalist who doggedly covers Iowa politics — both on her website and a Substack account. This isn’t just another “news influencer”; this is someone who rolls up her sleeves and utilizes “records requests, inside sources, open meetings and public information” in her reporting. [NYT] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

But given her left-leaning partisanship, she’s been shut out of a lot of official events.

From the piece:

Her requests for credentials to cover the Iowa House triggered denial after denial; her requests to sit among her peers years ago on the Iowa Senate’s media row met with a similar fate, until authorities booted all reporters from the space. Her attempts to get patched in to Senator Charles Grassley’s news conference calls have ended in frustration; and she has even struggled to get on press distribution lists. At the same time, Ms. Belin isn’t partisan enough to qualify for the red carpet treatment that campaigns around the country are increasingly rolling out for internet influencers, bypassing traditional journalists in favor of friendlier interviews. Three times in this election cycle, Ms. Belin said, she has attended events for Democratic candidates at which influencers got one-on-one interviews with top candidates while reporters were left to ask their questions in a group setting.

To me, this is further evidence that access is overrated as long as reporters have other ways of uncovering information. Donald Trump and the major tech CEOs can limit their interviews to friendly media outlets, but that doesn’t stop enterprising journalists from bypassing them entirely to uncover facts that those in power would rather keep hidden.

2: Creator Spotlight interviewed a physiotherapist who initially started posting videos on Instagram to attract more clients to her practice. But after her account grew to hundreds of thousands of followers, she pivoted to building a much larger business. While she generates some revenue from sponsorships, her biggest bet was launching a software platform that helps clinicians and coaches deliver rehab-focused training online. Slow Ventures, the VC firm that specializes in creator-led businesses, invested $1.1 million in the company.

Given that it’s a B2B product and her audience is largely B2C, she can’t simply advertise the platform on her main Instagram account. She’s had to create funnels to move clinicians and other professionals into a certification program that forces them to use her software — thereby acclimating them to it.

From the piece:

The two funnels can begin with the same Reel. A consumer watches Tayla demonstrate a lower-back warmup and saves it for their next workout; a physical therapist sees the same exercise and recognizes an approach they’d like to bring into their practice. Comment-to-DM automations help move interested viewers toward more specific resources, without forcing Tayla to turn every video into a sales pitch.

I think a lot of media companies that straddle the line between B2C and B2B could learn from this. [Creator Spotlight]

3: One enterprising person looked at the YouTube channels for major news outlets and tallied up the total views of the videos posted on election day. While CNN came out on top for total viewership, NBC’s Kornacki Cam — which was just a live stream helmed by the network’s election analyst Steve Kornacki — seemed to emerge as the real winner with 6.3 million total views. It beat out every other live stream. [Steven Wilson-Beales]

It’s also probably not a coincidence that NBC News won the linear TV ratings as well. [Brian Stelter]

4: Can’t get enough of Hallmark Christmas movies? The company now offers a Christmas-themed cruise, with tickets ranging from $1,500 to $4,000. The catch? It sets sail in October. Hallmark charters the ship from a major cruise line, giving fans a chance to mingle with the C-list celebrities who star in many of its most popular movies. [WSJ] (I used a gift link so you can access the article for free.)

This company wants to fix the broken economics of standup comedy

In some ways, it’s never been a better time to be a standup comedian. In previous eras, aspiring standups had to slowly make their way up through the industry by performing in open mic nights and small venues, but now a few viral video clips on Instagram or TikTok can instantly thrust a new comedian into the spotlight.



But even if a standup has millions of followers on social media, it can be difficult to monetize their fanbase. There’s no easy way to alert followers in a certain geographic area that you’re performing at a local venue, and social media moderation algorithms consistently throttle reach, especially if a comedian talks about controversial topics.



Danny Frenkel and a co-founder launched Punchup in 2023 to solve these problems. His platform allows comedians to place their video content behind a gate that collects users' email addresses and locations. It also allows venues to sell tickets to events directly through Punchup. Comedians can even directly sell their standup specials on the site. Punchup has already attracted several big name comedians to its network, including Shane Gillis and Tom Segura,



In a recent interview, Danny walked through the economics of standup comedy, explained how his experience selling ads on Meta informed Punchup’s service offerings, and outlined his longterm ambitions for the platform.

Check out the interview over here.

In 1994, he launched This is True, one of the first email newsletters, and grew it into a thriving business.