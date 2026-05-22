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Vox’s island of misfit toys

From Adweek:

Penske Media is in line to acquire the brands left over from Vox Media’s breakup, including Eater, The Verge, SB Nation, Popsugar, and The Dodo, according to a person familiar with the matter. The titles were left behind Wednesday when James Murdoch acquired New York Magazine, the Vox Media Podcast Network, and Vox for $300 million.

Honestly…it doesn’t seem like the worst outcome for the remaining Vox Media properties. People like to crack jokes about how Jay Penske owns all the Hollywood trade mags, but he’s actually been a pretty good steward of these brands. The Hollywood Reporter produces excellent journalism that I read and link to all the time, and Variety isn’t half bad either. He’s also been pretty smart about rounding out the Penske Media empire with major event franchises like the Golden Globes and SXSW.

What’s more, Penske Media puts out a lot of high quality journalism while keeping it mostly free to read — something I appreciate since I already pay for way too many news subscriptions. The one downside to this approach is that Penske websites are weighed down with too much abusive ad tech — especially Deadline[.]com — but the tradeoff is mostly worth it.

Plus it helps that Penske already owns 20% of Vox Media through a prior investment.

Founder Pat Walls explained how he monetized thousands of entrepreneur case studies.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Why the biggest YouTubers keep launching their own streaming apps

Business Insider wrote about Theorist, a media company that has a combined 45 million YouTube subscribers and just launched its own dedicated streaming app:

The TheoryVerse membership platform is available through mobile, TV app, and web, provided by Uscreen, an investment-backed startup that helps creators make their own apps. There’s a free tier and two paid tiers costing $6 and $12 a month, respectively. Paying members get access to ad-free episodes, exclusive shows, and community features. Gwen Miller, senior director of strategy and operations at Theorist, said YouTube would always be Theorist’s bread and butter, but that it was important for creators to diversify their businesses away from YouTube and advertising more generally. “YouTube every year gets more and more competition,” Miller said. “Overall, this is a good thing for the ecosystem and for viewers, because they have more choices. But you’re fighting for more eyeballs. It behooves everyone to diversify.”

YouTubers have been building paid membership distribution off YouTube for a long time — in fact, that was the entire premise behind the launch of Patreon. But one thing I’ve noticed in recent years is that the very largest channels are leveraging platforms like Vimeo to build white labeled apps that they fully own and operate.

Why? Well, for one, it’s a recognition that an increasingly large portion of YouTube viewership is occurring on TV screens. Patreon doesn’t have a connected TV app, and these channels don’t want to sacrifice the lean-back experience that often results in the most engaged watching.

What’s more, if you’re going to go through the trouble of moving your audience off a platform you don’t control, you don’t want to simply move them onto another platform you don’t control. When you sign up for a membership on Patreon, you’re giving your credit card info to Patreon, and the creator can’t take that info with them if they try to migrate to another platform. They’d essentially be trading one form of platform dependency for another.

The challenge for these YouTubers is turning their streaming apps into daily habits; after all, when you open up the Roku home screen it doesn’t provide you with a feed of new videos from the apps you subscribe to. You have to specifically navigate to the tile of a streaming service, and that’s an added layer of friction that doesn’t exist on YouTube. The same dynamic applies to a dedicated app on a smartphone.

So these companies have to be incredibly smart about their marketing, leveraging tools like newsletters and push alerts to consistently keep their users engaged. It’s not an insurmountable problem, but more difficult to manage than publishing to a more centralized platform like YouTube or Patreon.

Why comedians are growing more comfortable sharing their best jokes on social media

For most of the social media era, comedians had to walk a fine line: they wanted to leverage social media to build audiences, but they also wanted to hoard all their best jokes so they could be released all at once in a comedy special — either one licensed by a company like Netflix or distributed directly from the comedian.

This meant that most comedians stuck to publishing lame crowd work videos where they’d banter with audiences. Obviously, this was rarely their best material, and I even started blocking these comedians so I wouldn’t have to encounter their stuff in the feed. There are exceptions to the rule, but generally I really hate crowd work because it usually devolves into lowest-common-denominator improv comedy.

But I’ve noticed something recently: more and more comedians are publishing clips of some pretty stellar jokes to Instagram Reels/TikTok/etc. They’re no longer holding the good stuff back.

Why? Well, Scalable interviewed Scott Dunn, the founder of a company that helps comedians develop their IP, and he said that comedians are starting to build more traditional media businesses around their comedy:

The traditional route for comedians went something like this: Perform on stages, hope to be discovered and get a special. Then TikTok gave comedians a way to quickly go viral with their clips, build an audience and get discovered that way. While Dunn told us that those days haven’t ended, more comedians are now developing shows designed specifically for social media, rather than using it just as a discovery channel. Take “Human Trials,” a new YouTube show with comedian Mark Normand. The show keeps the audience’s identity a secret from Normand until moments before he goes on stage. The twist is that the group of 50 audience members all have something in common. In one episode, all audience members were bald men. Another episode featured an audience of just Gen Z girls. “Human Trials” hit 40,000 YouTube subscribers in just 10 days. About a month in, the show has twice as many followers across social platforms and 25 million views across its channels.

Obviously, if your only goal in life is to do standup, then the hour-long Netflix special is still the north star, but this new direct distribution strategy makes it easier for comedians to branch out and build their own IP. They can segue their standup comedy virality into podcasts, game shows, or even acting roles. The standup clips are merely a stepping stone to other opportunities.

How AI can help journalists cover government meetings

Whenever we talk about the rise of news deserts, one point comes up again and again: there are fewer journalists than ever attending government meetings — the kind I cut my teeth on as a young newspaper reporter. And without reporters covering board of supervisors, town council, school board, and zoning board meetings, local citizens gradually become disconnected from the government bodies that have the biggest impact on their daily lives.

One interesting experiment I’ve seen more newsrooms adopt is using AI tools to monitor government meetings and deliver summaries to journalists who couldn’t attend but still want to cover the most newsworthy developments.

For instance, A Media Operator interviewed the person in charge of AI and innovation at Hearst, and he discussed how Hearst reporters are leveraging the tech:

One of our deepest projects is a tool we call Assembly. It’s an internal AI assistant that monitors public meetings across hundreds of bodies in our markets. How it works: When a public meeting video goes online, we grab the audio. We generate a cataloged transcript. Assembly then summarizes the meeting, flags key items, and sends alerts to the relevant reporters and editors. Instead of having a reporter physically in every city or county meeting, they get a digest and can decide: “Is there a story here?” This has led to dozens of scoops and a more systematic way to cover city and school governance.

If there’s one thing AI is pretty good at, it’s distilling information. I speak from experience when I say that these meetings are long and mostly uneventful, and while it’s always better to have a human being in the room, I think this is a legitimately good strategy to help lean newsrooms do more with less.

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Quick hits

Nieman Lab interviewed tech journalist Joanna Stern, who left the Wall Street Journal to launch her own independent newsletter and YouTube channel. [Nieman Lab]

Spotify says it’s now generating $100 million annually from its Audiobooks+ subscriptions. Still a relatively small portion of the overall audiobook market, but it’s not insignificant. [TechCrunch]

“While tens of thousands of titles in Audible are voiced by AI, listener reviews generally seem to dislike the narrator, saying it lacks emotion, especially for romance titles.” I think most people would be fine with AI-generated voices narrating articles for them, but it doesn’t surprise me that they want an actual human to voice their novels. [Bloomberg] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

This former TV writer now produces prestige audio dramas for Audible, iHeart, and Spotify

For years, Hollywood writer Aaron Tracy built his career inside the traditional television system, writing for shows like Law & Order and navigating the endless cycle of pilots, canceled series, and development purgatory that defines much of the TV business. But over the last several years, Tracy has quietly carved out a very different kind of entertainment career: producing serialized audio dramas for platforms like Audible and iHeart. Along the way, he’s worked with everyone from Aaron Paul to Lizzy Caplan to Glenn Powell, helping pioneer a form of storytelling that sits somewhere between television, audiobooks, and podcasting.

In a recent interview, Tracy explained why audio dramas offer writers far more creative freedom than television, how he packages and sells narrative shows to platforms like Audible and iHeart, and the surprisingly lean production process behind large-scale audio series.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]