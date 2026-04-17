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Video podcasts still need to cater to their audio-only audiences

The WSJ reports on an annoying trend within the podcast space — programming that can really only be enjoyed in a video format:

Jordan Blair was behind the wheel when she realized she had picked the wrong podcast to listen to. “Today, we’re touching down in the ’70s to talk about Chippendales. Not these guys. Theeeese guys, whose name strangely comes from…this guy,” Harvey Guillén, host of “Killer Stories,” said in the episode’s intro. “Who? What?” Blair recalled thinking. Then she remembered: “Killer Stories” had begun offering a video version. “When I realized that there was not going to be any context given, I was a little annoyed,” said Blair, a 35-year-old from Idaho. “I had to find something else to listen to.”

I understand why most of the podcast industry has expanded into video — I’ve been advocating for it since at least 2022. But any good host should always be aware of what their audio-only audience can’t see. When I’m conducting an interview and a guest references something on screen, I’ll pause to explain what just happened. It’s not that hard.

Video audiences are valuable, but audio listeners tend to be more loyal. They actively seek out your podcast, subscribe to it, and are far more likely to listen to every episode. Video audiences, by contrast, are often more transient. That’s also why audio ads continue to command higher CPMs than their video counterparts.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

A podcast that capitalizes on its scarcity

The Acquired podcast only publishes eight episodes per year — four in the spring and four in the fall — and only sells two sponsorship slots per episode, one presenting and the other midroll. What’s more, it requires a brand to sponsor an entire season, which means there are only two sponsorship slots per season.

That scarcity approach allows it to generate at least $2 million per episode. From NetInfluencer:

Acquired, the business history podcast hosted by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, lists its Fall 2029 presenting sponsorship at $6.5 million. Seasons through Fall 2027 are fully sold out, and presenting slots for both 2028 seasons have already been claimed as well. Each new episode typically receives over one million downloads in its first six months, and the show has often ranked among the top technology podcasts on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The founders report that the audience has doubled every year since the show’s debut.

That kind of success is incredible, but probably would be almost impossible to replicate. Like it or not, the best way to build an online audience is through consistency. Quality matters, yes, but so does momentum, and it’s difficult to build momentum when you’re only putting out a piece of content once every other month.

Believe me, I’d love nothing more than to spend most of my time on longform reporting. The economics are just too brutal.

6AM City co-founder Ryan Heafy insists he’s not trying to replace human journalists.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Taboola doesn’t deserve its bad reputation.

In late 2025, Taboola launched an “AI search engine” that publishers can embed on their websites, and Press Gazette reports that the ads displayed within the engine get high engagement:

Taboola’s AI search engine is being used by up to one in six users on publisher websites that have rolled it out, the adtech company has said. Adverts next to Deeper Dive answers are now providing higher conversion rates than traditional website ad slots, CEO Adam Singolda told Press Gazette.

People like to deride Taboola as a “chumbox” platform — making fun of the clickbaity posts that sometimes appear in its article recommendation widget — but I actually think it’s an incredibly innovative company that solved the chief problem facing web publishers: display ads suck and nobody clicks on them.

If you look at the rise of advertising behemoths like Facebook, Instagram, Google, and even Amazon, they all have one thing in common: they developed self-service native ad solutions. That’s because the best way to get people to engage with an ad is to make it look like all the other content they see as they scroll their feed.

Yet media outlets never learned this lesson. We’ve known for 30+ years that banner/display ads are almost always ignored, yet no legacy publisher tried to build tools that could address this problem.

Taboola created a solution, but the media industry always held it at arm’s length, when instead it should have embraced Taboola and worked to get higher quality advertisers using it.

Taboola became associated with clickbait largely because it was adopted early by made-for-advertising websites. These sites relied on a form of arbitrage: they bought cheap traffic through Taboola and then monetized it by filling their pages with programmatic display ads.

But if Taboola was more widely embraced by premium brands, then they would easily price out the MFA websites. The ads would get more engagement, and then advertising agencies would be incentivized to allocate more of their budget toward traditional media.

Instead, the media industry continues to remain invested in programmatic display advertising that gets no engagement and creates a terrible user experience for website visitors. I just don’t get it.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Why a breakup of Vox Media makes sense Will video podcasts be Netflix’s gateway into news? How successful do Netflix and Hulu’s video podcasts need to be?

Let’s jump into it…

Why a breakup of Vox Media makes sense