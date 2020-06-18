Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my tech and media newsletter. If you've received it then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Hey all! So I don't have a ton of newsletter content this week, mostly because I've been bogged down with a heavy load of client work.

Ok, on to this week's media news.

A lot of times when you think a creator is an "overnight success," it actually turns out they put in countless hours of work before they blew up. [link]

We don't always think of Amazon as a media powerhouse, but think of all the media properties it owns: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible, Kindle publishing, and the Echo. I'd buy that all these assets add up to $500 billion in value. [link]

The New York Times doubles down on the theory that live virtual events lead to increased intimacy with subscribers and potential subscribers. [link]

A lot of TikTok stars talk about how their stardom seemed almost "accidental." You don't hear that phrase used with a lot of other platforms, which often require a lot of grueling hard work to build a following. [link]

Want to keep a new subscriber from canceling their subscription? Get them addicted to as many of your newsletters and podcasts as possible. [link]

Some really good food for thought here as to whether Facebook and Google "stole" advertising from newspapers. The basic thesis is that, even if Google and Facebook disappeared tomorrow, most of that revenue wouldn't flow back to newspapers. [link]

Interesting history of how Quartz went from trying to appeal to high income readers and luxury advertisers to struggling to survive when advertising revenue plummeted. [link]

Know how so many publishers are reporting massive increases in paid subscribers during Covid? A lot of those are being lured by huge discounts, which will result in sizable churn once they expire. [link]

