Vanity Fair is Conde Nast's awkward middle child

Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones announced recently she’s stepping down, and the New York Times interviewed several industry veterans about whether they’d want her job given the challenging economics for magazines:

“The answer is an unequivocal yes, it’s a great job,” said David Granger, the editor of Esquire from 1997 to 2016. “I wouldn’t touch that job,” said Farrah Storr, who left her role as the editor in chief of the British edition of Elle in 2021 to join Substack. Ms. Storr said she had become frustrated with the industry after rounds of layoffs and shrinking advertising revenue made it harder to put out a good magazine.

I think the biggest problem facing Vanity Fair is it sits at this awkward middle point between the New Yorker and Vogue. It engages in the high-brow, longform reporting of the former while also pursuing the aesthetically-pleasing, celebrity-driven photo spreads of the latter. It certainly doesn't help that whoever takes the job has to report directly to Anna Wintour, who of course runs Vogue.

Its monthly cadence also doesn't help. Part of the reason the New Yorker's subscription strategy has been so successful is because it's putting out such an incredible volume of longform reporting, whereas Vanity Fair just doesn't have that same sort of metabolism. Sure, it has some web-only content, but its online columns have nowhere near the reporting quality that can be found in its monthly print features.

Netflix needs a Disneyfication strategy

WSJ reports that Netflix has ambitions to double its revenue by 2030:

The company, which had 301.63 million global subscribers at the end of last year, wants to end 2030 with around 410 million … Netflix executives have told staff they plan to focus on increasing subscribers overseas, particularly in markets with high broadband penetration such as India and Brazil.

The challenge here for Netflix is that the US streaming market is pretty saturated and much of the foreign market that's still up for grabs can't afford pricey subscriptions and therefore requires substantial discounts.

The only true route to doubling revenue would involve a Disneyfication strategy — essentially squeezing more non-media revenue out of its IP. It needs to drastically increase its merchandise offerings and build out some sort of live experience that can rival Disney’s theme parks in terms of scale. Its video game division also has the potential to reach new customers, but thus far Hollywood studios have had pretty spotty track records at launching blockbuster games.

CNN should avoid launching too many separate subscription products

The Financial Times has some new details on how Mark Thompson is shaping CNN’s subscription strategy. Basically, he’s broadening its remit outside of political news and weighing the launch of multiple separate subscription products:

Thompson described the launch this year as a “non-news digital product, though it might be heavy in information”, initially in the US before taking it to customers around the world. The service is expected to have more features and lifestyle content. “We’re beginning to build out a suite of digital products, principally with a subscription thesis,” he said, adding that attempts to introduce a paywall for some of CNN’s online content were ahead of target while it was still “early days”.

It's probably a good thing that Mark Thompson realizes that CNN needs to diversify beyond hard news when building out its subscription offerings. One of my most consistent critiques of cable news channels is they’re just too narrowly focused on DC politics, which often leaves their programming stale and repetitive — especially since there are only one or two major political narratives on any given day. Broadening CNN's remit will capture consumers who aren't very tuned into politics during non-election years.

I think it's a mistake though for CNN to launch multiple subscription products rather than simply bundling all its offers into a single subscription. Sure, this strategy sort of worked for the New York Times, but in recent years the Grey Lady has made a much heavier push toward bundled subscriptions. With multiple subscription offerings, you risk confusing customers and increasing churn. From a marketing perspective, it's just so much easier to promote a single tier, and then CNN can later launch spin-off subscriptions if it sees a consumer appetite for them.

Some good longform stuff

This is a fun interview with Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway, two Bloomberg editors who have seen huge increases in their podcast downloads and newsletters subscribers ever since Trump announced his disastrous tariff policies. [Vanity Fair]

Utah passed a state law that was ostensibly focused on ensuring parenting vloggers don't exploit their children, but it was so vaguely worded it could be used to target any content that features children at all — even from channels that are actually run by those children. Some experts believe the law could also serve as a legal cudgel against journalists who report on child exploitation and other youth issues. [Usermag]

If you're one of those people who is alarmed that big franchise movies are crowding out indie films, then you should know there are some absolutely amazing indie filmmakers posting stuff to YouTube. Sure, this isn't a feature-length movie, but it's only a matter of time before the economics of YouTube support much more ambitious projects. [SuprOrdinary]

One of the most popular history podcasts is regularly criticized by academic historians for being ahistorical. Daryl Cooper built a huge conservative audience by reframing historical events to align more with right-wing beliefs. He provides gloss of intellectualism to promote what are essentially authoritarian, nationalist policies. [NYT]

Saudi Arabia had ambitions to build its own entertainment juggernaut, but the conservative, religious culture in the region has made it difficult for groundbreaking films/TV shows to be made. It's also prohibitively expensive to fly in outside talent. When you consider that Hollywood productions are aided by decades of institutional knowledge, it makes sense that LA’s creative output can't be replicated in just a few short years, even if someone is willing to throw billions of dollars at such an effort. [Business Insider]

Before the age of Google, New York paid a large team of librarians to man the phones and essentially answer any factual question that came in. They were always required to cite a source and therefore could never simply answer from memory. Callers were limited to either three questions or five minutes, whichever came first, and it was a high-stress job for the librarians, often leading to burnout. [Hedgehog Review]

Bloomberg’s smart newsletter strategy