Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: Business Insider wrote about the rise of “sitcoms” on shortform video platforms like TikTok and Instagram. These shows feature recurring characters, but each episode tells a standalone story. I actually think this format is much better suited to these platforms than microdramas, which require viewers to watch episodes in chronological order — something that doesn’t mesh particularly well with algorithmic recommendations. [Business Insider]

I also think this could be a great way for creators to develop IP that they can eventually sell to streaming services. Remember, Broad City started as a YouTube web series with episodes that were only three minutes long before being adapted into a Comedy Central show. I’m actually surprised more comedy creators haven’t tried to follow that same playbook.

2: Net Influencer profiled two dental hygienists who started uploading candid videos of themselves at the office and were surprised when they blew up on TikTok. Now they have millions of followers across social media and have expanded their collaboration into a longform podcast, which unlocked new sponsorship opportunities. [Net Influencer]

3: A new report “found that 72.3% of respondents would like one place to browse content across streaming services, up from 66% in 2025. The figure rises to 78% among viewers aged 18–24, a significant increase from 58% last year.” [Too Much TV]

Most of the streaming platforms — Roku, Amazon Prime, Apple TV — have some sort of hub that recommends shows and movies from the apps you subscribe to, but for the most part you have to click into each individual streaming app to gain a comprehensive understanding of its offerings. Overall, I think the mainstream streaming apps still have a very TV-centric approach to content recommendations, meaning that what you see on the homepage is largely dependent on the decisions made by the executives at those streaming companies. If they drop $100 million on a new season of a TV show, then you can be sure to have that show pushed on you every time you open the app.

Compare this to the YouTube homepage, which is almost completely content agnostic and entirely dependent on an algorithm to root out your interests. What’s more, it has a pretty much endless supply of content spread out over thousands of micro niches, meaning it will almost always be able to surface something that will interest you. Even the most well-funded traditional streaming companies can’t even begin to compete with that level of specificity — hence why YouTube is becoming the go-to streaming app you open whenever you don’t know what you want to watch.

This is why I can’t help but wonder if companies like Netflix have learned the wrong lessons from YouTube’s success. Maybe instead of investing in low-cost creator and podcast content, it should be doubling down on tentpole, premium series that give consumers a reason to open up the Netflix app. Otherwise, I don’t know how it could ever amass enough content to compete with YouTube in the ambient TV wars — not unless it opens its platform to UGC, which is a distinct possibility.

How a former hedge fund analyst built a six-figure newsletter covering Asia’s overlooked stocks

Michael Fritzell doesn’t fit the typical profile of a newsletter writer. Before launching Asian Century Stocks, he spent 15 years inside the machinery of global finance — working in investment banking, buy-side firms, and eventually managing money for a wealthy family in Singapore. A Swedish native who studied Chinese at Peking University, Michael built a career analyzing overlooked equities across China and Southeast Asia. When he struck out on his own to launch the Asian Century Stocks newsletter in 2021, he wasn’t experimenting with a side hustle — he was walking away from a traditional finance track to build a niche media business focused on Asian stocks that most Western investors ignore

Launched on Substack and now operating independently, Asian Century Stocks sells in-depth, 40- to 60-page research reports to paying subscribers, many of whom are professional investors accustomed to paying banks tens of thousands of dollars a year for comparable research. Michael positioned himself as a bridge between local Asian markets and global capital — offering deeply reported, independent analysis without the conflicts that often accompany sell-side research.

In a recent interview, he explained how he went from anonymous finance professional to six-figure recurring revenue newsletter operator, why he ultimately left Substack for Ghost, and what it takes to monetize serious financial research in a tightly regulated industry.

Check out the interview over here.

Codie Sanchez finds interesting ways to make money and then reverse engineers them for her audience.