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Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: Am I the only journalist who’s constantly annoyed by how little regard PR people seem to have for my time? Not only do they send me pitches about things I couldn’t care less about, but then they follow up two or three times, essentially forcing me to read the same irrelevant pitch over and over again.

Or how about the PR people who add me to mass email lists I never opted into, ensuring that I’m notified of every minor development involving their clients, no matter how inconsequential?

This is why I’ve become extremely petty about sending PR people to spam and permanently blocking them from my inbox. Send me a pitch about a beat I don’t even cover? Spam. Follow up three times on a pitch I’ve already ignored? Spam. Make it painfully obvious that you’ve added me to your company’s press distribution list without my permission? Spam, spam, spam.

My block list now contains thousands of email addresses, and yet I’m still blocking upwards of 10 PR people a day. I can’t even imagine how much time I’d be wasting if I hadn’t adopted this policy a few years ago.

After I posted this complaint on social media, one of my commenters chimed in with this tidbit: “Business journalist from South America here. PR firms have turned into email marketing companies. An executive at one of these firms admitted to me that—in the tech sector alone—they have a database of 6,000 journalists to whom they send everything by default: the irrelevant, the useless, and the stuff you’d never publish.”

On Twitter, Semafor journalist Dave Weigel had this to say: “I now add irrelevant PR pitches to spam immediately. If I emailed someone for a quote who had never worked on the topic I’m writing about, I wouldn’t be offended if they did the same.”

And on LinkedIn, my friend Ernie Smith gave this advice: “My suggestion: Launch a separate email account just for pitches, have it folder to a filtered subfolder, and then check it when you feel like it. It requires pressuring Cision and other similar resources to send to that email and not your main email. That’s what I do now. It has done wonders.”

2: The Hollywood Reporter has a good deep dive into the current state of Cocomelon, which I consider to be the most impressive IP powerhouse to have emerged from the Creator Economy. It’s managed to land huge licensing deals with Netflix and Disney without having to sacrifice its YouTube distribution, and its focus on evergreen nursery rhymes allows it to treat video as a kind of top-of-the-funnel marketing channel to get kids listening incessantly on music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Add in its massive merch offering — with its prime placement in outlets like Walmart and Target — and you have an almost perfect content flywheel.

And next year the company is introducing a theatrical film release to that flywheel. The only thing missing from the equation is a major theme park or cruise integration. [Hollywood Reporter]

In fact, I’d say its only weakness is its fan base ages out fairly early, which could become a problem as the human population’s birthrate continues to plummet. Compare that to, say, Disney, which produces plenty of content geared toward adults.

3: The podcast company Goalhanger just announced a joint venture with a longtime Guardian columnist that will include launching a newsletter on Substack. [Press Gazette]

This is part of a broader trend I’ve been tracking in which more traditional media companies are launching Substack-exclusive publications. It reflects a growing recognition that Substack is no longer just a publishing platform for solo creators. It’s evolved into an entire audience engagement ecosystem, much like the major social networks. But unlike most of those networks, Substack allows publishers to collect email addresses and convert their audiences directly into paying subscribers.

Even Spotify is getting in on the Substack game. Over the past few months, at least three prominent hosts from its Ringer network have launched their own publications on the platform: Sean Fennessey, Zach Lowe, and Bryan Curtis. Two of those newsletters have already enabled paid subscriptions.

How a failed horror movie director co-founded one of the most popular yoga channels on YouTube

There was a time 20 years ago where if you filmed a horror movie on a tight enough budget, you could plausibly turn a profit from the DVD sales alone. Unfortunately for Chris Sharpe, his entry into the horror genre came just as the DVD market was collapsing, and so his career as a movie director fizzled out after he made only one film.



Luckily, one of the stars of that film, Hilah Johnson, had a strong onscreen presence and a penchant for cooking, and together they launched Hilah Cooking, a YouTube channel that eventually grew to over 450,000 subscribers. Then a few years later Chris teamed up with another co-star from that movie, Adriene Mishler, to launch Yoga With Adriene, which now has over 13 million subscribers on YouTube.



In a recent interview, Chris walked through how he and his collaborators launched both channels, why Hilah decided to eventually end her channel, and the massive success they’ve seen building a yoga streaming app.

You can check out the interview over here.