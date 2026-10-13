Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter

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Brandon Wenerd's avatar
Brandon Wenerd
Oct 13

I often tell PR people that what they are asking for is free advertising, not coverage, especially when the same names keep showing up in my inbox because of whatever database scrape they use (Cision, usually, I think). They don't like hearing this, of course, but I think it's an important way to set boundaries and establish a professional tone that keeps doors open. Occasionally, it leads to legit paid advertising opportunities. It drives me crazy when PR treats media so coldly, gamifying it for a client's marketing objectives as cheaply or freely as possible.

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Aaron M. Renn's avatar
Aaron M. Renn
Oct 13

I too am buried under a blizzard of PR pitches, many of which are scams in disguise. The latter never include an unsubscribe like, and use things like rotating domains and email addresses to make them impossible to block. I actually had to have Claude help me create a Google Apps script to filter out one of the more obnoxious senders that was using these techniques (they shared a particular header in common, but Gmail can't filter on it directly).

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