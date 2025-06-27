Editor’s note: This article was produced by Carson Brunson, a freelance writer based in Nashville.

It’s July 2009, and college student Josh Weidling is filming John Keefe, the drummer for Boys Like Girls, as he points out the multiple TVs on his band’s tour bus. Keefe is sporting oversized sunglasses, a beanie, and a leather jacket with the collar popped. “We have a TV… and another TV,” Keefe says. “And some sound systems… and about 10 controllers that I don’t know how to use.” He gestures to the pile. “I still don’t know how to use the TV.”

Weidling, behind the camera, follows Keefe into the kitchen to get shots inside the refrigerator and pantry before moving on to the bathroom, bunks, and even a lounge.

Growing up in a Chicago suburb, Weidling never imagined getting inside access to bands’ tour buses. He was more of a sports guy, after all; music was barely on his radar. But after attending his buddy’s band’s first gig, the high schooler became enamored with the local music scene.

Soon, he began promoting local bands through MySpace — and eventually organized entire shows. He’d scout out venues (local coffee shops, bars, and VFW halls), select a headliner and the supporting acts, and hire staff. At the end of the night, he’d split money from ticket sales or door fees accordingly.

After graduating in 2008, Weidling moved to Iowa City to attend the University of Iowa. But he wasn’t keen on starting his business over in a new location. And besides, the town didn’t have much of a music scene.

That’s when he had the idea for Digital Tour Bus, a series of behind-the-scenes, “MTV Cribs” style interviews that takes viewers inside bands’ tour buses, RVs, vans — and even cars.

“Whatever a band was touring in, I wanted to see it,” Weidling said.

Today, nearly 16 years and more than 9,000 videos later, Weidling has amassed over 500,000 followers across YouTube and social media. In a recent interview, Weidling pulled back the curtain to explain how Digital Tour Bus has evolved through the eras (from MySpace to TikTok), why he still works a full-time job in marketing, and what’s next.

Let’s jump into the findings…

Convincing musicians to speak to him

When Weidling launched Digital Tour Bus, he thought of it as another way to promote bands. Instead of booking them for a show, he’d feature them in a video posted online, which would lead to more followers, more streams, and more fans. Plus, he could still leverage his strength as a facilitator — reaching out to bands, scheduling shoots, creating content, and publishing videos.