This writer generates over $200k a year teaching other creators how to use Substack

Sarah Fay didn’t join Substack because she had grand plans to launch an independent media career; in reality, her memoir was about to be released by Harper Collins, and the team there urged her to launch a newsletter on the platform as a way of promoting the book.

That first newsletter was a bit of a flop. “I think in two years, I did not get one new subscriber.” But because she was associated with a major book publisher, she was put in touch with Sophia Efthimiatou, the head of writer relations at Substack, who jumped on the phone with her and gave tips on growing an audience. After that call, Fay’s newsletter grew by 2,000 subscribers in six months.

By that point, she was obsessed with Substack and all the growth opportunities it offered for creators, and Fay found herself jumping on calls to give other writers advice on how to build their own paid newsletters. Eventually, this led to the launch of “Substack Writers at Work,” a publication that offers “expert guidance … to build your platform, get real engagement, double and triple and 10x your subscribers, and earn the income you deserve.”

In a recent interview, Fay explained her approach to content creation, how she divided her services into three separate subscription tiers, and why she thinks Substack is different from every publishing platform that came before it.

You can check out our interview below:

What happened to all those “brand studios” publishers were launching?

Adweek reported on the advertising operations at Dirt, a media company that bills itself as the “Conde Nast of newsletters.” Its ad campaigns are highly bespoke and positioned as collaborations between brand and editorial:

“I try to treat advertising briefs as creative prompts,” said Dirt cofounder Daisy Alioto. “Our partnerships are more like streetwear-style collaborations, like Supreme doing a Metrocard, than traditional advertising.” … … The intentionally bespoke approach is meant to offer an alternative for brands uninterested in competing with algorithms for the attention of their audiences, said Alioto.

This is basically a form of native advertising, and reading about it reminded me of how much the large media companies have pivoted away from building their own native advertising operations in recent years. In the early 2010s, every single legacy news outlet was launching some sort of "brand studio" that was trying to emulate the sponsored content offerings at companies like Buzzfeed and Vice, but they all figured out fairly quickly that this business model doesn't scale very well and the margins aren't all that great. The brands never gave up tight control on their messaging, and any creative output had to go through a huge bureaucracy that usually sanded off all the creativity.

I think the outlets making this model work are the smaller ones like Dirt. Because they don't need to achieve massive scale to justify the effort, they can land just a handful of these brand campaigns a year and generate just enough revenue to fund their editorial operations.

What made 1990s-era glossy magazines so special?

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has a new memoir out, and most of the media coverage around it has focused on his depictions of the lavish spending that was common during the magazine industry’s golden age. Here’s Bloomberg:

When Carter joined the magazine, one woman was paid $350,000 a year to style eight covers (and nothing else). During a contract negotiation with Leibovitz, the magazine’s in-house photographer, talks ground to a halt over a $250,000 difference between what she wanted and what the magazine would pay; the impasse was broken by Si Newhouse,Vanity Fair’s owner, who informed Carter, “We don’t want to nickel-and-dime them.”

Will the media ever get to the point where it can engage in the sort of profligate spending that was common in the glossy magazine era? Probably not, since a modern media outlet will never achieve the kind of monopoly on attention those magazines once had.

I guess my lingering question is why magazines alone achieved this special status. Why don't you hear similar stories about exorbitant expense accounts and catered lunches at newspapers and TV newsrooms? I mean, I know those outlets had much healthier profit margins back then, but there was something uniquely ostentatious about how magazines spent their resources, and I don't understand why this was the case.

Is it finally time for local newspapers to ditch their print editions?

The WSJ profiled a New Jersey tech executive who’s bought up over 92 community newspapers and is struggling to make them profitable:

Today, the top 30 or so of [Jeremy] Gulban’s newspapers are profitable, about 30 post mediocre results and about 30 are losing money. The company had $30 million in revenue last year and wasn’t profitable overall … … On a recent call with some of his journalists, Gulban announced that to save money, some newspapers he owns will soon be printed digitally on oversize white office paper in a tabloid newspaper size. Those changes were spurred on by an expected 25% tariff on the newsprint the company sources from Canada, a tariff proposed by President Trump.

I think a major problem for so many legacy newspapers is they just won't let go of their print editions, even though there's plenty of evidence print is not a major revenue driver. I mean, it's telling that just about every local news startup that launches today is digital only. Maybe it still makes sense for large national outlets like the New York Times to maintain their print run, but local newspapers are wasting scarce resources by continuing their print operations.

After I posted about this on social media, I got some pushback. Here’s Austin Cassidy:

Since the businesses (at best) only support 1-2 people on the editorial side, it's awfully hard to move small town weeklies entirely onto the Internet. If they cut the print edition, they lose some of their older readers and advertisers. They also lose their status in people's minds as "the town paper" and wind up in direct competition with amateurs and partisans on social media. Ad rates are much worse and paywalling content for a tiny subscriber base is a losing game.

And here was my response:

I've heard the argument, but I'm skeptical that the print edition adds enough value to outweigh its costs — not just to print and deliver the paper, but to actually design it each and every week. The last time I worked at a weekly paper basically the entire staff dropped everything one day a week just to put it all together. That's a 20% reduction in productivity that could have been devoted to more reporting.

Are movie theaters just loss leaders for streaming apps?