For decades, the local newspaper business was built around a simple premise: a single organization could own dozens — or even hundreds — of publications, centralize key business operations, and generate enough revenue through advertising and subscriptions to support large newsrooms spread across multiple communities.

But as that model collapsed, the industry’s response often swung in the opposite direction. Journalists left legacy institutions and launched independent outlets designed to be smaller, leaner, and more connected to their communities. The problem was that many of those founders suddenly had to become experts in everything else required to run a media company: technology, advertising, payments, audience development, and customer support.

That tension sits at the center of what Erin Millar has spent more than a decade trying to solve. As a journalist turned entrepreneur, she first approached the problem by building her own media company, The Discourse, which experimented with new models for community journalism. But eventually she arrived at a different conclusion: The future of local news might not come from building another centrally owned chain. It might come from creating the infrastructure that allows hundreds of independent publishers to operate like a network.

That idea became Indiegraf, a software and services company that now supports 180 local communities across North America and beyond. Rather than acquiring publications and controlling their editorial strategies, Indiegraf provides the shared technology, revenue tools, and operational support that independent publishers often struggle to build on their own.

In a recent interview, Millar explained why she believes the future of local news will be built around networks rather than traditional chains, how Indiegraf helps publishers generate revenue, and why consolidation may actually strengthen independent media.

Let’s jump into it…

Learning what local journalism needed by building a news outlet first

Before launching Indiegraf, Millar spent years trying to solve the local news problem from inside the industry.

Her background was in journalism, where she worked as an education reporter for a national newspaper in Canada. Over time, she noticed that the traditional beat reporter model was disappearing. There were fewer journalists dedicated to deeply understanding specific communities and subjects.

That led her and several other journalists to launch The Discourse in 2014. The company’s earliest incarnation was not a traditional local news operation. Instead, it experimented with collaborative journalism projects that could be distributed through existing media organizations.

The underlying question was how journalism organizations could do more with less.

“Considering we’re so resource constrained in the journalism field, how can we reorganize how we use those resources to have the most impact possible?” Millar said.

Eventually, The Discourse evolved into a network of six local news outlets focused on communities where the traditional newspaper model was struggling — including smaller towns, rural areas, and underserved communities. The model relied heavily on memberships, sponsorships, and direct relationships with readers rather than chasing scale through advertising.

But as The Discourse expanded, Millar noticed something important: the strongest local journalism came from people who were deeply embedded in the communities they covered.

That created a strategic dilemma. If The Discourse simply continued expanding into more markets, it risked recreating the same centralized chain model that had failed so many local newspapers.

“What we learned was how important it was to have that incentive of a local journalist working, serving their own community,” Millar said. “That brought us to really believe in a different ownership model.”

The insight that eventually shaped Indiegraf was that editorial control needed to remain local, but the business infrastructure did not.