For years, affiliate-driven product review sites operated on a relatively simple premise: publish enough content, rank on Google, and convert search traffic into commissions. It was a model that rewarded scale, keyword targeting, and a working knowledge of search algorithms. But over the past several years, that playbook has been steadily breaking down. Google’s increasing skepticism toward affiliate content, the rise of AI-generated reviews, and the introduction of AI-powered search summaries have all chipped away at the foundation that once sustained these businesses.

Andrew Palermo’s company, Prudent Reviews, offers a revealing case study in how a modern affiliate media business can adapt to that shifting landscape. What began as a scrappy side project built on SEO has evolved into a multi-platform media brand anchored by video, direct audience relationships, and diversified revenue streams. In the process, Palermo has moved from chasing Google traffic to building something far more resilient—an audience that actively seeks him out.

In a recent interview, Palermo explained how his background in affiliate marketing shaped his approach to building Prudent Reviews, why Google’s shifting algorithms and the rise of AI forced him to rethink his entire traffic strategy, and how video ultimately became the foundation of a more durable media brand, one that’s mostly protected from AI chatbots.

Let’s jump into it…

From Affiliate Insider to Publisher

Before launching Prudent Reviews, Palermo spent years on the other side of the affiliate economy. His early career in marketing included a stint at a large insurance company, where he worked directly with publishers to drive customer acquisition through affiliate partnerships. That experience gave him a clear window into how the ecosystem functioned—and more importantly, where it fell short.

“We partnered with a bunch of publishers who were either helping people shop for insurance or reviewing insurance companies,” he explained. “I saw what the website was doing and I thought to myself, I could do something like that.”

What stood out wasn’t just the mechanics of affiliate deals, but the quality of the content itself. Many of the sites earning commissions weren’t producing original reporting or hands-on reviews. Instead, they relied on generic summaries, stock imagery, and lightly reworked product descriptions. That gap between what users needed and what publishers were delivering became the foundation of Palermo’s strategy.

“I saw a lot of low-quality content,” he said. “Even as a solo person, I was like, I could create a better article than that.”

Building a Business One Product at a Time

When Palermo launched Prudent Reviews in 2018, he did so with minimal investment and no expectation of immediate returns. He spent roughly $100 to get the site online and began by reviewing products he already owned.

“I was very scrappy,” he said.

That constraint shaped the editorial approach. Rather than trying to compete on volume, Palermo focused on depth. Each review was based on firsthand testing, original photography, and practical insights—an approach that mirrored the early success of sites like Wirecutter but executed at a much smaller scale.

One of his earliest breakthroughs came from a review of All-Clad cookware, which he already owned. After testing it extensively and documenting the results, the article climbed to the top of Google’s rankings. “And I was like, wow, this might actually work.”

Still, success didn’t come quickly. Palermo published roughly 50 reviews over six months before seeing meaningful traffic, operating under the assumption—common among SEO practitioners—that new sites required a “sandbox” period before Google would trust them.

Scaling Through Systems, Not Headcount

As traffic and revenue began to grow, Palermo introduced a more structured content strategy. Each product purchase was treated as a content asset that could generate multiple articles. A single cookware brand, for example, might yield a primary review, comparison pieces, and how-to guides.

“If I bought a brand, I knew I could make 10 to 15 pieces of content with it,” he explained.

This approach allowed him to maximize output without dramatically increasing costs. Eventually, he layered in a team of contractors—including writers, editors, and researchers—but maintained tight control over the core value proposition: the testing itself.

“I would get the product, test it, record all the data, and then pass it off,” he said. “They were putting it into words to help scale it.”

The result was a hybrid model that combined the efficiency of a content pipeline with the authenticity of hands-on reviews—a balance that proved critical as competition intensified.

The Limits of SEO-Driven Growth

For the first several years, Prudent Reviews operated almost entirely as an SEO-driven business. Palermo wasn’t focused on building a brand or cultivating a direct audience; success was measured by rankings, traffic, and conversion rates.

“It’s just very hard to build a brand through SEO traffic.”

That reliance on Google delivered steady growth, but it also introduced significant risk. As long as search traffic remained stable, the model worked. But it left the business vulnerable to forces outside his control.

That vulnerability became clear in 2023.

When AI and Google Collided

The combination of AI-generated content and Google’s evolving search experience triggered a profound disruption in the affiliate space. Tools like Jasper enabled publishers to produce massive volumes of low-quality reviews, flooding search results with synthetic content. In response, Google began tightening its algorithms, often penalizing legitimate sites along with spam.

At the same time, the introduction of AI-generated search summaries reduced the need for users to click through to external websites at all.

“People don’t really need to go to websites now—or they think they don’t,” Palermo said.

The impact was immediate and severe. Traffic to Prudent Reviews dropped dramatically, in some cases by as much as 90%. What had once been a stable growth engine became a volatile and unpredictable channel.

“It was like a roller coaster,” he said. “One day down 50%, then back up… and then the bigger drop came.”

The Pivot to Video