The Coppell Chronicle isn’t your average Substack newsletter. For one, the headlines are incredibly boring. Secondly, there’s really no free version of it, since every issue that’s sent out includes a paywall. But perhaps the most remarkable thing about it is that it’s managed to convert upwards of 40% of its email list into paid subscribers, which is a conversion rate at least 10 times higher than the average Substack newsletter.

What’s more, its owner Dan Koller achieved all this while maintaining his full time job. In a recent interview, Dan explained how he launched the newsletter, why it took off in his Dallas suburb, and whether he thinks other wannabe local news entrepreneurs could copy his model.

In an era where local journalism is in steep decline, Dan Koller has built something remarkable. Operating out of Coppell, a Dallas suburb, Koller’s newsletter The Coppell Chronicle has managed to achieve a paid subscriber conversion rate that dwarfs industry averages. With over 1,000 paying subscribers out of a list of just 3,300, his conversion rate hovers above 30%—ten times higher than most Substack newsletters. Even more striking, he’s achieved this feat while maintaining a full-time job outside of journalism.

Koller’s journey is a case study in persistence, community focus, and the power of small-scale journalism.

From Early Journalism to Coppell

Koller’s career began in the traditional newspaper world. After graduating college in 1996, he landed his first reporting job in Sulphur Springs, Texas, before eventually working his way up to an editor position at the Dallas Morning News. Over eight years, he became intimately familiar with the rhythms of newsroom life—late-night shifts, layoffs, and the grind of putting out a daily paper.